26.04.2022 22:03:00

UMe's uChill Releases LOTOWN VOL 2.

Featuring new Lo-fi renditions of Motown classics Out Now On All DSPS

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a follow-up to 2021 release of LoTown Vol 1.,UMe's new alternative and lean-back music channel uChill has released LoTown Vol. It is available now on all DSPs here: https://motown.lnk.to/LotownVol2

Artwork

LoTown Vol. 2 features nine new renditions of iconic tracks that pay tribute to original Motown classics.  It's the best mix of new and old, bringing together iconic artists such as The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and The Four Tops with modern producers like LOUALLDAY, Miles Medina, and Mondo Loops.

Last year's LoTown Vol 1. saw UMe offer lo-fi producer LOUALLDAY a deep dive into memorable Motown masterpieces, resulting in new takes on legendary tracks which paid tribute to the original music while also bringing an authentic lo-fi flavor – a cross-section of classic and modern sounds. 

LoTown Vol 2. is out now on all DSPs viaUMe's uChill.

Tracklisting:

  • The Supremes – Baby Love (LOUALLDAY Lofi Flip)
  • Mary WellsMy Guy (Miles Medina Lofi Flip)
  • Jr. Walker & The All Stars – What Does It Take (To Win Your Love) (LOUALLDAY Lofi Flip)
  • Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell – Ain't No Mountain High Enough (HYPHEN Lofi Flip)
  • Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – The Tracks Of My Tears (Mondo Loops Lofi Flip)
  • Four Tops – It's The Same Old Song (LOUALLDAY Lofi Flip)
  • Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – You've Really Got A Hold On Me (Somni Lofi Flip)
  •  The Supremes – I Hear A Symphony (LOUALLDAY Lofi Flip)
  • The Temptations – Papa Was A Rollin' Stone (Mondo Loops Lofi Flip)

    • About uChill

    uChill collects, produces, and distributes alternative IP to promote exploration and engagement with UMG's vast global catalogue. With a heavy focus on down-tempo electronic, instrumentals, and other ambient types of music, uChill provides low-key vibes to hungry listeners around the world.

    (PRNewsfoto/Geffen/UMe)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umes-uchill-releases-lotown-vol-2-301533616.html

    SOURCE UMe

