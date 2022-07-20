|
UMPQUA REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
Second quarter 2022 Results
- Net income of $78.6 million, or $0.36 per common share
- Operating net income of $80.3 million, or $0.37 per common share1
- Loan balances increased $1.5 billion or 6.3%
- Deposit balances decreased $567.2 million or 2.1%
- Provision for credit losses of $18.7 million
UMPQUA REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
$0.36
$79
12.23 %
13.5 %
Net earnings per diluted
Net income ($ in millions)
Return on average tangible
Total risk-based capital ratio
CEO Commentary
"Strong loan growth, exceptional credit quality, interest bearing deposit outflow, and net interest margin expansion characterize Umpqua's second quarter results," said Cort O'Haver, President and CEO. "Healthy demand within our footprint, growing momentum from new teams and geographies, and continued dedication from our associates contributed to record net loan growth of $1.5 billion in the quarter, with new generation reflective of existing, conservative portfolio trends. While customer tax payments contributed to deposit contraction, we are seeing expanded balances in the third quarter to date, in line with a more normalized pattern of deposit flows than we experienced over the past two years."
– Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation
2Q22 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 1Q22)
Net Interest
• Net interest income increased by $19.4 million on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to the favorable impact of rising interest rates and the deployment of cash into loans.
• Net interest margin was 3.41%, up 27 basis points from the prior quarter. Total deposit costs were 6 basis points for both the quarterly average and the quarter-end spot rate at June 30, 2022, unchanged from the first quarter.
Non-Interest
• Non-interest income decreased by $24.7 million due almost entirely to a smaller write-up of the mortgage servicing asset compared to the first quarter. Fair value adjustments continued to impact mortgage banking revenue and other income given interest rate changes.
• Non-interest expense decreased by $2.9 million due to lower salaries and employee benefits expense and lower exit and disposal costs, partially offset by higher consulting fees.
Credit
• Net charge-offs remained low at 0.11% of average loans and leases (annualized).
• Provision expense of $18.7 million compares to $4.8 million for the prior quarter. Net portfolio growth and economic forecast changes are the primary drivers of the increase.
• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.15%, up 1 basis point from March 31, 2022.
Capital
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.5% and estimated tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.9%.
• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on July 20, 2022, payable August 15, 2022, to holders of record as of August 1, 2022.
Notable
• Continued due diligence related to previously discussed MSR hedges.
• $2.7 million in merger-related expenses and $0.4 million in exit and disposal costs.
2Q22 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE METRICS
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
Return on average assets
1.04 %
1.21 %
1.54 %
Return on average tangible common equity1
12.23 %
13.66 %
17.33 %
Operating return on average assets1
1.06 %
1.03 %
1.63 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1
12.49 %
11.62 %
18.24 %
Net interest margin
3.41 %
3.14 %
3.20 %
Efficiency ratio - consolidated
59.12 %
59.02 %
58.96 %
Loan to deposit ratio
93.50 %
86.05 %
84.67 %
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
Net interest income
$248,170
$228,763
$229,763
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
$18,692
$4,804
($22,996)
Non-interest income
$55,235
$79,969
$91,075
Non-interest expense
$179,574
$182,430
$189,400
Pre-provision net revenue1
$123,831
$126,302
$131,438
Operating pre-provision net revenue1
$125,994
$108,125
$139,539
Earnings per common share - diluted
$0.36
$0.42
$0.53
Operating earnings per common share - diluted1
$0.37
$0.36
$0.55
Dividends paid per share
$0.21
$0.21
$0.21
BALANCE SHEET
2Q22
1Q22
2Q21
Total assets
$30.1B
$30.6B
$30.3B
Loans and leases
$24.4B
$23.0B
$22.1B
Total deposits
$26.1B
$26.7B
$26.2B
Book value per common share
$11.60
$12.02
$12.54
Tangible book value per share[1]
$11.57
$11.98
$12.49
Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI1
$12.99
$12.83
$12.26
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $30.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $30.6 billion as of March 31, 2022 and $30.3 billion as of June 30, 2021. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $14.3 billion as of June 30, 2022, representing 48% of total assets and 55% of total deposits.
Gross loans and leases were $24.4 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $1.5 billion relative to March 31, 2022. Significant activity across business lines, portfolio classes, and geographies contributed to the quarter's substantial growth. Commercial and home equity lines of credit were also additive to portfolio balances as associated utilization rates were up slightly from the prior quarter's levels despite higher commitment balances. New loans added to the portfolio during the second quarter have similar underwriting characteristics to existing loan categories, as our Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation details.
Total deposits were $26.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $567.2 million or 2.1% from $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022. A continued decline in time deposits and customer tax payments contributed to balance contraction during the quarter.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $248.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, up $19.4 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects the deployment of cash into loans and the favorable impact of higher interest rates on our asset sensitive balance sheet. Excluding PPP-related income, which contributed only $2.8 million to interest income in the second quarter, net interest income was up $23.4 million from the prior quarter.
The Company's net interest margin was 3.41% for the second quarter of 2022, up 27 basis points from 3.14% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase is attributable to the higher mix of loans as a percentage of earning assets as well as an increase in individual category earning asset yields given upward interest rate movements. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased one basis point to 0.11% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022, and it was 0.10% on June 30, 2022, as portfolio mix changes during the quarter caused a quarter-end spot rate that was below the second quarter's average rate. Please refer to the Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $273.9 million, or 1.12% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2022, compared to $261.5 million, or 1.14% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2022. The provision for credit losses of $18.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 compares to a provision of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. The current quarter's provision reflects allowance requirements for new loan generation, changes between the March 2022 and May 2022 economic forecasts used in credit models, and loan mix changes. Please refer to the Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses.
Net charge-offs were 0.11% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.10% for the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-off activity within the FinPac portfolio continued to remain below its historical average. As of June 30, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.15% of total assets, compared to 0.14% as of March 31, 2022 and 0.17% as of June 30, 2021.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $55.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $24.7 million from the prior quarter. The decline was primarily driven by a net fair value gain of $23.5 million in the first quarter related to cumulative fair value adjustments, which compares to a net fair value gain of $1.0 million in the second quarter. Higher revenue from service charges and card-based fee income offset lower swap and mortgage gain-on-sale revenue.
As detailed in our segment and non-GAAP disclosures, non-interest income for the Core Banking segment includes a fair value loss of $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in long-term interest rates and their effect on fair value adjustments related to investment securities, swap derivatives, and loans carried at fair value. This compares to a fair value loss of $16.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, and the $6.8 million favorable movement in fair value change between periods is primarily captured in other income. Please refer to the Q2 2022 Earnings presentation available on our website for additional details related to other non-interest income.
Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million from the prior quarter. This decline reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $72.6 million or 11% in for-sale mortgage origination volume given the impact of rising long-term interest rates. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 83% related to purchase activity, compared to 58% for the prior quarter and 56% for the same period of the prior year. While the mortgage banking gain on sale margin increased three basis points from the prior quarter to 2.62% for the second quarter of 2022, it continued to reflect the negative impact from rising rates on the pipeline. Interest rate movements favorably impacted valuation of the MSR asset, resulting in a net write-up during the quarter of $5.9 million, which includes a $10.9 million fair value gain related to model inputs. We continue to work toward putting hedges in place to reduce the volatility of MSR fair value impacts on a net basis in future quarters.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $179.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $2.9 million from the prior quarter level. The decrease is primarily due to a $2.2 million decline in salaries and employee benefits. The second quarter of 2022 included $2.7 million in merger-related expenses. Please refer to the Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional quarterly expense change details.
Capital
As of June 30, 2022, the Company's tangible book value per common share2 decreased to $11.57, compared to $11.98 in the prior quarter and $12.49 in the same period of the prior year. Rising interest rates drove a decline in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities and an increase in junior subordinated debt accounted for at fair value during the quarter. The impact of these items is reflected by a decline in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(308.1) million, compared to $(183.8) million at the prior quarter-end and $50.6 million at June 30, 2021. Excluding AOCI, tangible book2 increased to $12.99 at June 30, 2022, compared to $12.83 and $12.26 for the linked-quarter and year-ago periods, respectively.
AOCI has no effect on our regulatory capital ratios as the company opted to exclude it from our common equity tier 1 capital calculations. The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.5% and its estimated tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.9% as of June 30, 2022. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2022 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Segment Disclosures
Segment disclosures on pages 18-20 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.
The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including commercial, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses. Revenue and related expenses for residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer and wealth channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.
Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call on July 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
TABLE INDEX
Page
Consolidated Statements of Operations
7
Consolidated Balance Sheets
9
Financial Highlights
10
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
12
Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details
13
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
14
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
14
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
17
Segments
19
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
22
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 234,674
$ 214,404
$ 221,501
$ 224,403
$ 223,470
9 %
5 %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
17,256
18,725
16,566
16,102
14,619
(8) %
18 %
Exempt from federal income tax
1,369
1,372
1,456
1,470
1,487
0 %
(8) %
Dividends
84
86
102
213
405
(2) %
(79) %
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
2,919
1,353
1,229
1,237
774
116 %
277 %
Total interest income
256,302
235,940
240,854
243,425
240,755
9 %
6 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
4,015
3,916
4,357
5,100
7,016
3 %
(43) %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
66
63
48
88
68
5 %
(3) %
Borrowings
50
49
51
149
866
2 %
(94) %
Junior subordinated debentures
4,001
3,149
3,019
3,014
3,042
27 %
32 %
Total interest expense
8,132
7,177
7,475
8,351
10,992
13 %
(26) %
Net interest income
248,170
228,763
233,379
235,074
229,763
8 %
8 %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
18,692
4,804
(736)
(18,919)
(22,996)
289 %
(181) %
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
12,011
11,583
11,188
10,941
10,310
4 %
16 %
Card-based fees
10,530
8,708
9,355
9,111
10,274
21 %
2 %
Brokerage revenue
27
11
31
31
1,135
145 %
(98) %
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
30,544
60,786
43,185
34,150
44,443
(50) %
(31) %
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
—
2
4
—
—
(100) %
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(2,075)
(2,661)
(466)
(343)
4
(22) %
nm
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
1,303
2,337
4,816
4,208
5,318
(44) %
(75) %
BOLI income
2,110
2,087
2,101
2,038
2,092
1 %
1 %
Other income (loss)
785
(2,884)
12,524
13,569
17,499
(127) %
(96) %
Total non-interest income
55,235
79,969
82,738
73,705
91,075
(31) %
(39) %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
110,942
113,138
117,477
117,636
121,573
(2) %
(9) %
Occupancy and equipment, net
34,559
34,829
34,310
33,944
34,657
(1) %
0 %
Intangible amortization
1,026
1,025
1,130
1,130
1,130
0 %
(9) %
FDIC assessments
2,954
4,516
2,896
2,136
1,607
(35) %
84 %
Merger related expenses
2,672
2,278
15,183
—
—
17 %
nm
Other expenses
27,421
26,644
28,715
28,907
30,433
3 %
(10) %
Total non-interest expense
179,574
182,430
199,711
183,753
189,400
(2) %
(5) %
Income before provision for income taxes
105,139
121,498
117,142
143,945
154,434
(13) %
(32) %
Provision for income taxes
26,548
30,341
28,788
35,879
38,291
(13) %
(31) %
Net income
$ 78,591
$ 91,157
$ 88,354
$ 108,066
$ 116,143
(14) %
(32) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
217,030
216,782
216,624
218,416
220,593
0 %
(2) %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
217,279
217,392
217,356
218,978
221,022
0 %
(2) %
Earnings per common share – basic
$ 0.36
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
$ 0.53
(14) %
(32) %
Earnings per common share – diluted
$ 0.36
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
$ 0.53
(14) %
(32) %
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Year over
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 449,078
$ 444,611
1 %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
35,981
27,731
30 %
Exempt from federal income tax
2,741
3,021
(9) %
Dividends
170
1,003
(83) %
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
4,272
1,398
206 %
Total interest income
492,242
477,764
3 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
7,931
17,694
(55) %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
129
144
(10) %
Borrowings
99
2,638
(96) %
Junior subordinated debentures
7,150
6,094
17 %
Total interest expense
15,309
26,570
(42) %
Net interest income
476,933
451,194
6 %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
23,496
(22,996)
(202) %
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
23,594
19,957
18 %
Card-based fees
19,238
17,648
9 %
Brokerage revenue
38
5,050
(99) %
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
91,330
