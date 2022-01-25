UMC Q4 Profit Climbs; Sees Strong Demand In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), a semiconductor foundry, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$15.95 billion or NT$1.30 per share, up 42.5 percent from last year's NT$11.20 billion or NT$0.92 per share.

Earnings per ADS were $0.235, up from $0.166 last year.

Consolidated gross margin was 39.1 percent.

Fourth-quarter consolidated revenue was NT$59.10 billion, up 30.5 percent from NT$45.30 billion a year ago. Revenues grew 5.7 percent sequentially.

Jason Wang, UMC co-president, said, "In the fourth quarter, strong demand continued to drive full loading across our fabs, while overall wafer shipments grew 1.7 percent QoQ to 2.55 million 8-inch equivalents.... Looking ahead into Q1 2022, we anticipate that demand across all nodes in UMC's addressable markets will continue to outpace supply."

In Taipei, United Microelectronics shares were trading at NT$61.50, down 1.76 percent.