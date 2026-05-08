United Microelectronics CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: A0M2R4 / ISIN: US9108734057
|
08.05.2026 11:16:21
UMC April Sales Improve 10.8% Year-over-Year, Stock Down
(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC, 2303.TW), a semiconductor foundry, on Friday reported an increase in net sales for April 2026, from the prior year.
Cumulative sales for January through April were also up from the prior-year period.
Net sales for the month of April grew 10.80 percent to NT$22.66 billion from NT$20.45 billion last year.
For the first four months of 2026, sales were NT$83.70 billion, up 6.88 percent, compared to NT$78.31 billion a year earlier.
In overnight trading on the NYSE, shares of United Microelectronics were down 3.17 percent, changing hands at $14.68, after closing Thursday's regular session 0.46 percent lower.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Microelectronics CorpShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 5 Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.