109,476
(17) %
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
2
4
(50) %
Loss on equity securities, net
(4,736)
(702)
nm
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
3,640
6,691
(46) %
BOLI income
4,197
4,163
1 %
Other (loss) income
(2,099)
37,588
(106) %
Total non-interest income
135,204
199,875
(32) %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
224,080
245,707
(9) %
Occupancy and equipment, net
69,388
69,292
0 %
Intangible amortization
2,051
2,260
(9) %
FDIC assessments
7,470
4,206
78 %
Merger related expenses
4,950
—
nm
Other expenses
54,065
55,527
(3) %
Total non-interest expense
362,004
376,992
(4) %
Income before provision for income taxes
226,637
297,073
(24) %
Provision for income taxes
56,889
73,193
(22) %
Net income
$ 169,748
$ 223,880
(24) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
216,906
220,481
(2) %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
217,333
220,928
(2) %
Earnings per common share – basic
$ 0.78
$ 1.02
(24) %
Earnings per common share – diluted
$ 0.78
$ 1.01
(23) %
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 315,348
$ 307,144
$ 222,015
$ 395,555
$ 397,526
3 %
(21) %
Interest bearing cash and temporary investments
687,233
2,358,292
2,539,606
3,349,034
2,688,285
(71) %
(74) %
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
75,347
78,966
81,214
81,575
82,099
(5) %
(8) %
Available for sale, at fair value
3,416,707
3,638,080
3,870,435
3,723,171
3,473,950
(6) %
(2) %
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,637
2,700
2,744
2,795
2,876
(2) %
(8) %
Loans held for sale
228,889
309,946
353,105
352,466
429,052
(26) %
(47) %
Loans and leases
24,432,678
22,975,761
22,553,180
21,969,940
22,143,739
6 %
10 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(261,111)
(248,564)
(248,412)
(257,560)
(279,887)
5 %
(7) %
Net loans and leases
24,171,567
22,727,197
22,304,768
21,712,380
21,863,852
6 %
11 %
Restricted equity securities
10,867
10,889
10,916
10,946
15,247
0 %
(29) %
Premises and equipment, net
165,196
167,369
171,125
172,624
172,546
(1) %
(4) %
Operating lease right-of-use assets
87,249
87,333
82,366
88,379
95,030
0 %
(8) %
Other intangible assets, net
6,789
7,815
8,840
9,970
11,100
(13) %
(39) %
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
179,558
165,807
123,615
105,834
102,699
8 %
75 %
Bank owned life insurance
328,764
328,040
327,745
325,646
324,998
0 %
1 %
Deferred tax asset, net
70,134
39,051
—
8,402
—
80 %
nm
Other assets
389,409
408,497
542,442
552,702
625,705
(5) %
(38) %
Total assets
$ 30,135,694
$ 30,637,126
$ 30,640,936
$ 30,891,479
$ 30,284,965
(2) %
0 %
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 26,132,423
$ 26,699,587
$ 26,594,685
$ 26,908,397
$ 26,153,553
(2) %
0 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
527,961
499,539
492,247
467,760
480,302
6 %
10 %
Borrowings
6,252
6,290
6,329
6,367
111,405
(1) %
(94) %
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
321,268
305,719
293,081
299,508
287,723
5 %
12 %
Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
87,927
87,984
88,041
88,098
88,155
0 %
0 %
Operating lease liabilities
101,352
101,732
95,427
100,557
106,195
0 %
(5) %
Deferred tax liability, net
—
—
4,353
—
2,497
nm
(100) %
Other liabilities
440,235
328,677
317,503
298,413
288,819
34 %
52 %
Total liabilities
27,617,418
28,029,528
27,891,666
28,169,100
27,518,649
(1) %
0 %
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
3,445,531
3,443,266
3,444,849
3,442,085
3,517,641
0 %
(2) %
Accumulated deficit
(619,108)
(651,912)
(697,338)
(739,915)
(801,954)
(5) %
(23) %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(308,147)
(183,756)
1,759
20,209
50,629
68 %
nm
Total shareholders' equity
2,518,276
2,607,598
2,749,270
2,722,379
2,766,316
(3) %
(9) %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 30,135,694
$ 30,637,126
$ 30,640,936
$ 30,891,479
$ 30,284,965
(2) %
0 %
Common shares outstanding at period end
217,049
216,967
216,626
216,622
220,626
0 %
(2) %
Book value per common share
$ 11.60
$ 12.02
$ 12.69
$ 12.57
$ 12.54
(3) %
(7) %
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 11.57
$ 11.98
$ 12.65
$ 12.52
$ 12.49
(3) %
(7) %
Tangible equity - common (1)
$ 2,511,487
$ 2,599,783
$ 2,740,430
$ 2,712,409
$ 2,755,216
(3) %
(9) %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
8.34 %
8.49 %
8.95 %
8.78 %
9.10 %
(0.15)
(0.76)
nm = not meaningful
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Seq.
Year over
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
0 %
0 %
Book value
$ 11.60
$ 12.02
$ 12.69
$ 12.57
$ 12.54
(3) %
(7) %
Tangible book value (1)
$ 11.57
$ 11.98
$ 12.65
$ 12.52
$ 12.49
(3) %
(7) %
Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1)
$ 12.99
$ 12.83
$ 12.64
$ 12.43
$ 12.26
1 %
6 %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio
59.12 %
59.02 %
63.10 %
59.44 %
58.96 %
0.10
0.16
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)
1.64 %
1.67 %
1.50 %
1.62 %
1.75 %
(0.03)
(0.11)
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.04 %
1.21 %
1.13 %
1.40 %
1.54 %
(0.17)
(0.50)
Return on average common equity
12.20 %
13.62 %
12.90 %
15.82 %
17.25 %
(1.42)
(5.05)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
12.23 %
13.66 %
12.94 %
15.88 %
17.33 %
(1.43)
(5.10)
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
58.27 %
62.02 %
59.61 %
58.94 %
56.89 %
(3.75)
1.38
Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)
1.66 %
1.43 %
1.58 %
1.62 %
1.86 %
0.23
(0.20)
Operating return on average assets (1)
1.06 %
1.03 %
1.23 %
1.40 %
1.63 %
0.03
(0.57)
Operating return on average common equity (1)
12.46 %
11.58 %
13.98 %
15.82 %
18.16 %
0.88
(5.70)
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
12.49 %
11.62 %
14.03 %
15.88 %
18.24 %
0.87
(5.75)
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
3.94 %
3.79 %
3.94 %
4.02 %
3.99 %
0.15
(0.05)
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.53 %
3.24 %
3.25 %
3.32 %
3.35 %
0.29
0.18
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.11 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.13 %
0.18 %
0.01
(0.07)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.20 %
0.27 %
0.02
(0.07)
Cost of total deposits
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.08 %
0.11 %
—
(0.05)
Cost of total funding (3)
0.12 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.12 %
0.16 %
0.01
(0.04)
Net interest margin (2)
3.41 %
3.14 %
3.15 %
3.21 %
3.20 %
0.27
0.21
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
5.71 %
8.92 %
10.78 %
11.03 %
9.84 %
(3.21)
(4.13)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
80.91 %
76.85 %
74.70 %
74.78 %
76.52 %
4.06
4.39
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
89.23 %
84.77 %
82.12 %
82.07 %
84.59 %
4.46
4.64
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
42.00 %
41.35 %
41.69 %
41.14 %
40.61 %
0.65
1.39
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
96.66 %
96.82 %
96.84 %
96.72 %
96.21 %
(0.16)
0.45
Select Credit & Capital Ratios:
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.22 %
—
(0.04)
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
0.01
(0.02)
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
1.12 %
1.14 %
1.16 %
1.23 %
1.33 %
(0.02)
(0.21)
Total risk-based capital ratio (4)
13.5 %
14.0 %
14.3 %
14.9 %
15.4 %
(0.50)
(1.90)
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)
10.9 %
11.4 %
11.6 %
12.0 %
12.4 %
(0.50)
(1.50)
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
(4) Estimated holding company ratios.
Umpqua Holding Corporation
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Year over Year
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 0.42
$ 0.42
— %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio
59.07 %
57.84 %
1.23
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)
1.66 %
1.86 %
(0.20)
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.12 %
1.52 %
(0.40)
Return on average common equity
12.92 %
16.80 %
(3.88)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
12.96 %
16.89 %
(3.93)
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
60.09 %
57.38 %
2.71
Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)
1.55 %
1.86 %
(0.31)
Operating return on average assets (1)
1.04 %
1.52 %
(0.48)
Operating return on average common equity (1)
12.01 %
16.84 %
(4.83)
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
12.05 %
16.93 %
(4.88)
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
3.86 %
4.01 %
(0.15)
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.38 %
3.38 %
—
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.10 %
0.23 %
(0.13)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.19 %
0.33 %
(0.14)
Cost of total deposits
0.06 %
0.14 %
(0.08)
Cost of total funding (3)
0.11 %
0.20 %
(0.09)
Net interest margin (2)
3.28 %
3.19 %
0.09
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
7.31 %
9.35 %
(2.04)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
78.88 %
76.88 %
2.00
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
87.00 %
85.54 %
1.46
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
41.68 %
40.06 %
1.62
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
96.74 %
95.69 %
1.05
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
$ 3,798,242
$ 3,884,784
$ 3,786,887
$ 3,561,764
$ 3,580,386
(2) %
6 %
Owner occupied term, net
2,497,553
2,327,899
2,332,422
2,330,338
2,398,326
7 %
4 %
Multifamily, net
4,768,273
4,323,633
4,051,202
3,813,024
3,553,704
10 %
34 %
Construction & development, net
1,017,297
940,286
890,338
882,778
857,866
8 %
19 %
Residential development, net
194,909
195,308
206,990
177,148
193,904
0 %
1 %
Commercial:
Term, net (1)
2,904,861
2,772,206
3,008,473
3,159,466
3,748,269
5 %
(23) %
Lines of credit & other, net
920,604
871,483
910,733
930,350
908,518
6 %
1 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
1,576,144
1,484,252
1,467,676
1,457,248
1,437,372
6 %
10 %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
5,168,457
4,748,266
4,517,266
4,330,860
4,145,432
9 %
25 %
Home equity loans & lines, net
1,415,722
1,250,702
1,197,170
1,133,823
1,118,278
13 %
27 %
Consumer & other, net
170,616
176,942
184,023
193,141
201,684
(4) %
(15) %
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs
$ 24,432,678
$ 22,975,761
$ 22,553,180
$ 21,969,940
$ 22,143,739
6 %
(1) The Bank participated in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include the following net PPP loan balances:
Net PPP loan balance
$101,554
$ 172,790
$ 380,440
$ 726,737
$ 1,380,212
(41) %
(93) %
Loan and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
15 %
17 %
17 %
16 %
16 %
Owner occupied term, net
10 %
10 %
10 %
11 %
11 %
Multifamily, net
20 %
19 %
18 %
17 %
16 %
Construction & development, net
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
Residential development, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Commercial:
Term, net
12 %
12 %
13 %
14 %
17 %
Lines of credit & other, net
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
6 %
6 %
7 %
7 %
6 %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
21 %
21 %
20 %
20 %
19 %
Home equity loans & lines, net
6 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
Consumer & other, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 11,129,209
$ 11,058,251
$ 11,023,724
$ 11,121,127
$ 10,718,921
1 %
4 %
Demand, interest bearing
3,723,650
3,955,329
3,774,937
3,758,019
3,466,251
(6) %
7 %
Money market
7,284,641
7,572,581
7,611,718
7,780,442
7,559,621
(4) %
(4) %
Savings
2,446,876
2,429,073
2,375,723
2,325,929
2,221,524
1 %
10 %
Time
1,548,047
1,684,353
1,808,583
1,922,880
2,187,236
(8) %
(29) %
Total
$ 26,132,423
$ 26,699,587
$ 26,594,685
$ 26,908,397
$ 26,153,553
(2) %
0 %
Total core deposits (1)
$ 25,619,500
$ 26,140,993
$ 25,964,358
$ 26,029,814
$ 25,122,851
(2) %
2 %
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
43 %
42 %
41 %
41 %
41 %
Demand, interest bearing
14 %
15 %
14 %
14 %
13 %
Money market
28 %
28 %
29 %
29 %
29 %
Savings
9 %
9 %
9 %
9 %
9 %
Time
6 %
6 %
7 %
7 %
8 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Number of open accounts:
Demand, non-interest bearing
434,436
428,915
428,181
425,337
424,626
Demand, interest bearing
57,145
63,800
66,010
70,749
71,411
Money market
56,430
56,783
57,222
57,794
58,289
Savings
159,709
160,267
160,449
161,698
161,902
Time
32,103
34,127
35,665
37,172
39,560
Total
739,823
743,892
747,527
752,750
755,788
Average balance per account:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 25.6
$ 25.8
$ 25.7
$ 26.1
$ 25.2
Demand, interest bearing
65.2
62.0
57.2
53.1
48.5
Money market
129.1
133.4
133.0
134.6
129.7
Savings
15.3
15.2
14.8
14.4
13.7
Time
48.2
49.4
50.7
51.7
55.3
Total
$ 35.3
$ 35.9
$ 35.6
$ 35.7
$ 34.6
(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Seq.
