19.01.2022 22:27:43
Umpqua Holdings Corp. Bottom Line Falls In Q4, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $88.3 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $150.7 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $233.3 million from $235.0 million last year.
Umpqua Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $88.3 Mln. vs. $150.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $233.3 Mln vs. $235.0 Mln last year.
