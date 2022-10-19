|
19.10.2022 22:15:00
UMPQUA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
Third Quarter 2022 Results
- Net income of $84 million, or $0.39 per common share
- Operating net income of $103 million, or $0.47 per common share1
- Loan balances increased $1.1 billion or 4.4%
- Deposit balances increased $685 million or 2.6%
- Net interest margin increased 47 basis points to 3.88%
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
UMPQUA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
$0.39
$84
13.02 %
13.2 %
Net earnings per diluted
Net income ($ in millions)
Return on average tangible
Total risk-based capital ratio
CEO Commentary
"Strong loan growth, exceptional credit quality, and net interest margin expansion again characterize Umpqua's quarterly results," said Cort O'Haver, President and CEO. "New loan generation reflects existing, conservative portfolio trends, and our efforts to thoughtfully execute loan and deposit pricing changes in the rising rate environment contributed to a 16% sequential-quarter increase in net interest income. Although the net increase in loans outpaced our deposit expansion, we are pleased with the more balanced growth levels compared to the prior quarter. Our teams remain focused on relationship banking with our customers and within our communities as we await the realization of items necessary to complete our proposed combination with Columbia Banking System."
– Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation
3Q22 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 2Q22)
Net Interest
• Net interest income increased by $39 million or 16% on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to the favorable impact of rising interest rates and the higher mix of loans as a percentage of earning assets.
• Net interest margin was 3.88%, up 47 basis points from the prior quarter. Total deposit costs were 14 basis points for the quarterly average and 22 basis points at September 30, 2022, compared to 6 basis points at June 30, 2022.
Non-Interest
• Non-interest income decreased by $26 million due primarily to the impact of rising interest rates on fair value accounting and hedges and lower residential mortgage gain-on-sale income.
• Non-interest expense decreased by $1.6 million due to lower salaries and employee benefits expense and lower merger-related expenses, partially offset by a net increase in other miscellaneous expenses.
Credit
• Net charge-offs remained low at 0.11% of average loans and leases (annualized).
• Provision expense of $28 million compares to $19 million for the prior quarter. Net portfolio growth and economic forecast changes are the primary drivers of the increase.
• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.16%, up 1 basis point from June 30, 2022.
Capital
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.2% and estimated tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.7%.
• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on October 3, 2022, payable October 28, 2022, to holders of record as of October 14, 2022.
Notable
• MSR hedge put in place in mid-August as additional actions taken to reduce mortgage segment volatility.
• $0.8 million in merger-related expenses and $1.4 million in exit and disposal costs.
3Q22 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Return on average assets
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.40 %
Return on average tangible
13.02 %
12.23 %
15.88 %
Operating return on average
1.33 %
1.06 %
1.40 %
Operating return on average
15.90 %
12.49 %
15.88 %
Net interest margin
3.88 %
3.41 %
3.21 %
Efficiency ratio - consolidated
56.07 %
59.12 %
59.44 %
Loan to deposit ratio
95.12 %
93.50 %
81.65 %
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Net interest income
$287,604
$248,170
$235,074
Provision (recapture) for
$27,572
$18,692
($18,919)
Non-interest income
$29,445
$55,235
$73,705
Non-interest expense
$177,964
$179,574
$183,753
Pre-provision net revenue1
$139,085
$123,831
$125,026
Operating pre-provision net
$163,793
$125,994
$124,955
Earnings per common share -
$0.39
$0.36
$0.49
Operating earnings per
$0.47
$0.37
$0.49
Dividends paid per share
$0.21
$0.21
$0.21
BALANCE SHEET
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Total assets
$31.5B
$30.1B
$30.9B
Loans and leases
$25.5B
$24.4B
$22.0B
Total deposits
$26.8B
$26.1B
$26.9B
Book value per common share
$11.14
$11.60
$12.57
Tangible book value per
$11.11
$11.57
$12.52
Tangible book value per
$13.18
$12.99
$12.43
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $31.5 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $30.1 billion as of June 30, 2022 and $30.9 billion as of September 30, 2021. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $14.4 billion as of September 30, 2022, representing 46% of total assets and 54% of total deposits.
