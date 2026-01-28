UMB Financial Aktie
WKN: 900421 / ISIN: US9027881088
|
28.01.2026 02:56:03
UMB Financial Corp Profit Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $209.54 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $119.99 million, or $2.44 per share, last year.
Excluding items, UMB Financial Corp reported adjusted earnings of $235.21 million or $3.08 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 59.8% to $886.88 million from $554.97 million last year.
UMB Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $209.54 Mln. vs. $119.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.74 vs. $2.44 last year. -Revenue: $886.88 Mln vs. $554.97 Mln last year.