Year
Non-performing assets:
Loans and leases on non-accrual status:
Commercial real estate, net
$ 5,514
$ 5,950
$ 5,767
$ 5,952
$ 9,034
(7) %
(39) %
Commercial, net
12,645
12,415
13,098
18,200
11,639
2 %
9 %
Residential, net
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Consumer & other, net
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Total Loans and leases on non-accrual status
18,159
18,365
18,865
24,152
20,673
(1) %
(12) %
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing:
Commercial real estate, net
23
1
1
1
1
nm
nm
Commercial, net
3,311
8
4,160
2,454
2,255
nm
47 %
Residential, net
22,340
23,162
27,981
24,919
26,648
(4) %
(16) %
Consumer & other, net
196
111
194
116
240
77 %
(18) %
Total Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing
25,870
23,282
32,336
27,490
29,144
11 %
(11) %
Total non-performing loans and leases
44,029
41,647
51,201
51,642
49,817
6 %
(12) %
Other real estate owned
1,868
1,868
1,868
1,868
181
0 %
nm
Total non-performing assets
$ 45,897
$ 43,515
$ 53,069
$ 53,510
$ 49,998
5 %
(8) %
Performing restructured loans and leases
$ 7,631
$ 8,405
$ 6,694
$ 9,849
$ 13,072
(9) %
(42) %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$ 34,659
$ 42,409
$ 31,680
$ 41,326
$ 30,646
(18) %
13 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
0.14 %
0.18 %
0.14 %
0.19 %
0.14 %
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.22 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 248,564
$ 248,412
$ 257,560
$ 279,887
$ 311,283
0 %
(20) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases
18,787
5,696
(1,751)
(16,132)
(17,775)
230 %
(206) %
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
(8)
—
(58)
(916)
(129)
nm
(94) %
Commercial, net
(9,035)
(7,858)
(10,197)
(8,521)
(16,093)
15 %
(44) %
Residential, net
—
(167)
—
—
—
(100) %
nm
Consumer & other, net
(836)
(885)
(675)
(936)
(857)
(6) %
(2) %
Total charge-offs
(9,879)
(8,910)
(10,930)
(10,373)
(17,079)
11 %
(42) %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
73
25
56
120
89
192 %
(18) %
Commercial, net
2,934
2,545
2,585
3,346
2,681
15 %
9 %
Residential, net
216
173
326
281
209
25 %
3 %
Consumer & other, net
416
623
566
431
479
(33) %
(13) %
Total recoveries
3,639
3,366
3,533
4,178
3,458
8 %
5 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
65
25
(2)
(796)
(40)
160 %
(263) %
Commercial, net
(6,101)
(5,313)
(7,612)
(5,175)
(13,412)
15 %
(55) %
Residential, net
216
6
326
281
209
nm
3 %
Consumer & other, net
(420)
(262)
(109)
(505)
(378)
60 %
11 %
Total net charge-offs
(6,240)
(5,544)
(7,397)
(6,195)
(13,621)
13 %
(54) %
Balance, end of period
$ 261,111
$ 248,564
$ 248,412
$ 257,560
$ 279,887
5 %
(7) %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 12,918
$ 12,767
$ 11,752
$ 14,539
$ 19,760
1 %
(35) %
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(95)
151
1,015
(2,787)
(5,221)
(163) %
(98) %
Balance, end of period
12,823
12,918
12,767
11,752
14,539
(1) %
(12) %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 273,934
$ 261,482
$ 261,179
$ 269,312
$ 294,426
5 %
(7) %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.11 %
0.10 %
0.13 %
0.11 %
0.25 %
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
36.84 %
37.78 %
32.32 %
40.28 %
20.25 %
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.07 %
1.08 %
1.10 %
1.17 %
1.26 %
ACL to loans and leases
1.12 %
1.14 %
1.16 %
1.23 %
1.33 %
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Year over Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 248,412
$ 328,401
(24) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases
24,483
(17,249)
(242) %
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
(8)
(170)
(95) %
Commercial, net
(16,893)
(35,707)
(53) %
Residential, net
(167)
(70)
139 %
Consumer & other, net
(1,721)
(2,047)
(16) %
Total charge-offs
(18,789)
(37,994)
(51) %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
98
469
(79) %
Commercial, net
5,479
4,772
15 %
Residential, net
389
317
23 %
Consumer & other, net
1,039
1,171
(11) %
Total recoveries
7,005
6,729
4 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
90
299
(70) %
Commercial, net
(11,414)
(30,935)
(63) %
Residential, net
222
247
(10) %
Consumer & other, net
(682)
(876)
(22) %
Total net charge-offs
(11,784)
(31,265)
(62) %
Balance, end of period
$ 261,111
$ 279,887
(7) %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 12,767
$ 20,286
(37) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
56
(5,747)
(101) %
Balance, end of period
12,823
14,539
(12) %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 273,934
$ 294,426
(7) %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.10 %
0.29 %
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
37.28 %
17.71 %
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income
or
Expense
Average
Yields
or Rates
Average
Balance
Interest
Income
or
Expense
Average
Yields
or Rates
Average
Balance
Interest
Income
or
Expense
Average
Yields
or Rates
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 264,320
$ 2,742
4.15 %
$ 286,307
$ 2,262
3.16 %
$ 468,960
$ 3,725
3.18 %
Loans and leases (1)
23,550,796
231,932
3.94 %
22,566,109
212,142
3.79 %
22,040,794
219,745
3.99 %
Taxable securities
3,410,091
17,340
2.03 %
3,659,145
18,811
2.06 %
3,210,771
15,024
1.87 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
220,327
1,721
3.13 %
234,186
1,726
2.95 %
247,282
1,864
3.02 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
1,663,454
2,919
0.70 %
2,618,528
1,353
0.21 %
2,835,474
774
0.11 %
Total interest-earning assets
29,108,988
$ 256,654
3.53 %
29,364,275
$ 236,294
3.24 %
28,803,281
$ 241,132
3.35 %
Other assets
1,247,915
1,233,138
1,352,736
Total assets
$ 30,356,903
$ 30,597,413
$ 30,156,017
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,896,553
$ 610
0.06 %
$ 3,812,173
$ 498
0.05 %
$ 3,385,336
$ 459
0.05 %
Money market deposits
7,366,987
1,717
0.09 %
7,640,810
1,408
0.07 %
7,614,474
1,533
0.08 %
Savings deposits
2,426,124
199
0.03 %
2,405,958
205
0.03 %
2,171,865
154
0.03 %
Time deposits
1,618,394
1,489
0.37 %
1,753,880
1,805
0.42 %
2,303,068
4,870
0.85 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,308,058
4,015
0.11 %
15,612,821
3,916
0.10 %
15,474,743
7,016
0.18 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
512,641
66
0.05 %
486,542
63
0.05 %
440,881
68
0.06 %
Borrowings
6,273
50
3.21 %
6,313
49
3.16 %
214,670
866
1.62 %
Junior subordinated debentures
393,964
4,001
4.07 %
380,985
3,149
3.35 %
369,812
3,042
3.30 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,220,936
$ 8,132
0.20 %
16,486,661
$ 7,177
0.18 %
16,500,106
$ 10,992
0.27 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
11,086,376
11,007,034
10,582,197
Other liabilities
464,755
388,659
373,704
Total liabilities
27,772,067
27,882,354
27,456,007
Common equity
2,584,836
2,715,059
2,700,010
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 30,356,903
$ 30,597,413
$ 30,156,017
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 248,522
$ 229,117
$ 230,140
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.33 %
3.06 %
3.08 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.41 %
3.14 %
3.20 %
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $352,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $354,000 for March 31, 2022 and $377,000 for June 30, 2021.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Balance
Interest
Income or
Expense
Average
Yields or
Rates
Average
Balance
Interest
Income or
Expense
Average
Yields or
Rates
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 275,253
$ 5,004
3.64 %
$ 585,611
$ 8,570
2.93 %
Loans and leases (1)
23,061,173
444,074
3.86 %
21,867,678
436,041
4.01 %
Taxable securities
3,533,930
36,151
2.05 %
3,079,065
28,734
1.87 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
227,218
3,447
3.03 %
249,996
3,779
3.02 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