Gross loans and leases were $25.5 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.1 billion relative to June 30, 2022. Growth remained balanced across portfolios as it was diversified further by business lines and geographies. New loans added to the portfolio during the third quarter have similar underwriting characteristics to existing loan categories, as our Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation details.
Total deposits were $26.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $685 million or 2.6% from $26.1 billion as of June 30, 2022. Interest-bearing demand and money market balances accounted for the largest expansion by dollars, though all categories increased during the quarter.Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $288 million for the third quarter of 2022, up $39 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects the favorable impact of higher interest rates on our asset sensitive balance sheet and the full quarter effect of the significant deployment of cash into loans that occurred in the second quarter of 2022.
The Company's net interest margin was 3.88% for the third quarter of 2022, up 47 basis points from 3.41% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase is attributable to the higher mix of loans as a percentage of earning assets as well as an increase in individual category earning asset yields given upward interest rate movements. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased twelve basis points to 0.23% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022, and it was 0.38% on September 30, 2022 compared to 0.10% on June 30, 2022. Please refer to the Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $295 million, or 1.16% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2022, compared to $274 million, or 1.12% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2022. The provision for credit losses of $28 million for the third quarter of 2022 compares to a provision of $19 million for the second quarter of 2022. The current quarter's provision reflects allowance requirements for new loan generation; changes between the May 2022 and August 2022 economic forecasts used in credit models, which contributed to the quarter's net expense; and loan mix changes. Please refer to the Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses.
Net charge-offs were 0.11% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.11% for the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-off activity within the FinPac portfolio continued to remain below its historical average. As of September 30, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.16% of total assets, compared to 0.15% as of June 30, 2022 and 0.17% as of September 30, 2021.Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $29 million for the third quarter of 2022, down $26 million from the prior quarter. The decline was primarily driven by a net fair value loss of $23 million in the third quarter related to cumulative fair value adjustments and MSR hedging activity, which compares to a net fair value gain of $1.0 million in the second quarter. Lower mortgage gain-on-sale revenue also contributed to the quarter's decline.
As detailed in our segment and non-GAAP disclosures, non-interest income for the Core Banking segment includes a fair value loss of $25 million for the third quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in long-term interest rates and their effect on fair value adjustments related to investment securities, swap derivatives, and loans carried at fair value. This compares to a fair value loss of $10 million in the second quarter of 2022, and the $15 million adverse movement in fair value change between periods is primarily captured in other income. Please refer to the Q3 2022 Earnings presentation available on our website for additional details related to other non-interest income.
Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $11 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $4.6 million from the prior quarter. This decline reflects a sequential-quarter decrease of $180 million or 31% in for-sale mortgage origination volume given the impact of rising long-term interest rates. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 92% related to purchase activity, compared to 83% for the prior quarter and 61% for the same period of the prior year. While the mortgage banking gain-on-sale margin increased three basis points from the prior quarter to 2.65% for the third quarter of 2022, it continued to reflect the negative impact from rising rates on the pipeline.
In mid-August, we put hedges in place to reduce the volatility of MSR fair value impacts on a net basis. In the third quarter of 2022, we recorded a net write-up of the MSR asset of $11 million, which includes a $16 million fair value gain related to model inputs. We correspondingly recorded a $14 million MSR hedge loss during the quarter. Results for the month of September indicate the MSR hedges are working as planned to reduce net income volatility as the $11 million fair value gain related to model inputs was nearly offset by the MSR hedge loss of $10 million during the month. We continue to execute structural changes within our Mortgage Banking segment to manage expenses and efficiently deploy capital, and as part of the process, we reduced headcount during the third quarter.Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $178 million for the third quarter of 2022, down $1.6 million from the prior quarter level. The decrease is primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits and lower merger-related expenses, partially offset by a net increase in other miscellaneous expenses. The third quarter of 2022 included $0.8 million in merger-related expenses. Please refer to the Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional quarterly expense change details.Capital
As of September 30, 2022, the Company's tangible book value per common share2 decreased to $11.11, compared to $11.57 in the prior quarter and $12.52 in the same period of the prior year. Rising interest rates drove a decline in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities and an increase in junior subordinated debt accounted for at fair value during the quarter. The impact of these items is reflected by a decline in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(450) million, compared to $(308) million at the prior quarter-end and $20 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding AOCI, tangible book2 increased to $13.18 at September 30, 2022, compared to $12.99 and $12.43 for the linked-quarter and year-ago periods, respectively.
