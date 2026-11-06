UMB Financial: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced an agreement to acquire Eldorado Savings Bank alongside quarterly net income of $272.3 million. The transaction expands the bank's footprint into California and Nevada. It brings low-cost liquidity, or cash available for deployment, to fund core lending operations.



Three things management said stand out.

UMB Financial agreed to buy Placerville, California-based Eldorado Savings Bank for $560 million in a cash-and-stock deal, adding 35 branches and $2.1 billion in retail deposits. The transaction is accretive, meaning it boosts per-share earnings, while bringing a low 24% loan-to-deposit ratio, which measures how much of a bank's deposits are tied up in loans.

Organic lending expanded rapidly as quarterly loan production reached $3.1 billion, driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans. Management maintained tight underwriting standards and kept non-performing loans, or loans in default, at 28 basis points of total loans.

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