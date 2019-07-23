Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce License And Supply Agreement For Neurofilament Light Assay

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uman Diagnostics, now part of Quanterix, and Bio-Techne announced today a strategic License and Supply Agreement for the antibodies used in the quantification of neurofilament light (Nf-L) on the ProteinSimple™-branded Ella™ immunoassay platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Uman Diagnostics will supply Nf-L antibodies to Bio-Techne for use in its proprietary Simple Plex™ immunoassays on Ella.

Nf-L has been implicated as an important biomarker signature for several neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases. Detecting Nf-L in serum and plasma samples is challenging as the marker is present at low picogram levels. Ella provides the sensitivity needed to quantitate Nf-L in serum and plasma allowing researchers access to information in a common and relatively non-invasive sample type.

Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment, commented, "The sensitivity and automation of the Ella platform have been successfully utilized in the oncology and inflammation research spaces. This partnership helps bring Ella to the forefront of neuroscience research as well."

The Ella platform allows users to perform high-quality immunoassays in 90 minutes with no manual intervention. This innovative immunoassay technology enables companies to decrease the iteration time of their research and empowers employees to spend their time on higher value activities. Ella is also more sensitive than other ELISA techniques, which is critical for monitoring low abundance biomarkers such as Nf-L.

Uman Diagnostics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quanterix, and focuses on early, accurate diagnosis of traumatic and degenerative diseases of the brain with its Nf-L antibodies and Elisa kits. Uman's extensively validated neurofilament light antibodies have been widely adopted by researchers at leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies and have been cited in close to 400 peer-reviewed scientific publications in the neuroscience field.

