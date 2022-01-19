Umpqua Holdings Corp. Bottom Line Falls In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $88.3 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $150.7 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $233.3 million from $235.0 million last year.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $88.3 Mln. vs. $150.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $233.3 Mln vs. $235.0 Mln last year.