AOCI has no effect on our regulatory capital ratios as the company opted to exclude it from our common equity tier 1 capital calculations. The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.2% and its estimated tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.7% as of September 30, 2022. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.Segment Disclosures
Segment disclosures on pages 18-20 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.
The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including commercial, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses. Revenue and related expenses for residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer and wealth channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on October 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1c52bb4dbf56448d85316177a95883a3
Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ovipyh4
Access the replay through the Company's investor relations page: https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based regional bank that operates in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for the Northwest Region in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, and Forbes consistently ranks Umpqua as one of America's Best Banks. The Portland Business Journal has also recognized Umpqua as the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for seventeen consecutive years. In addition to its retail and commercial banking presence, Umpqua Bank owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, inflation and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the proposed transaction between us and Columbia Banking System, Inc.; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction when expected or at all; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction and integration of the companies. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
____________________
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
TABLE INDEX
Page
Consolidated Statements of Operations
7
Consolidated Balance Sheets
9
Financial Highlights
10
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
12
Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details
13
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
14
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
14
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
17
Segments
19
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
22
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 278,830
$ 234,674
$ 214,404
$ 221,501
$ 224,403
19 %
24 %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
18,175
17,256
18,725
16,566
16,102
5 %
13 %
Exempt from federal income tax
1,322
1,369
1,372
1,456
1,470
(3) %
(10) %
Dividends
86
84
86
102
213
2 %
(60) %
Temporary investments and interest bearing
5,115
2,919
1,353
1,229
1,237
75 %
314 %
Total interest income
303,528
256,302
235,940
240,854
243,425
18 %
25 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
9,090
4,015
3,916
4,357
5,100
126 %
78 %
Securities sold under agreement to
545
66
63
48
88
nm
nm
Borrowings
798
50
49
51
149
nm
436 %
Junior subordinated debentures
5,491
4,001
3,149
3,019
3,014
37 %
82 %
Total interest expense
15,924
8,132
7,177
7,475
8,351
96 %
91 %
Net interest income
287,604
248,170
228,763
233,379
235,074
16 %
22 %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
27,572
18,692
4,804
(736)
(18,919)
48 %
(246) %
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
12,632
12,011
11,583
11,188
10,941
5 %
15 %
Card-based fees
9,115
10,530
8,708
9,355
9,111
(13) %
0 %
Brokerage revenue
27
27
11
31
31
0 %
(13) %
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
17,341
30,544
60,786
43,185
34,150
(43) %
(49) %
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
—
—
2
4
—
nm
nm
Loss on equity securities, net
(2,647)
(2,075)
(2,661)
(466)
(343)
28 %
672 %
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
1,525
1,303
2,337
4,816
4,208
17 %
(64) %
BOLI income
2,023
2,110
2,087
2,101
2,038
(4) %
(1) %
Other (loss) income
(10,571)
785
(2,884)
12,524
13,569
nm
(178) %
Total non-interest income
29,445
55,235
79,969
82,738
73,705
(47) %
(60) %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
109,164
110,942
113,138
117,477
117,636
(2) %
(7) %
Occupancy and equipment, net
35,042
34,559
34,829
34,310
33,944
1 %
3 %
Intangible amortization
1,025
1,026
1,025
1,130
1,130
0 %
(9) %
FDIC assessments
3,007
2,954
4,516
2,896
2,136
2 %
41 %
Merger related expenses
769
2,672
2,278
15,183
—
(71) %
nm
Other expenses
28,957
27,421
26,644
28,715
28,907
6 %
0 %
Total non-interest expense
177,964
179,574
182,430
199,711
183,753
(1) %
(3) %
Income before provision for income taxes
111,513
105,139
121,498
117,142
143,945
6 %
(23) %
Provision for income taxes
27,473
26,548
30,341
28,788
35,879
3 %
(23) %
Net income
$ 84,040
$ 78,591
$ 91,157
$ 88,354
$ 108,066
7 %
(22) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
217,051
217,030
216,782
216,624
218,416
0 %
(1) %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
217,386
217,279
217,392
217,356
218,978
0 %
(1) %
Earnings per common share – basic
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
8 %
(20) %
Earnings per common share – diluted
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
8 %
(20) %
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
Year over
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 727,908
$ 669,014
9 %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
54,156
43,833
24 %
Exempt from federal income tax
4,063
4,491
(10) %
Dividends
256
1,216
(79) %
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
9,387
2,635
256 %
Total interest income
795,770
721,189
10 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
17,021
22,794
(25) %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
674
232
191 %
Borrowings
897
2,787
(68) %
Junior subordinated debentures
12,641
9,108
39 %
Total interest expense
31,233
34,921
(11) %
Net interest income
764,537
686,268
11 %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
51,068
(41,915)
(222) %
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
36,226
30,898
17 %
Card-based fees
28,353
26,759
6 %
Brokerage revenue
65
5,081
(99) %
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
108,671
143,626
(24) %
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
2
4
(50) %
Loss on equity securities, net
(7,383)
(1,045)
nm
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
5,165
10,899
(53) %
BOLI income
6,220
6,201
0 %
Other (loss) income
(12,670)
51,157
(125) %
Total non-interest income
164,649
273,580
(40) %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
333,244
363,343
(8) %
Occupancy and equipment, net
104,430
103,236
1 %
Intangible amortization
3,076
3,390
(9) %
FDIC assessments
10,477
6,342
65 %
Merger related expenses
5,719
—
nm
Other expenses
83,022
84,434
(2) %
Total non-interest expense
539,968
560,745
(4) %
Income before provision for income taxes
338,150
441,018
(23) %
Provision for income taxes
84,362
109,072
(23) %
Net income
$ 253,788
$ 331,946
(24) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
216,955
219,791
(1) %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
217,353
220,278
(1) %
Earnings per common share – basic
$ 1.17
$ 1.51
(23) %
Earnings per common share – diluted
$ 1.17
$ 1.51
(23) %
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
(In thousands, except per share
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 321,447
$ 315,348
$ 307,144
$ 222,015
$ 395,555
2 %
(19) %
Interest bearing cash and temporary
1,232,412
687,233
2,358,292
2,539,606
3,349,034
79 %
(63) %
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
72,277
75,347
78,966
81,214
81,575
(4) %
(11) %
Available for sale, at fair value
3,136,391
3,416,707
3,638,080
3,870,435
3,723,171
(8) %
(16) %
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,547
2,637
2,700
2,744
2,795
(3) %
(9) %
Loans held for sale
148,275
228,889
309,946
353,105
352,466
(35) %
(58) %
Loans and leases
25,507,951
24,432,678
22,975,761
22,553,180
21,969,940
4 %
16 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(283,065)
(261,111)
(248,564)
(248,412)
(257,560)
8 %
10 %
Net loans and leases
25,224,886
24,171,567
22,727,197
22,304,768
21,712,380
4 %
16 %
Restricted equity securities
40,993
10,867
10,889
10,916
10,946
277 %
275 %
Premises and equipment, net
165,305
165,196
167,369
