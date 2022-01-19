19.01.2022 22:27:43

Umpqua Holdings Corp. Bottom Line Falls In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $88.3 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $150.7 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $233.3 million from $235.0 million last year.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $88.3 Mln. vs. $150.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $233.3 Mln vs. $235.0 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Umpqua Holdings Corp.mehr Nachrichten