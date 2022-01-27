UMC Issues Statement On Taiwan's Court Ruling With Respect To Micron Case - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UMC (UMC) said Taiwan's Intellectual Property and Commercial Court has announced its ruling on the company and other defendants with respect to Micron case. UMC said it hopes the prosecution will respect the decision of the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court and the global settlement reached between UMC and Micron Technology, so that the case can be concluded.

UMC is a global semiconductor foundry company. It provides IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry.