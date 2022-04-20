+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 22:15:00

UMPQUA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

First quarter 2022 Results

  • Net income of $91.2 million, or $0.42 per common share
  • Operating net income of $77.6 million, or $0.36 per common share
  • Non-PPP loan balances increased $630.2 million or 2.8%
  • Deposit balances increased $104.9 million or 0.4%
  • Provision for credit losses of $4.8 million

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/Umpqua Holdings Corporation)

$0.42


$91


13.66%


14.0%

Net earnings per diluted
common share


Net income ($ in millions)


Return on average tangible
common equity ("ROATCE")1


Total risk-based capital ratio
(estimated)

 

CEO Commentary

"Umpqua's first quarter results demonstrate our ability to organically grow the franchise while planning for our pending combination with Columbia Banking System," said Cort O'Haver, President and CEO. "First quarter non-PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan growth of $630 million is commendable in its own right given typical seasonal trends, but it is particularly notable on the heels of fourth quarter's record growth. We actively monitor evolving trends in our markets and beyond, and we will continue to manage our business to support our associates, customers, and communities while creating shareholder value."

–            Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation

 

1Q22 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 4Q21)



Net Interest
Income and
NIM

•   Net interest income decreased by $4.6 million on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to lower PPP-related income as net interest income was otherwise stable despite two fewer days in the quarter.

•   Net interest margin was 3.14%, down one basis point from the prior period due entirely to lower PPP fees. The impact was nearly offset by higher average non-PPP loan balances and lower interest expense.



Non-Interest
Income and
Expense

•   Non-interest income decreased by $2.8 million. The quarter's results were notably impacted by fair value adjustments captured in mortgage banking revenue and other income that reflect the quarter's interest rate changes.

•   Non-interest expense decreased by $17.3 million due to lower merger-related charges and salaries and benefits expense.



Credit
Quality

•   Net charge-offs remained low at 0.10% of average loans and leases (annualized).

•   A provision expense of $4.8 million compares to a provision recapture of $(0.7) million in the prior quarter.

•   Non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.14%, down 3 bps from the prior quarter end.



Capital

•   Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 14.0% and estimated Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 11.3%.

•   Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on February 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2022.



Notable
items

•   Executing structural changes in the mortgage banking segment, inclusive of evaluating MSR hedges.

•   $2.3 million in merger-related expenses and $3.0 million in exit and disposal costs.

 

1Q22 KEY FINANCIAL DATA







PERFORMANCE METRICS

1Q22


4Q21


1Q21

Return on average assets

1.21%


1.13%


1.49%

Return on average tangible common equity1

13.66%


12.94%


16.43%

Operating return on average assets1

1.03%


1.23%


1.41%

Operating return on average tangible common equity1

11.62%


14.03%


15.59%

Net interest margin

3.14%


3.15%


3.18%

Efficiency ratio - consolidated

59.02%


63.10%


56.74%

Loan to deposit ratio

86.05%


84.80%


85.61%







INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)

1Q22


4Q21


1Q21

Net interest income

$228,763


$233,379


$221,431

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$4,804


($736)


$—

Non-interest income

$79,969


$82,738


$108,800

Non-interest expense

$182,430


$199,711


$187,592

Pre-provision net revenue1

$126,302


$116,406


$142,639

Operating pre-provision net revenue1

$108,125


$122,633


$135,315

Earnings per common share - diluted

$0.42


$0.41


$0.49

Operating earnings per common share - diluted1

$0.36


$0.44


$0.46

Dividends paid per share

$0.21


$0.21


$0.21







BALANCE SHEET

1Q22


4Q21


1Q21

Total assets

      $30.6B


      $30.6B


      $30.0B

Loans and leases

      $23.0B


      $22.6B


      $22.2B

Total deposits

      $26.7B


      $26.6B


      $25.9B

Book value per common share

$12.02


$12.69


$12.16

Tangible book value per share1

$11.98


$12.65


$12.10

Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI1

$12.83


$12.64


$11.92

Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $30.6 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $30.6 billion as of December 31, 2021 and $30.0 billion as of March 31, 2021.  Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $15.7 billion as of March 31, 2022, representing 51% of total assets and 59% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $23.0 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $422.6 million relative to December 31, 2021.  The increase is due to non-PPP loan growth of $630.2 million that offset a 55% decline in PPP balances to $172.8 million as related loan forgiveness continued. Commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios drove the quarter's net expansion. Excluding PPP balances, commercial loans contracted by 1.0% in the first quarter as 3.9% growth in the fourth quarter reduced the associated pipeline, which now sits at a normalized level in April. Please refer to additional loan tables in the Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio.

Total deposits were $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $104.9 million or 0.4% from $26.6 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase is attributable to growth in demand and savings deposits, which offset a continued decline in time deposits and lower money market balances.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $228.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, down $4.6 million from the prior quarter.  The decrease was driven by a $4.3 million decline in PPP fees and related interest income due to loan forgiveness that continued through the quarter. The increase in net interest income from higher average loans and the 25-basis point increase in the fed funds rate in mid-March was offset by two fewer days in the period compared to the fourth quarter.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.14% for the first quarter of 2022, down one basis point from 3.15% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease is attributable to the aforementioned decline in PPP-related fees as the deployment of cash into loans and upward interest rate movements had a favorable impact on net interest margin in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.  Please refer to the Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.

Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $261.5 million, or 1.14% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2022, compared to $261.2 million, or 1.16% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2021.  The provision for credit losses of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 compares to a recapture of provision of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current quarter's provision reflects allowance requirements for new loan generation, loan mix changes, and changes between the December 2021 and March 2022 economic forecasts used in credit models. Please refer to the Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses.

Net charge-offs decreased by three basis points to 0.10% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the first quarter of 2022 as net charge-off activity within the FinPac portfolio remained below its historical average for the third consecutive quarter. As of March 31, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.14% of total assets, compared to 0.17% as of December 31, 2021 and 0.19% as of March 31, 2021.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $80.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, down $2.8 million from the prior quarter. A higher net fair value gain related to cumulative fair value adjustments did not fully offset other declines, including lower swap and syndication revenue following outsized volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 and lower revenue from the origination and sale of mortgages.

As detailed in our segment and non-GAAP disclosures, non-interest income for the Core Banking segment includes a fair value loss of $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in long-term interest rates and their effect on fair value adjustments related to investment securities, swap derivatives, and loans carried at fair value. This compares to a fair value loss of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the $13.2 million decline in fair value change between periods is primarily captured in other income. Please refer to the Q1 2022 Earnings presentation available on our website for additional details related to other non-interest income.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $16.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $6.8 million from the prior quarter. This decline reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $222.1 million or 25.5% in for-sale mortgage origination volume given anticipated seasonal trends that were exacerbated by rising long-term interest rates.  Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 58% related to purchase activity, compared to 54% for the prior quarter and 37% for the same period of the prior year. A 12-basis point linked-quarter decrease in the mortgage banking gain on sale margin to 2.59% for the first quarter of 2022 reflects the negative impact from rising rates on the pipeline. Interest rate movements favorably impacted valuation of the MSR asset, resulting in a net write-up during the quarter of $34.8 million, which includes a $40.1 million fair value gain related to model inputs.

Over the next one-to-two quarters, we expect to put hedges in place to reduce the volatility of MSR fair value impacts on a net basis in future quarters. Additionally, we undertook structural changes in the mortgage banking segment in April, including a headcount reduction, to adjust our capacity and expense run rate to meet the origination volume we anticipate over the foreseeable future.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $182.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, down $17.3 million from the prior quarter level. The decrease is primarily due to a $4.3 million decline in salaries and employee benefits and a $12.9 million decrease in merger related expenses. The first quarter of 2022 included $2.3 million in merger-related expenses and $3.0 million in exit and disposal costs. Please refer to the Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional quarterly expense change details.

Capital
As of March 31, 2022, the Company's tangible book value per common share[2] decreased to $11.98, compared to $12.65 in the prior quarter and $12.10 in the same period of the prior year. Rising interest rates drove a decline in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities and an increase in junior subordinated debt accounted for at fair value during the quarter. The impact of these items is reflected by a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) to $(183.8) million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $38.1 million in the prior-year period. Excluding AOCI, tangible book2 increased to $12.83 at March 31, 2022, compared to $12.64 and $11.92 in the linked-quarter and year-ago periods, respectively.

AOCI has no effect on our regulatory capital ratios as the company opted to exclude it from our common equity tier 1 capital calculations. The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 14.0% and its estimated tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio was 11.3% as of March 31, 2022. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums.  The regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2022 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports. 

Segment Disclosures
Segment disclosures on pages 14-15 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.

The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including wholesale, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company.  The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses.  Revenue and related expenses for residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.

Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on April 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation. To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 9884055.  A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 9884055. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audio cast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based regional bank with locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for the Northwest Region in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, and Forbes consistently ranks Umpqua as one of America's Best Banks. The Portland Business Journal has also recognized Umpqua as the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for seventeen consecutive years. In addition to its retail and commercial banking presence, Umpqua Bank owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives, potential MSR hedging activity and the result of such activity, the impact of structural changes in our home lending division, and mortgage activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the proposed transaction between us and Columbia Banking System, Inc.; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction when expected or at all; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction and integration of the companies. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.





1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure.  See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

 

TABLE INDEX


Page

Consolidated Statements of Operations

7

Consolidated Balance Sheets

8

Financial Highlights

10

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

11

Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details

12

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

13

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

13

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

15

Segments

16

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

18

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Interest income:














Loans and leases

$     214,404


$     221,501


$     224,403


$     223,470


$     221,141


(3)%


(3)%

Interest and dividends on investments:














Taxable

18,725


16,566


16,102


14,619


13,112


13%


43%

Exempt from federal income tax

1,372


1,456


1,470


1,487


1,534


(6)%


(11)%

Dividends

86


102


213


405


598


(16)%


(86)%

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

1,353


1,229


1,237


774


624


10%


117%

Total interest income

235,940


240,854


243,425


240,755


237,009


(2)%


0%

Interest expense:














Deposits

3,916


4,357


5,100


7,016


10,678


(10)%


(63)%

Securities sold under agreement to
repurchase and federal funds purchased

63


48


88


68


76


31%


(17)%

Borrowings

49


51


149


866


1,772


(4)%


(97)%

Junior subordinated debentures

3,149


3,019


3,014


3,042


3,052


4%


3%

Total interest expense

7,177


7,475


8,351


10,992


15,578


(4)%


(54)%

Net interest income

228,763


233,379


235,074


229,763


221,431


(2)%


3%

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

4,804


(736)


(18,919)


(22,996)



nm


nm

Non-interest income:














Service charges on deposits

11,583


11,188


10,941


10,310


9,647


4%


20%

Card-based fees

8,708


9,355


9,111


10,274


7,374


(7)%


18%

Brokerage revenue

11


31


31


1,135


3,915


(65)%


(100)%

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

60,786


43,185


34,150


44,443


65,033


41%


(7)%

Gain on sale of debt securities, net

2


4




4


nm


nm

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(2,661)


(466)


(343)


4


(706)


nm


277%

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

2,337


4,816


4,208


5,318


1,373


(51)%


70%

BOLI income

2,087


2,101


2,038


2,092


2,071


(1)%


1%

Other (loss) income

(2,884)


12,524


13,569


17,499


20,089


(123)%


(114)%

Total non-interest income

79,969


82,738


73,705


91,075


108,800


(3)%


(26)%

Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits

113,138


117,477


117,636


121,573


124,134


(4)%


(9)%

Occupancy and equipment, net

34,829


34,310


33,944


34,657


34,635


2%


1%

Intangible amortization

1,025


1,130


1,130


1,130


1,130


(9)%


(9)%

FDIC assessments

4,516


2,896


2,136


1,607


2,599


56%


74%

Merger related expenses

2,278


15,183





0%


nm

Other expenses

26,644


28,715


28,907


30,433


25,094


(7)%


6%

Total non-interest expense

182,430


199,711


183,753


189,400


187,592


(9)%


(3)%

Income before provision for income taxes

121,498


117,142


143,945


154,434


142,639


4%


(15)%

Provision for income taxes

30,341


28,788


35,879


38,291


34,902


5%


(13)%

Net income

$       91,157


$       88,354


$     108,066


$     116,143


$     107,737


3%


(15)%















Weighted average basic shares outstanding

216,782


216,624


218,416


220,593


220,367


0 %


(2)%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

217,392


217,356


218,978


221,022


220,891


0 %


(2) %

Earnings per common share – basic

$           0.42


$           0.41


$           0.49


$           0.53


$           0.49


2%


(14)%

Earnings per common share – diluted

$           0.42


$           0.41


$           0.49


$           0.53


$           0.49


2%


(14)%















nm = not meaningful














 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)












% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Assets:














Cash and due from banks

$     307,144


$     222,015


$     395,555


$     397,526


$     379,361


38%


(19)%

Interest bearing cash and temporary investments

2,358,292


2,539,606


3,349,034


2,688,285


2,861,820


(7)%


(18)%

Investment securities:














Equity and other, at fair value

78,966


81,214


81,575


82,099


82,771


(3)%


(5)%

Available for sale, at fair value

3,638,080


3,870,435


3,723,171


3,473,950


3,167,825


(6)%


15%

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

2,700


2,744


2,795


2,876


2,954


(2)%


(9)%

Loans held for sale

309,946


353,105


352,466


429,052


376,481


(12)%


(18)%

Loans and leases

22,975,761


22,553,180


21,969,940


22,143,739


22,160,860


2%


4%

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(248,564)


(248,412)


(257,560)


(279,887)


(311,283)


0%


(20)%

Net loans and leases

22,727,197


22,304,768


21,712,380


21,863,852


21,849,577


2%


4%

Restricted equity securities

10,889


10,916


10,946


15,247


22,057


0%


(51)%

Premises and equipment, net

167,369


171,125


172,624


172,546


176,571


(2)%


(5)%

Operating lease right-of-use assets

87,333


82,366


88,379


95,030


100,643


6%


(13)%

Goodwill





2,715


nm


(100)%

Other intangible assets, net

7,815


8,840


9,970


11,100


12,230


(12)%


(36)%

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

165,807


123,615


105,834


102,699


100,413


34%


65%

Bank owned life insurance

328,040


327,745


325,646


324,998


322,867


0%


2%

Deferred tax asset, net

39,051



8,402



10,905


nm


nm

Other assets

408,497


542,442


552,702


625,705


567,490


(25)%


(28)%

Total assets

$ 30,637,126


$ 30,640,936


$ 30,891,479


$ 30,284,965


$ 30,036,680


0%


2%

Liabilities:














Deposits

$ 26,699,587


$ 26,594,685


$ 26,908,397


$ 26,153,553


$ 25,886,833


0%


3%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

499,539


492,247


467,760


480,302


420,402


1%


19%

Borrowings

6,290


6,329


6,367


111,405


281,444


(1)%


(98)%

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

305,719


293,081


299,508


287,723


281,580


4%


9%

Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

87,984


88,041


88,098


88,155


88,212


0%


0%

Operating lease liabilities

101,732


95,427


100,557


106,195


109,014


7%


(7)%

Deferred tax liability, net


4,353



2,497



(100)%


nm

Other liabilities

328,677


317,503


298,413


288,819


287,326


4%


14%

Total liabilities

28,029,528


27,891,666


28,169,100


27,518,649


27,354,811


0%


2%

Shareholders' equity:














Common stock

3,443,266


3,444,849


3,442,085


3,517,641


3,515,248


0%


(2)%

Accumulated deficit

(651,912)


(697,338)


(739,915)


(801,954)


(871,511)


(7)%


(25)%

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(183,756)


1,759


20,209


50,629


38,132


nm


nm

Total shareholders' equity

2,607,598


2,749,270


2,722,379


2,766,316


2,681,869


(5)%


(3)%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 30,637,126


$ 30,640,936


$ 30,891,479


$ 30,284,965


$ 30,036,680


0%


2%















Common shares outstanding at period end

216,967


216,626


216,622


220,626


220,491


0 %


(2) %

Book value per common share

$         12.02


$         12.69


$         12.57


$         12.54


$         12.16


(5)%


(1)%

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$         11.98


$         12.65


$         12.52


$         12.49


$         12.10


(5)%


(1)%

Tangible equity - common (1)

$  2,599,783


$  2,740,430


$  2,712,409


$  2,755,216


$  2,666,924


(5)%


(3)%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.49%


8.95%


8.78%


9.10%


8.88%


(0.46)


(0.39)

nm = not meaningful















(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change



Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Per Common Share Data:















Dividends


$    0.21


$    0.21


$    0.21


$    0.21


$    0.21


0%


0%

Book value


$  12.02


$  12.69


$  12.57


$  12.54


$  12.16


(5)%


(1)%

Tangible book value (1)


$  11.98


$  12.65


$  12.52


$  12.49


$  12.10


(5)%


(1)%

Tangible book value, ex accumulated other
comprehensive income (1)


$  12.83


$  12.64


$  12.43


$  12.26


$  11.92


2%


8%
















Performance Ratios:















Efficiency ratio


59.02%


63.10%


59.44%


58.96%


56.74%


(4.08)


2.28

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)


1.67%


1.50%


1.62%


1.75%


1.97%


0.17


(0.30)

Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.21%


1.13%


1.40%


1.54%


1.49%


0.08


(0.28)

Return on average common equity


13.62%


12.90%


15.82%


17.25%


16.33%


0.72


(2.71)

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


13.66%


12.94%


15.88%


17.33%


16.43%


0.72


(2.77)
















Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)















Operating efficiency ratio (1)


62.02%


59.61%


58.94%


56.89%


57.87%


2.41


4.15

Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)


1.43%


1.58%


1.62%


1.86%


1.87%


(0.15)


(0.44)

Operating return on average assets (1)


1.03%


1.23%


1.40%


1.63%


1.41%


(0.20)


(0.38)

Operating return on average common equity (1)


11.58%


13.98%


15.82%


18.16%


15.50%


(2.40)


(3.92)

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)


11.62%


14.03%


15.88%


18.24%


15.59%


(2.41)


(3.97)
















Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:















Yield on loans and leases


3.79%


3.94%


4.02%


3.99%


4.02%


(0.15)


(0.23)

Yield on earning assets (2)


3.24%


3.25%


3.32%


3.35%


3.41%


(0.01)


(0.17)

Cost of interest bearing deposits


0.10%


0.11%


0.13%


0.18%


0.29%


(0.01)


(0.19)

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


0.18%


0.18%


0.20%


0.27%


0.38%



(0.20)

Cost of total deposits


0.06%


0.06%


0.08%


0.11%


0.17%



(0.11)

Cost of total funding (3)


0.11%


0.11%


0.12%


0.16%


0.24%



(0.13)

Net interest margin (2)


3.14%


3.15%


3.21%


3.20%


3.18%


(0.01)


(0.04)

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


8.92%


10.78%


11.03%


9.84%


8.84%


(1.86)


0.08

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


76.85%


74.70%


74.78%


76.52%


77.26%


2.15


(0.41)

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


84.77%


82.12%


82.07%


84.59%


86.55%


2.65


(1.78)

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


41.35%


41.69%


41.14%


40.61%


39.49%


(0.34)


1.86

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


96.82%


96.84%


96.72%


96.21%


95.15%


(0.02)


1.67
















Select Credit & Capital Ratios:















Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases


0.18%


0.23%


0.24%


0.22%


0.25%


(0.05)


(0.07)

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.14%


0.17%


0.17%


0.17%


0.19%


(0.03)


(0.05)

Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases


1.14%


1.16%


1.23%


1.33%


1.49%


(0.02)


(0.35)

Total risk-based capital ratio (4)


14.0%


14.3%


14.9%


15.4%


15.8%


(0.30)


(1.80)

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)


11.3%


11.6%


12.0%


12.4%


12.6%


(0.30)


(1.30)


(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

(4) Estimated holding company ratios.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


% Change

 (Dollars in thousands)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:














Commercial real estate:














Non-owner occupied term, net

$  3,884,784


$  3,786,887


$  3,561,764


$  3,580,386


$  3,455,773


3%


12%

Owner occupied term, net

2,327,899


2,332,422


2,330,338


2,398,326


2,358,169


0%


(1)%

Multifamily, net

4,323,633


4,051,202


3,813,024


3,553,704


3,421,320


7%


26%

Construction & development, net

940,286


890,338


882,778


857,866


876,297


6%


7%

Residential development, net

195,308


206,990


177,148


193,904


190,841


(6)%


2%

Commercial:














Term, net (1)

2,772,206


3,008,473


3,159,466


3,748,269


4,350,763


(8)%


(36)%

Lines of credit & other, net

871,483


910,733


930,350


908,518


825,162


(4)%


6%

Leases & equipment finance, net

1,484,252


1,467,676


1,457,248


1,437,372


1,420,977


1%


4%

Residential:














Mortgage, net

4,748,266


4,517,266


4,330,860


4,145,432


3,958,644


5%


20%

Home equity loans & lines, net

1,250,702


1,197,170


1,133,823


1,118,278


1,097,168


4%


14%

   Consumer & other, net

176,942


184,023


193,141


201,684


205,746


(4)%


(14)%

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 22,975,761


$ 22,553,180


$ 21,969,940


$ 22,143,739


$ 22,160,860


2%


4%















(1)    The Bank participated in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include the following net PPP loan balances:

Net PPP loan balance

$172,790


$     380,440


$     726,737


$  1,380,212


$  2,047,793


(55)%


(92)%















Loan and leases mix:














Commercial real estate:














   Non-owner occupied term, net

17%


17%


16%


16%


15%





   Owner occupied term, net

10%


10%


11%


11%


11%





   Multifamily, net

19%


18%


17%


16%


15%





Construction & development, net

4%


4%


4%


4%


4%





Residential development, net

1%


1%


1%


1%


1%





Commercial:














Term, net

12%


13%


14%


17%


20%





Lines of credit & other, net

4%


4%


4%


4%


4%





Leases & equipment finance, net

6%


7%


7%


6%


6%





Residential:














Mortgage, net

21%


20%


20%


19%


18%





Home equity loans & lines, net

5%


5%


5%


5%


5%





   Consumer & other, net

1%


1%


1%


1%


1%





Total

100%


100%


100%


100%


100%





 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details

(Unaudited)


Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


% Change

 (Dollars in thousands)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Deposits:














Demand, non-interest bearing

$ 11,058,251


$ 11,023,724


$ 11,121,127


$ 10,718,921


$ 10,500,482


0%


5%

Demand, interest bearing

3,955,329


3,774,937


3,758,019


3,466,251


3,244,624


5%


22%

Money market

7,572,581


7,611,718


7,780,442


7,559,621


7,554,798


(1)%


0%

Savings

2,429,073


2,375,723


2,325,929


2,221,524


2,109,211


2%


15%

Time

1,684,353


1,808,583


1,922,880


2,187,236


2,477,718


(7)%


(32)%

Total

$ 26,699,587


$ 26,594,685


$ 26,908,397


$ 26,153,553


$ 25,886,833


0%


3%















Total core deposits (1)

$ 26,140,993


$ 25,964,358


$ 26,029,814


$ 25,122,851


$ 24,740,621


1%


6%















Deposit mix:














Demand, non-interest bearing

42%


41%


41%


41%


41%





Demand, interest bearing

15%


14%


14%


13%


12%





Money market

28%


29%


29%


29%


29%





Savings

9%


9%


9%


9%


8%





Time

6%


7%


7%


8%


10%





Total

100%


100%


100%


100%


100%



















Number of open accounts:














Demand, non-interest bearing

428,915


428,181


425,337


424,626


422,792





Demand, interest bearing

63,800


66,010


70,749


71,411


72,156





Money market

56,783


57,222


57,794


58,289


58,409





Savings

160,267


160,449


161,698


161,902


161,432





Time

34,127


35,665


37,172


39,560


43,637





Total

743,892


747,527


752,750


755,788


758,426



















Average balance per account:














Demand, non-interest bearing

$           25.8


$           25.7


$           26.1


$           25.2


$           24.8





Demand, interest bearing

62.0


57.2


53.1


48.5


45.0





Money market

133.4


133.0


134.6


129.7


129.3





Savings

15.2


14.8


14.4


13.7


13.1





Time

49.4


50.7


51.7


55.3


56.8





Total

$           35.9


$           35.6


$           35.7


$           34.6


$           34.1






(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

 (Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands)


Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-performing assets:















Loans and leases on non-accrual status:
















Commercial real estate, net


$      5,950


$      5,767


$      5,952


$      9,034


$      9,432


3%


(37)%


Commercial, net


12,415


13,098


18,200


11,639


19,784


(5)%


(37)%


Residential, net







nm


nm


Consumer & other, net







nm


nm


Total Loans and leases on non-accrual status


18,365


18,865


24,152


20,673


29,216


(3)%


(37)%

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing:
















Commercial real estate, net


1


1


1


1


1


0%


0%


Commercial, net


8


4,160


2,454


2,255


756


(100)%


(99)%


Residential, net


23,162


27,981


24,919


26,648


24,524


(17)%


(6)%


Consumer & other, net


111


194


116


240


331


(43)%


(66)%


Total Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing


23,282


32,336


27,490


29,144


25,612


(28)%


(9)%

Total non-performing loans and leases


41,647


51,201


51,642


49,817


54,828


(19)%


(24)%

Other real estate owned


1,868


1,868


1,868


181


1,405


0%


33%

Total non-performing assets


$    43,515


$    53,069


$    53,510


$    49,998


$    56,233


(18)%


(23)%

















Performing restructured loans and leases


$      8,405


$      6,694


$      9,849


$    13,072


$      9,921


26%


(15)%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days


$    42,409


$    31,680


$    41,326


$    30,646


$    51,120


34%


(17)%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases


0.18%


0.14%


0.19%


0.14%


0.23%





Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases


0.18%


0.23%


0.24%


0.22%


0.25%





Non-performing assets to total assets


0.14%


0.17%


0.17%


0.17%


0.19%





nm = not meaningful















 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands)


Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and
leases (ACLLL)















Balance, beginning of period


$ 248,412


$ 257,560


$ 279,887


$ 311,283


$ 328,401


(4)%


(24)%

Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases


5,696


(1,751)


(16,132)


(17,775)


526


(425)%


983%

Charge-offs
















Commercial real estate, net



(58)


(916)


(129)


(41)


(100)%


(100)%


Commercial, net


(7,858)


(10,197)


(8,521)


(16,093)


(19,614)


(23)%


(60)%


Residential, net


(167)





(70)


nm


139%


Consumer & other, net


(885)


(675)


(936)


(857)


(1,190)


31%


(26)%


Total charge-offs


(8,910)


(10,930)


(10,373)


(17,079)


(20,915)


(18)%


(57)%

Recoveries
















Commercial real estate, net


25


56


120


89


380


(55)%


(93)%


Commercial, net


2,545


2,585


3,346


2,681


2,091


(2)%


22%


Residential, net


173


326


281


209


108


(47)%


60%


Consumer & other, net


623


566


431


479


692


10%


(10)%


Total recoveries


3,366


3,533


4,178


3,458


3,271


(5)%


3%

Net charge-offs
















Commercial real estate, net


25


(2)


(796)


(40)


339


nm


(93)%


Commercial, net


(5,313)


(7,612)


(5,175)


(13,412)


(17,523)


(30)%


(70)%


Residential, net


6


326


281


209


38


(98)%


(84)%


Consumer & other, net


(262)


(109)


(505)


(378)


(498)


140%


(47)%


Total net charge-offs


(5,544)


(7,397)


(6,195)


(13,621)


(17,644)


(25)%


(69)%

Balance, end of period


$ 248,564


$ 248,412


$ 257,560


$ 279,887


$ 311,283


0%


(20)%

Reserve for unfunded commitments















Balance, beginning of period


$   12,767


$   11,752


$   14,539


$   19,760


$   20,286


9%


(37)%

Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments


151


1,015


(2,787)


(5,221)


(526)


(85)%


(129)%

Balance, end of period


12,918


12,767


11,752


14,539


19,760


1%


(35)%

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)


$ 261,482


$ 261,179


$ 269,312


$ 294,426


$ 331,043


0%


(21)%
















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)


0.10%


0.13%


0.11%


0.25%


0.33%





Recoveries to gross charge-offs


37.78%


32.32%


40.28%


20.25%


15.64%





ACLLL to loans and leases


1.08%


1.10%


1.17%


1.26%


1.40%





ACL to loans and leases


1.14%


1.16%


1.23%


1.33%


1.49%





nm = not meaningful















 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


March 31, 2021

 (Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or

Expense


Average
Yields
or Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or
Expense


Average

Yields
or Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or
Expense


Average
Yields
or Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:


















Loans held for sale

$     286,307


$    2,262


3.16%


$     366,043


$    2,907


3.18%


$     703,557


$    4,845


2.75%

Loans and leases (1)

22,566,109


212,142


3.79%


22,098,818


218,594


3.94%


21,692,639


216,296


4.02%

Taxable securities

3,659,145


18,811


2.06%


3,681,650


16,668


1.81%


2,945,896


13,710


1.86%

Non-taxable securities (2)

234,186


1,726


2.95%


247,183


1,831


2.96%


252,741


1,915


3.03%

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

2,618,528


1,353


0.21%


3,190,380


1,229


0.15%


2,483,451


624


0.10%

Total interest-earning assets

29,364,275


$ 236,294


3.24%


29,584,074


$ 241,229


3.25%


28,078,284


$ 237,390


3.41%

Other assets

1,233,138






1,302,304






1,314,206





Total assets

$ 30,597,413






$ 30,886,378






$ 29,392,490





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$  3,812,173


$       498


0.05%


$  3,765,212


$       524


0.06%


$  3,125,398


$       414


0.05%

Money market deposits

7,640,810


1,408


0.07%


7,717,844


1,448


0.07%


7,360,512


1,491


0.08%

Savings deposits

2,405,958


205


0.03%


2,342,865


206


0.03%


1,998,927


163


0.03%

Time deposits

1,753,880


1,805


0.42%


1,864,949


2,179


0.46%


2,681,361


8,610


1.30%

Total interest-bearing deposits

15,612,821


3,916


0.10%


15,690,870


4,357


0.11%


15,166,198


10,678


0.29%

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

486,542


63


0.05%


484,891


48


0.04%


395,946


76


0.08%

Borrowings

6,313


49


3.16%


6,353


51


3.19%


539,077


1,772


1.33%

Junior subordinated debentures

380,985


3,149


3.35%


387,471


3,019


3.09%


343,473


3,052


3.60%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

16,486,661


$    7,177


0.18%


16,569,585


$    7,475


0.18%


16,444,694


$  15,578


0.38%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

11,007,034






11,219,766






9,897,749





Other liabilities

388,659






379,274






375,176





Total liabilities

27,882,354






28,168,625






26,717,619





Common equity

2,715,059






2,717,753






2,674,871





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 30,597,413






$ 30,886,378






$ 29,392,490





NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 229,117






$ 233,754






$ 221,812



NET INTEREST SPREAD





3.06%






3.07%






3.03%

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





3.14%






3.15%






3.18%


(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $354,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $375,000 for December 31, 2021 and $381,000 for March 31, 2021. 

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments

(Unaudited)

Core Banking

Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Net interest income

$     227,087


$     231,250


$     232,348


$     226,915


$     217,574


(2)%


4%

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

4,804


(736)


(18,919)


(22,996)



nm


nm

Non-interest income















Gain on sale of debt securities, net

2


4




4


(50)%


(50)%


(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(2,661)


(466)


(343)


4


(706)


471%


277%


Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net

7,047


(303)


1,429


(4,481)


11,750


nm


(40)%


Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment

(21,049)


(2,672)


3,432


2,782


(510)


nm


nm


Non-interest income (excluding above items)

35,650


42,812


34,849


48,151


32,913


(17)%


8%


Total non-interest income

18,989


39,375


39,367


46,456


43,451


(52)%


(56)%

Non-interest expense















Merger related expenses

2,278


15,183





(85)%


nm


Exit and disposal costs

3,033


3,022


3,813


4,728


1,200


0%


153%


Non-interest expense (excluding above items)

148,423


150,587


146,931


146,877


145,161


(1)%


2%


Allocated expenses, net (1)

3,735


4,314


3,680


970


(790)


(13)%


nm


Total non-interest expense

157,469


173,106


154,424


152,575


145,571


(9)%


8%

Income before income taxes

83,803


98,255


136,210


143,792


115,454


(15)%


(27)%

Provision for income taxes

20,917


24,067


33,945


35,630


28,106


(13)%


(26)%

Net income

$       62,886


$       74,188


$     102,265


$     108,162


$       87,348


(15)%


(28)%

Effective Tax Rate

25%


24%


25%


25%


24%





Efficiency Ratio

64%


64%


57%


56%


56%





Total assets

$ 30,153,079


$ 30,155,058


$ 30,419,108


$ 29,720,182


$ 29,529,769


0%


2%

Total loans and leases

$ 22,975,761


$ 22,553,180


$ 21,969,940


$ 22,143,739


$ 22,160,860


2%


4%

Total deposits

$ 26,479,078


$ 26,370,568


$ 26,510,938


$ 25,820,776


$ 25,425,339


0%


4%

Key Rates, end of period:














10 year CMT

2.32%


1.52%


1.52%


1.45%


1.74%





FHLMC 30 year fixed

4.67%


3.11%


3.01%


2.98%


3.18%





nm = not meaningful














(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment.


Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Segments - Continued

(Unaudited)

Mortgage Banking

Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Net interest income

$         1,676


$         2,129


$         2,726


$         2,848


$         3,857


(21)%


(57)%

Provision for credit losses






nm


nm

Non-interest income















Residential mortgage banking revenue:















Origination and sale

16,844


23,624


30,293


41,367


62,505


(29)%


(73)%


Servicing

9,140


9,457


9,172


9,120


9,087


(3)%


1%


Change in fair value of MSR asset:















Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(5,347)


(5,311)


(4,681)


(4,366)


(4,545)


1%


18%


Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

40,149


15,415


(634)


(1,678)


(2,014)


160%


nm


Non-interest income (excluding above items)

194


178


188


176


316


9%


(39)%


Total non-interest income

60,980


43,363


34,338


44,619


65,349


41%


(7)%

Non-interest expense















Non-interest expense

28,696


30,919


33,009


37,795


41,231


(7)%


(30)%


Allocated expenses, net (1)

(3,735)


(4,314)


(3,680)


(970)


790


(13)%


nm


Total non-interest expense

24,961


26,605


29,329


36,825


42,021


(6)%


(41)%

Income before income taxes

37,695


18,887


7,735


10,642


27,185


100%


39%

Provision for income taxes

9,424


4,721


1,934


2,661


6,796


100%


39%

Net income

$       28,271


$       14,166


$         5,801


$         7,981


$       20,389


100%


39%

Effective Tax Rate

25%


25%


25%


25%


25%





Efficiency Ratio

40%


58%


79%


78%


61%





Total assets

$     484,047


$     485,878


$     472,371


$     564,783


$     506,911


0%


(5)%

Loans held for sale

$     309,946


$     353,105


$     352,466


$     429,052


$     376,481


(12)%


(18)%

Total deposits

$     220,509


$     224,117


$     397,459


$     332,777


$     461,494


(2)%


(52)%

LHFS Production Statistics:














Closed loan volume for-sale

$     649,122


$     871,268


$     987,281


$  1,253,023


$  1,635,532


(25)%


(60)%

Gain on sale margin

2.59%


2.71%


3.07%


3.30%


3.82%





Direct LHFS expense

$       14,296


$       18,150


$       19,958


$       25,459


$       31,151


(21)%


(54)%

Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume

2.20%


2.08%


2.02%


2.03%


1.90%





MSR Statistics:














Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 12,810,574


$ 12,755,671


$ 12,853,291


$ 12,897,032


$ 13,030,467


0%


(2)%

MSR, net

$     165,807


$     123,615


$     105,834


$     102,699


$     100,413


34%


65%

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

1.29%


0.97%


0.82%


0.80%


0.77%





Key Rates, end of period:














10 year CMT

2.32%


1.52%


1.52%


1.45%


1.74%





FHLMC 30 year fixed

4.67%


3.11%


3.01%


2.98%


3.18%





nm = not meaningful















(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Total shareholders' equity

a


$ 2,607,598


$ 2,749,270


$ 2,722,379


$ 2,766,316


$ 2,681,869


(5)%


(3)%

Less: Goodwill







2,715


nm


(100)%

Less: Other intangible assets, net



7,815


8,840


9,970


11,100


12,230


(12)%


(36)%

Tangible common shareholders' equity

b


$ 2,599,783


$ 2,740,430


$ 2,712,409


$ 2,755,216


$ 2,666,924


(5)%


(3)%

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)



$ (183,756)


1,759


20,209


50,629


38,132


nm


(582)%

Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI

c


$ 2,783,539


$ 2,738,671


$ 2,692,200


$ 2,704,587


$ 2,628,792


2%


6%

















Total assets

d


$ 30,637,126


$ 30,640,936


$ 30,891,479


$ 30,284,965


$ 30,036,680


0%


2%

Less: Goodwill







2,715


nm


(100)%

Less: Other intangible assets, net



7,815


8,840


9,970


11,100


12,230


(12)%


(36)%

Tangible assets

e


$ 30,629,311


$ 30,632,096


$ 30,881,509


$ 30,273,865


$ 30,021,735


0%


2%

Common shares outstanding at period end

f


216,967


216,626


216,622


220,626


220,491


0%


(2)%

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

a / d


8.51%


8.97%


8.81%


9.13%


8.93%


(0.46)


(0.42)

Tangible common equity ratio

b / e


8.49%


8.95%


8.78%


9.10%


8.88%


(0.46)


(0.39)

Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI

c / e


9.09%


8.94%


8.72%


8.93%


8.76%


0.15


0.33

Book value per common share

a / f


$     12.02


$     12.69


$     12.57


$     12.54


$     12.16


(5)%


(1)%

Tangible book value per common share

b / f


$     11.98


$     12.65


$     12.52


$     12.49


$     12.10


(5)%


(1)%

Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI

c / f


$     12.83


$     12.64


$     12.43


$     12.26


$     11.92


2%


8%

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)

Consolidated



Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments
















Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$              2


$              4


$            —


$            —


$              4


(50)%


(50)%

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net



(2,661)


(466)


(343)


4


(706)


471%


277%

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



7,047


(303)


1,429


(4,481)


11,750


nm


(40)%

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(21,049)


(2,672)


3,432


2,782


(510)


nm


nm

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



40,149


15,415


(634)


(1,678)


(2,014)


160%


nm

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$     23,488


$     11,978


$       3,884


$      (3,373)


$       8,524


96%


176%

















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
















Merger related expenses



$       2,278


$     15,183


$            —


$            —


$            —


(85)%


nm

Exit and disposal costs



3,033


3,022


3,813


4,728


1,200


0%


153%

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$       5,311


$     18,205


$       3,813


$       4,728


$       1,200


(71)%


343%

















Net interest income (1)

c


$   229,117


$   233,754


$   235,452


$   230,140


$   221,812


(2)%


3%

















Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$     79,969


$     82,738


$     73,705


$     91,075


$   108,800


(3)%


(26)%

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(23,488)


(11,978)


(3,884)


3,373


(8,524)


96%


176%

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$     56,481


$     70,760


$     69,821


$     94,448


$   100,276


(20)%


(44)%

















Revenue (GAAP) (1)

f=c+d


$   309,086


$   316,492


$   309,157


$   321,215


$   330,612


(2)%


(7)%

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)  (1)

g=c+e


$   285,598


$   304,514


$   305,273


$   324,588


$   322,088


(6)%


(11)%

















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$   182,430


$   199,711


$   183,753


$   189,400


$   187,592


(9)%


(3)%

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(5,311)


(18,205)


(3,813)


(4,728)


(1,200)


(71)%


343%

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$   177,119


$   181,506


$   179,940


$   184,672


$   186,392


(2)%


(5)%

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$     91,157


$     88,354


$   108,066


$   116,143


$   107,737


3%


(15)%

Provision for income taxes



30,341


28,788


35,879


38,291


34,902


5%


(13)%

Income before provision for income taxes



121,498


117,142


143,945


154,434


142,639


4%


(15)%

Provision (recapture) for credit losses



4,804


(736)


(18,919)


(22,996)



nm


nm

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k


126,302


116,406


125,026


131,438


142,639


9%


(11)%

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(23,488)


(11,978)


(3,884)


3,373


(8,524)


96%


176%

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


5,311


18,205


3,813


4,728


1,200


(71)%


343%

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$   108,125


$   122,633


$   124,955


$   139,539


$   135,315


(12)%


(20)%

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$     91,157


$     88,354


$   108,066


$   116,143


$   107,737


3%


(15)%

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(23,488)


(11,978)


(3,884)


3,373


(8,524)


96%


176%

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


5,311


18,205


3,813


4,728


1,200


(71)%


343%

Tax effect of adjustments



4,576


1,190


18


(2,025)


1,831


285%


150%

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$     77,556


$     95,771


$   108,013


$   122,219


$   102,244


(19)%


(24)%

nm = not meaningful
















(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)

Consolidated



Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Average assets

n


$ 30,597,413


$ 30,886,378


$ 30,614,374


$ 30,156,017


$ 29,392,490


(1)%


4%

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



8,407


9,491


10,609


12,615


15,598


(11)%


(46)%

Average tangible assets

o


$ 30,589,006


$ 30,876,887


$ 30,603,765


$ 30,143,402


$ 29,376,892


(1)%


4%

















Average common shareholders' equity

p


$ 2,715,059


$ 2,717,753


$ 2,709,641


$ 2,700,010


$ 2,674,871


0%


2%

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



8,407


9,491


10,609


12,615


15,598


(11)%


(46)%

Average tangible common equity

q


$ 2,706,652


$ 2,708,262


$ 2,699,032


$ 2,687,395


$ 2,659,273


0%


2%

















Weighted average basic shares outstanding

r


216,782


216,624


218,416


220,593


220,367


0%


(2)%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

s


217,392


217,356


218,978


221,022


220,891


0%


(2)%

















Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Earnings-per-share - basic

j / r


$      0.42


$      0.41


$      0.49


$      0.53


$      0.49


2%


(14)%

Earnings-per-share - diluted

j / s


$      0.42


$      0.41


$      0.49


$      0.53


$      0.49


2%


(14)%

Efficiency ratio

h / f


59.02%


63.10%


59.44%


58.96%


56.74%


(4.08)


2.28

PPNR return on average assets

k / n


1.67%


1.50%


1.62%


1.75%


1.97%


0.17


(0.30)

Return on average assets

j / n


1.21%


1.13%


1.40%


1.54%


1.49%


0.08


(0.28)

Return on average tangible assets

j / o


1.21%


1.14%


1.40%


1.55%


1.49%


0.07


(0.28)

Return on average common equity

j / p


13.62%


12.90%


15.82%


17.25%


16.33%


0.72


(2.71)

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q


13.66%


12.94%


15.88%


17.33%


16.43%


0.72


(2.77)

















Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Operating earnings-per-share - basic

m / r


$      0.36


$      0.44


$      0.49


$      0.55


$      0.46


(18)%


(22)%

Operating earnings-per-share - diluted

m / s


$      0.36


$      0.44


$      0.49


$      0.55


$      0.46


(18)%


(22)%

Operating efficiency ratio

i / g


62.02%


59.61%


58.94%


56.89%


57.87%


2.41


4.15

Operating PPNR return on average assets

l / n


1.43%


1.58%


1.62%


1.86%


1.87%


(0.15)


(0.44)

Operating return on average assets

m / n


1.03%


1.23%


1.40%


1.63%


1.41%


(0.20)


(0.38)

Operating return on average tangible assets

m / o


1.03%


1.23%


1.40%


1.63%


1.41%


(0.20)


(0.38)

Operating return on average common equity

m / p


11.58%


13.98%


15.82%


18.16%


15.50%


(2.40)


(3.92)

Operating return on average tangible common equity

m / q


11.62%


14.03%


15.88%


18.24%


15.59%


(2.41)


(3.97)

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)

Core Banking



Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments
















Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$         2


$         4


$       —


$         —


$           4


(50)%


(50)%

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net



(2,661)


(466)


(343)


4


(706)


471%


277%

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



7,047


(303)


1,429


(4,481)


11,750


nm


(40)%

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(21,049)


(2,672)


3,432


2,782


(510)


688%


4,027%

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$ (16,661)


$ (3,437)


$  4,518


$   (1,695)


$  10,538


385%


(258)%

















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
















Merger related expenses



$  2,278


$ 15,183


$       —


$         —


$         —


(85)%


nm

Exit and disposal costs



3,033


3,022


3,813


4,728


1,200


0%


153%

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$  5,311


$ 18,205


$  3,813


$    4,728


$    1,200


(71)%


343%

















Net interest income (1)

c


$ 227,441


$ 231,625


$ 232,726


$ 227,292


$ 217,955


(2)%


4%

















Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$ 18,989


$ 39,375


$ 39,367


$  46,456


$  43,451


(52)%


(56)%

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


16,661


3,437


(4,518)


1,695


(10,538)


385%


(258)%

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$ 35,650


$ 42,812


$ 34,849


$  48,151


$  32,913


(17)%


8%

















Revenue (GAAP) (1)

f=c+d


$ 246,430


$ 271,000


$ 272,093


$ 273,748


$ 261,406


(9)%


(6)%

Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)

g=c+e


$ 263,091


$ 274,437


$ 267,575


$ 275,443


$ 250,868


(4)%


5%

















Non-interest expense (GAAP) (2)

h


$ 157,469


$ 173,106


$ 154,424


$ 152,575


$ 145,571


(9)%


8%

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(5,311)


(18,205)


(3,813)


(4,728)


(1,200)


(71)%


343%

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$ 152,158


$ 154,901


$ 150,611


$ 147,847


$ 144,371


(2)%


5%

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 62,886


$ 74,188


$ 102,265


$ 108,162


$  87,348


(15)%


(28)%

Provision for income taxes



20,917


24,067


33,945


35,630


28,106


(13)%


(26)%

Income before provision for income taxes



83,803


98,255


136,210


143,792


115,454


(15)%


(27)%

Provision (recapture) for credit losses



4,804


(736)


(18,919)


(22,996)



nm


nm

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k


88,607


97,519


117,291


120,796


115,454


(9)%


(23)%

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


16,661


3,437


(4,518)


1,695


(10,538)


385%


(258)%

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


5,311


18,205


3,813


4,728


1,200


(71)%


343%

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$ 110,579


$ 119,161


$ 116,586


$ 127,219


$ 106,116


(7)%


4%

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 62,886


$ 74,188


$ 102,265


$ 108,162


$  87,348


(15)%


(28)%

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


16,661


3,437


(4,518)


1,695


(10,538)


385%


(258)%

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


5,311


18,205


3,813


4,728


1,200


(71)%


343%

Tax effect of adjustments



(5,462)


(2,664)


176


(1,606)


2,335


105%


(334)%

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$ 79,396


$ 93,166


$ 101,736


$ 112,979


$  80,345


(15)%


(1)%

















Efficiency ratio

h / f


63.90%


63.88%


56.75%


55.74%


55.69%


0.02


8.21

Operating efficiency ratio

i / g


57.83%


56.44%


56.29%


53.68%


57.55%


1.39


0.28

Core Banking net income / Consolidated net income



68.99%


83.97%


94.63%


93.13%


81.08%


(14.98)


(12.09)

Core Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income



102.37%


97.28%


94.19%


92.44%


78.58%


5.09


23.79

nm = not meaningful
















(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2) Includes adjustments related to allocated expenses between the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)

Mortgage Banking



Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Mar 31, 2021


Seq. Quarter


Year over Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments
















Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



$ 40,149


$ 15,415


$    (634)


$ (1,678)


$ (2,014)


160%


nm

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$ 40,149


$ 15,415


$    (634)


$ (1,678)


$ (2,014)


160%


nm

















Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$       —


$       —


$       —


$       —


$       —


nm


nm

















Net interest income

c


$  1,676


$  2,129


$  2,726


$  2,848


$  3,857


(21)%


(57)%

















Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$ 60,980


$ 43,363


$ 34,338


$ 44,619


$ 65,349


41%


(7)%

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(40,149)


(15,415)


634


1,678


2,014


160%


nm

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$ 20,831


$ 27,948


$ 34,972


$ 46,297


$ 67,363


(25)%


(69)%

















Revenue (GAAP)

f=c+d


$ 62,656


$ 45,492


$ 37,064


$ 47,467


$ 69,206


38%


(9)%

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)

g=c+e


22,507


30,077


37,698


49,145


71,220


(25)%


(68)%

















Non-interest expense (GAAP) (1)

h


24,961


26,605


29,329


36,825


42,021


(6)%


(41)%

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b







nm


nm

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$ 24,961


$ 26,605


$ 29,329


$ 36,825


$ 42,021


(6)%


(41)%

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 28,271


$ 14,166


$  5,801


$  7,981


$ 20,389


100%


39%

Provision for income taxes



9,424


4,721


1,934


2,661


6,796


100%


39%

Income before provision for income taxes



37,695


18,887


7,735


10,642


27,185


100%


39%

Provision for credit losses








nm


nm

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k


37,695


18,887


7,735


10,642


27,185


100%


39%

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(40,149)


(15,415)


634


1,678


2,014


160%


nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b







nm


nm

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$ (2,454)


$  3,472


$  8,369


$ 12,320


$ 29,199


(171)%


(108)%

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 28,271


$ 14,166


$  5,801


$  7,981


$ 20,389


100%


39%

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(40,149)


(15,415)


634


1,678


2,014


160%


nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b







nm


nm

Tax effect of adjustments



10,037


3,854


(159)


(420)


(504)


160%


nm

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$ (1,841)


$  2,605


$  6,276


$  9,239


$ 21,899


(171)%


(108)%

















Efficiency ratio

h / f


39.84%


58.48%


79.13%


77.58%


60.72%


(18.64)


(20.88)

Operating efficiency ratio

i / g


110.90%


88.46%


77.80%


74.93%


59.00%


22.44


51.90

Mortgage Banking net income / Consolidated net income



31.01%


16.03%


5.37%


6.87%


18.92%


14.98


12.09

Mortgage Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income



(2.37)%


2.72%


5.81%


7.56%


21.42%


(5.09)


(23.79)

nm = not meaningful
















 (1) Includes adjustments related to allocated expenses between the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments.

 