2,138,352
4,272
0.40 %
2,660,435
1,398
0.11 %
Total interest-earning assets
29,235,926
$ 492,948
3.38 %
28,442,785
$ 478,522
3.38 %
Other assets
1,240,386
1,333,577
Total assets
$ 30,476,312
$ 29,776,362
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,854,596
$ 1,108
0.06 %
$ 3,256,085
$ 873
0.05 %
Money market deposits
7,503,142
3,125
0.08 %
7,488,195
3,024
0.08 %
Savings deposits
2,416,096
404
0.03 %
2,085,874
317
0.03 %
Time deposits
1,685,763
3,294
0.39 %
2,491,169
13,480
1.09 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,459,597
7,931
0.10 %
15,321,323
17,694
0.23 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
499,664
129
0.05 %
418,538
144
0.07 %
Borrowings
6,293
99
3.18 %
375,977
2,638
1.41 %
Junior subordinated debentures
387,510
7,150
3.72 %
356,715
6,094
3.44 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,353,064
$ 15,309
0.19 %
16,472,553
$ 26,570
0.33 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
11,046,925
10,241,863
Other liabilities
426,917
374,436
Total liabilities
27,826,906
27,088,852
Common equity
2,649,406
2,687,510
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 30,476,312
$ 29,776,362
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 477,639
$ 451,952
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.19 %
3.05 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.28 %
3.19 %
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $706,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $758,000 for the same period in 2021.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Net interest income
$ 247,009
$ 227,087
$ 231,250
$ 232,348
$ 226,915
9 %
9 %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
18,692
4,804
(736)
(18,919)
(22,996)
nm
nm
Non-interest income
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
—
2
4
—
—
(100) %
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(2,075)
(2,661)
(466)
(343)
4
(22) %
nm
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net
7,337
7,047
(303)
1,429
(4,481)
nm
(264) %
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(15,210)
(21,049)
(2,672)
3,432
2,782
nm
nm
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
34,461
35,650
42,812
34,849
48,151
(3) %
(28) %
Total non-interest income
24,513
18,989
39,375
39,367
46,456
29 %
(47) %
Non-interest expense
Merger related expenses
2,672
2,278
15,183
—
—
17 %
nm
Exit and disposal costs
442
3,033
3,022
3,813
4,728
(85) %
(91) %
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
148,946
148,423
150,587
146,931
146,877
0 %
1 %
Allocated expenses, net (1)
3,702
3,735
4,314
3,680
970
(1) %
nm
Total non-interest expense
155,762
157,469
173,106
154,424
152,575
(1) %
2 %
Income before income taxes
97,068
83,803
98,255
136,210
143,792
16 %
(32) %
Provision for income taxes
24,530
20,917
24,067
33,945
35,630
17 %
(31) %
Net income
$ 72,538
$ 62,886
$ 74,188
$ 102,265
$ 108,162
15 %
(33) %
Effective Tax Rate
25 %
25 %
24 %
25 %
25 %
Efficiency Ratio
57 %
64 %
64 %
57 %
56 %
Total assets
$ 29,721,590
$ 30,153,079
$ 30,155,058
$ 30,419,108
$ 29,720,182
(1) %
0 %
Total loans and leases
$ 24,432,678
$ 22,975,761
$ 22,553,180
$ 21,969,940
$ 22,143,739
6 %
10 %
Total deposits
$ 25,925,294
$ 26,479,078
$ 26,370,568
$ 26,510,938
$ 25,820,776
(2) %
0 %
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
2.98 %
2.32 %
1.52 %
1.52 %
1.45 %
FHLMC 30 year fixed
5.70 %
4.67 %
3.11 %
3.01 %
2.98 %
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charges for centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments - Continued
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Net interest income
$ 1,161
$ 1,676
$ 2,129
$ 2,726
$ 2,848
(31) %
(59) %
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
15,101
16,844
23,624
30,293
41,367
(10) %
(63) %
Servicing
9,505
9,140
9,457
9,172
9,120
4 %
4 %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(4,961)
(5,347)
(5,311)
(4,681)
(4,366)
(7) %
14 %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
10,899
40,149
15,415
(634)
(1,678)
(73) %
nm
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
178
194
178
188
176
(8) %
1 %
Total non-interest income
30,722
60,980
43,363
34,338
44,619
(50) %
(31) %
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense
27,514
28,696
30,919
33,009
37,795
(4) %
(27) %
Allocated expenses, net(1)
(3,702)
(3,735)
(4,314)
(3,680)
(970)
(1) %
nm
Total non-interest expense
23,812
24,961
26,605
29,329
36,825
(5) %
(35) %
Income before income taxes
8,071
37,695
18,887
7,735
10,642
(79) %
(24) %
Provision for income taxes
2,018
9,424
4,721
1,934
2,661
(79) %
(24) %
Net income
$ 6,053
$ 28,271
$ 14,166
$ 5,801
$ 7,981
(79) %
(24) %
Effective Tax Rate
25 %
25 %
25 %
25 %
25 %
Efficiency Ratio
75 %
40 %
58 %
79 %
78 %
Total assets
$ 414,104
$ 484,047
$ 485,878
$ 472,371
$ 564,783
(14) %
(27) %
Loans held for sale
$ 228,889
$ 309,946
$ 353,105
$ 352,466
$ 429,052
(26) %
(47) %
Total deposits
$ 207,129
$ 220,509
$ 224,117
$ 397,459
$ 332,777
(6) %
(38) %
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 576,532
$ 649,122
$ 871,268
$ 987,281
$ 1,253,023
(11) %
(54) %
Gain on sale margin
2.62 %
2.59 %
2.71 %
3.07 %
3.30 %
Direct LHFS expense
$ 13,197
$ 14,296
$ 18,150
$ 19,958
$ 25,459
(8) %
(48) %
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
2.29 %
2.20 %
2.08 %
2.02 %
2.03 %
MSR Statistics:
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
$ 12,932,747
$ 12,810,574
$ 12,755,671
$ 12,853,291
$ 12,897,032
1 %
0 %
MSR, net
$ 179,558
$ 165,807
$ 123,615
$ 105,834
$ 102,699
8 %
75 %
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
1.39 %
1.29 %
0.97 %
0.82 %
0.80 %
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
2.98 %
2.32 %
1.52 %
1.52 %
1.45 %
FHLMC 30 year fixed
5.70 %
4.67 %
3.11 %
3.01 %
2.98 %
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charges for centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Core Banking
Mortgage Banking
Six Months Ended
% Change
Six Months Ended
% Change
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Year over
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Year over
Net interest income
$ 474,096
$ 444,489
7 %
$ 2,837
$ 6,705
(58) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
23,496
(22,996)
(202) %
—
—
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
—
—
nm
31,945
103,872
(69) %
Servicing
—
—
nm
18,645
18,207
2 %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
—
—
nm
(10,308)
(8,911)
16 %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
—
—
nm
51,048
(3,692)
nm
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
2
4
(50) %
—
—
nm
Loss on equity securities, net
(4,736)
(702)
575 %
—
—
nm
Gain on swap derivatives, net
14,384
7,269
98 %
—
—
nm
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(36,259)
2,272
nm
—
—
nm
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
70,111
81,064
(14) %
372
492
(24) %
Total non-interest income
43,502
89,907
(52) %
91,702
109,968
(17) %
Non-interest expense
Merger related expenses
4,950
—
nm
—
—
nm
Exit and disposal costs
3,475
5,928
(41) %
—
—
nm
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
297,369
292,038
2 %
56,210
79,026
(29) %
Allocated expenses, net (1)
7,437
180
nm
(7,437)
(180)
nm
Total non-interest expense
313,231
298,146
5 %
48,773
78,846
(38) %
Income before income taxes
180,871
259,246
(30) %
45,766
37,827
21 %
Provision for income taxes
45,447
63,736
(29) %
11,442
9,457
21 %
Net income
$ 135,424
$ 195,510
(31) %
$ 34,324
$ 28,370
21 %
Effective Tax Rate
25 %
25 %
25 %
25 %
Efficiency Ratio
60 %
56 %
52 %
68 %
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 1,225,654
$ 2,888,555
Gain on sale margin
2.61 %
3.60 %
Direct LHFS expense
$ 27,493
$ 56,610
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
2.24 %
1.96 %
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Seq.
Year
Total shareholders' equity
a
$ 2,518,276
$ 2,607,598
$ 2,749,270
$ 2,722,379
$ 2,766,316
(3) %
(9) %
Less: Other intangible assets, net
6,789
7,815
8,840
9,970
11,100
(13) %
(39) %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
b
$ 2,511,487
$ 2,599,783
$ 2,740,430
$ 2,712,409
$ 2,755,216
(3) %
(9) %
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
$ (308,147)
(183,756)
1,759
20,209
50,629
68 %
nm
Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI
c
$ 2,819,634
$ 2,783,539
$ 2,738,671
$ 2,692,200
$ 2,704,587
1 %
4 %
Total assets
d
$ 30,135,694
$ 30,637,126
$ 30,640,936
$ 30,891,479
$ 30,284,965
(2) %
— %
Less: Other intangible assets, net
6,789
7,815
8,840
9,970
11,100
(13) %
(39) %
Tangible assets
e
$ 30,128,905
$ 30,629,311
$ 30,632,096
$ 30,881,509
$ 30,273,865
(2) %
— %
Common shares outstanding at period end
f
217,049
216,967
216,626
216,622
220,626
0 %
(2) %
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
a / d
8.36 %
8.51 %
8.97 %
8.81 %
9.13 %
(0.15)
(0.77)
Tangible common equity ratio
b / e
8.34 %
8.49 %
8.95 %
8.78 %
9.10 %
(0.15)
(0.76)
Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI
c / e
9.36 %
9.09 %
8.94 %
8.72 %
8.93 %
0.27
0.43
Book value per common share
a / f
$ 11.60
$ 12.02
$ 12.69
$ 12.57
$ 12.54
(3) %
(7) %
Tangible book value per common share
b / f
$ 11.57
$ 11.98
$ 12.65
$ 12.52
$ 12.49
(3) %
(7) %
Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI
c / f
$ 12.99
$ 12.83
$ 12.64
$ 12.43
$ 12.26
1 %
6 %
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Seq.
Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ —
$ 2
$ 4
$ —
$ —
(100) %
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(2,075)
(2,661)
(466)
(343)
4
(22) %
nm
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives
7,337
7,047
(303)
1,429
(4,481)
4 %
(264) %
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(15,210)
(21,049)
(2,672)
3,432
2,782
(28) %
nm
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
10,899
40,149
15,415
(634)
(1,678)
(73) %
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ 951
$ 23,488
$ 11,978
$ 3,884
$ (3,373)
(96) %
(128) %
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 2,672
$ 2,278
$ 15,183
$ —
$ —
17 %
nm
Exit and disposal costs
442
3,033
3,022
3,813
4,728
(85) %
(91) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 3,114
$ 5,311
$ 18,205
$ 3,813
$ 4,728
(41) %
(34) %
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 248,522
$ 229,117
$ 233,754
$ 235,452
$ 230,140
8 %
8 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 55,235
$ 79,969
$ 82,738
$ 73,705
$ 91,075
(31) %
(39) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(951)
(23,488)
(11,978)
(3,884)
3,373
(96) %
(128) %
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 54,284
$ 56,481
$ 70,760
$ 69,821
$ 94,448
(4) %
(43) %
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 303,757
$ 309,086
$ 316,492
$ 309,157
$ 321,215
(2) %
(5) %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 302,806
$ 285,598
$ 304,514
$ 305,273
$ 324,588
6 %
(7) %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 179,574
$ 182,430
$ 199,711
$ 183,753
$ 189,400
(2) %
(5) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(3,114)
(5,311)
(18,205)
(3,813)
(4,728)
(41) %
(34) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 176,460
$ 177,119
$ 181,506
$ 179,940
$ 184,672
— %
(4) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 78,591
$ 91,157
$ 88,354
$ 108,066
$ 116,143
(14) %
(32) %
Provision for income taxes
26,548
30,341
28,788
35,879
38,291
(13) %
(31) %
Income before provision for income taxes
105,139
121,498
117,142
143,945
154,434
(13) %
(32) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
18,692
4,804
(736)
(18,919)
(22,996)
289 %
(181) %
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
123,831
126,302
116,406
125,026
131,438
(2) %
(6) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(951)
(23,488)
(11,978)
(3,884)
3,373
(96) %
(128) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
3,114
5,311
18,205
3,813
4,728
(41) %
(34) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 125,994
$ 108,125
$ 122,633
$ 124,955
$ 139,539
17 %
(10) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 78,591
$ 91,157
$ 88,354
$ 108,066
$ 116,143
(14) %
(32) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(951)
(23,488)
(11,978)
(3,884)
3,373
(96) %
(128) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
3,114
5,311
18,205
3,813
4,728
(41) %
(34) %
Tax effect of adjustments
(480)
4,576
1,190
18
(2,025)
(110) %
(76) %
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 80,274
$ 77,556
$ 95,771
$ 108,013
$ 122,219
4 %
(34) %
nm = not meaningful
(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Seq.
Year
Average assets
n
$ 30,356,903
$ 30,597,413
$ 30,886,378
$ 30,614,374
$ 30,156,017
(1) %
1 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
7,379
8,407
9,491
10,609
12,615
(12) %
(42) %
Average tangible assets
o
$ 30,349,524
$ 30,589,006
$ 30,876,887
$ 30,603,765
$ 30,143,402
(1) %
1 %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 2,584,836
$ 2,715,059
$ 2,717,753
$ 2,709,641
$ 2,700,010
(5) %
(4) %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
7,379
8,407
9,491
10,609
12,615
(12) %
(42) %
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 2,577,457
$ 2,706,652
$ 2,708,262
$ 2,699,032
$ 2,687,395
(5) %
(4) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
r
217,030
216,782
216,624
218,416
220,593
0 %
(2) %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
s
217,279
217,392
217,356
218,978
221,022
0 %
(2) %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings-per-share - basic
j / r
$ 0.36
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
$ 0.53
(14) %
(32) %
Earnings-per-share - diluted
j / s
$ 0.36
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
$ 0.53
(14) %
(32) %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
59.12 %
59.02 %
63.10 %
59.44 %
58.96 %
0.10
0.16
PPNR return on average assets
k / n
1.64 %
1.67 %
1.50 %
1.62 %
1.75 %
(0.03)
(0.11)
Return on average assets
j / n
1.04 %
1.21 %
1.13 %
1.40 %
1.54 %
(0.17)
(0.50)
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
1.04 %
1.21 %
1.14 %
1.40 %
1.55 %
(0.17)
(0.51)
Return on average common equity
j / p
12.20 %
13.62 %
12.90 %
15.82 %
17.25 %
(1.42)
(5.05)
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
12.23 %
13.66 %
12.94 %
15.88 %
17.33 %
(1.43)
(5.10)
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings-per-share - basic
m / r
$ 0.37
$ 0.36
$ 0.44
$ 0.49
$ 0.55
3 %
(33) %
Operating earnings-per-share - diluted
m / s
$ 0.37
$ 0.36
$ 0.44
$ 0.49
$ 0.55
3 %
(33) %
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
58.27 %
62.02 %
59.61 %
58.94 %
56.89 %
(3.75)
1.38
Operating PPNR return on average assets
l / n
1.66 %
1.43 %
1.58 %
1.62 %
1.86 %
0.23
(0.20)
Operating return on average assets
m / n
1.06 %
1.03 %
1.23 %
1.40 %
1.63 %
0.03
(0.57)
Operating return on average tangible assets
m / o
1.06 %
1.03 %
1.23 %
1.40 %
1.63 %
0.03
(0.57)
Operating return on average common equity
m / p
12.46 %
11.58 %
13.98 %
15.82 %
18.16 %
0.88
(5.70)
Operating return on average tangible common equity
m / q
12.49 %
11.62 %
14.03 %
15.88 %
18.24 %
0.87
(5.75)
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Seq.
Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ —
$ 2
$ 4
$ —
$ —
(100) %
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(2,075)
(2,661)
(466)
(343)
4
(22) %
nm
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives
7,337
7,047
(303)
1,429
(4,481)
nm
(264) %
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(15,210)
(21,049)
(2,672)
3,432
2,782
(28) %
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (9,948)
$ (16,661)
$ (3,437)
$ 4,518
$ (1,695)
(40) %
487 %
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 2,672
$ 2,278
$ 15,183
$ —
$ —
17 %
nm
Exit and disposal costs
442
3,033
3,022
3,813
4,728
(85) %
(91) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 3,114
$ 5,311
$ 18,205
$ 3,813
$ 4,728
(41) %
(34) %
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 247,361
$ 227,441
$ 231,625
$ 232,726
$ 227,292
9 %
9 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 24,513
$ 18,989
$ 39,375
$ 39,367
$ 46,456
29 %
(47) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
9,948
16,661
3,437
(4,518)
1,695
(40) %
487 %
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 34,461
$ 35,650
$ 42,812
$ 34,849
$ 48,151
(3) %
(28) %
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 271,874
$ 246,430
$ 271,000
$ 272,093
$ 273,748
10 %
(1) %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 281,822
$ 263,091
$ 274,437
$ 267,575
$ 275,443
7 %
2 %
Non-interest expense (GAAP) (2)
h
$ 155,762
$ 157,469
$ 173,106
$ 154,424
$ 152,575
(1) %
2 %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(3,114)
(5,311)
(18,205)
(3,813)
(4,728)
(41) %
(34) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 152,648
$ 152,158
$ 154,901
$ 150,611
$ 147,847
— %
3 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 72,538
$ 62,886
$ 74,188
$ 102,265
$ 108,162
15 %
(33) %
Provision for income taxes
24,530
20,917
24,067
33,945
35,630
17 %
(31) %
Income before provision for income taxes
97,068
83,803
98,255
136,210
143,792
16 %
(32) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
18,692
4,804
(736)
(18,919)
(22,996)
289 %
(181) %
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
115,760
88,607
97,519
117,291
120,796
31 %
(4) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
9,948
16,661
3,437
(4,518)
1,695
(40) %
487 %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
3,114
5,311
18,205
3,813
4,728
(41) %
(34) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 128,822
$ 110,579
$ 119,161
$ 116,586
$ 127,219
16 %
1 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 72,538
$ 62,886
$ 74,188
$ 102,265
$ 108,162
15 %
(33) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
9,948
16,661
3,437
(4,518)
1,695
(40) %
487 %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
3,114
5,311
18,205
3,813
4,728
(41) %
(34) %
Tax effect of adjustments
(3,205)
(5,461)
(2,664)
177
(1,605)
(41) %
100 %
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 82,395
$ 79,397
$ 93,166
$ 101,737
$ 112,980
4 %
(27) %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
57.29 %
63.90 %
63.88 %
56.75 %
55.74 %
(6.61)
1.55
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
54.16 %
57.83 %
56.44 %
56.29 %
53.68 %
(3.67)
0.48
Core Banking net income / Consolidated net income
92.30 %
68.99 %
83.97 %
94.63 %
93.13 %
23.31
(0.83)
Core Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income
102.64 %
102.37 %
97.28 %
94.19 %
92.44 %
0.27
10.20
nm = not meaningful
(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2) Includes adjustments related to allocated expenses between the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Seq.
Year over
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
$ 10,899
$ 40,149
$ 15,415
$ (634)
$ (1,678)
(73) %
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ 10,899
$ 40,149
$ 15,415
$ (634)
$ (1,678)
(73) %
nm
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
nm
nm
Net interest income
c
$ 1,161
$ 1,676
$ 2,129
$ 2,726
$ 2,848
(31) %
(59) %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 30,722
$ 60,980
$ 43,363
$ 34,338
$ 44,619