UMB Financial Aktie

UMB Financial für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 900421 / ISIN: US9027881088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 02:56:03

UMB Financial Corp Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $209.54 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $119.99 million, or $2.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, UMB Financial Corp reported adjusted earnings of $235.21 million or $3.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 59.8% to $886.88 million from $554.97 million last year.

UMB Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $209.54 Mln. vs. $119.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.74 vs. $2.44 last year. -Revenue: $886.88 Mln vs. $554.97 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UMB Financial Corp.

mehr Nachrichten