171,125
172,624
0 %
(4) %
Operating lease right-of-use assets
81,729
87,249
87,333
82,366
88,379
(6) %
(8) %
Other intangible assets, net
5,764
6,789
7,815
8,840
9,970
(15) %
(42) %
Residential mortgage servicing
196,177
179,558
165,807
123,615
105,834
9 %
85 %
Bank owned life insurance
329,699
328,764
328,040
327,745
325,646
0 %
1 %
Deferred tax asset, net
128,120
70,134
39,051
—
8,402
83 %
nm
Other assets
385,938
389,409
408,497
542,442
552,702
(1) %
(30) %
Total assets
$ 31,471,960
$ 30,135,694
$ 30,637,126
$ 30,640,936
$ 30,891,479
4 %
2 %
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 26,817,107
$ 26,132,423
$ 26,699,587
$ 26,594,685
$ 26,908,397
3 %
0 %
Securities sold under agreements to
383,569
527,961
499,539
492,247
467,760
(27) %
(18) %
Borrowings
756,214
6,252
6,290
6,329
6,367
nm
nm
Junior subordinated debentures, at
325,744
321,268
305,719
293,081
299,508
1 %
9 %
Junior subordinated debentures, at
87,870
87,927
87,984
88,041
88,098
0 %
0 %
Operating lease liabilities
95,512
101,352
101,732
95,427
100,557
(6) %
(5) %
Deferred tax liability, net
—
—
—
4,353
—
nm
nm
Other liabilities
588,430
440,235
328,677
317,503
298,413
34 %
97 %
Total liabilities
29,054,446
27,617,418
28,029,528
27,891,666
28,169,100
5 %
3 %
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
3,448,007
3,445,531
3,443,266
3,444,849
3,442,085
0 %
0 %
Accumulated deficit
(580,933)
(619,108)
(651,912)
(697,338)
(739,915)
(6) %
(21) %
Accumulated other comprehensive
(449,560)
(308,147)
(183,756)
1,759
20,209
46 %
nm
Total shareholders' equity
2,417,514
2,518,276
2,607,598
2,749,270
2,722,379
(4) %
(11) %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 31,471,960
$ 30,135,694
$ 30,637,126
$ 30,640,936
$ 30,891,479
4 %
2 %
Common shares outstanding at period
217,053
217,049
216,967
216,626
216,622
0 %
0 %
Book value per common share
$ 11.14
$ 11.60
$ 12.02
$ 12.69
$ 12.57
(4) %
(11) %
Tangible book value per common
$ 11.11
$ 11.57
$ 11.98
$ 12.65
$ 12.52
(4) %
(11) %
Tangible equity - common (1)
$ 2,411,750
$ 2,511,487
$ 2,599,783
$ 2,740,430
$ 2,712,409
(4) %
(11) %
Tangible common equity to tangible
7.66 %
8.34 %
8.49 %
8.95 %
8.78 %
(0.68)
(1.12)
nm = not meaningful
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Year over
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
0 %
0 %
Book value
$ 11.14
$ 11.60
$ 12.02
$ 12.69
$ 12.57
(4) %
(11) %
Tangible book value (1)
$ 11.11
$ 11.57
$ 11.98
$ 12.65
$ 12.52
(4) %
(11) %
Tangible book value, ex accumulated other
$ 13.18
$ 12.99
$ 12.83
$ 12.64
$ 12.43
1 %
6 %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio
56.07 %
59.12 %
59.02 %
63.10 %
59.44 %
(3.05)
(3.37)
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)
1.80 %
1.64 %
1.67 %
1.50 %
1.62 %
0.16
0.18
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.21 %
1.13 %
1.40 %
0.05
(0.31)
Return on average common equity
12.99 %
12.20 %
13.62 %
12.90 %
15.82 %
0.79
(2.83)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
13.02 %
12.23 %
13.66 %
12.94 %
15.88 %
0.79
(2.86)
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
51.72 %
58.27 %
62.02 %
59.61 %
58.94 %
(6.55)
(7.22)
Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)
2.12 %
1.66 %
1.43 %
1.58 %
1.62 %
0.46
0.50
Operating return on average assets (1)
1.33 %
1.06 %
1.03 %
1.23 %
1.40 %
0.27
(0.07)
Operating return on average common equity (1)
15.86 %
12.46 %
11.58 %
13.98 %
15.82 %
3.40
0.04
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
15.90 %
12.49 %
11.62 %
14.03 %
15.88 %
3.41
0.02
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
4.41 %
3.94 %
3.79 %
3.94 %
4.02 %
0.47
0.39
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.10 %
3.53 %
3.24 %
3.25 %
3.32 %
0.57
0.78
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.23 %
0.11 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.13 %
0.12
0.10
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.39 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.20 %
0.19
0.19
Cost of total deposits
0.14 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.08 %
0.08
0.06
Cost of total funding (3)
0.23 %
0.12 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.12 %
0.11
0.11
Net interest margin (2)
3.88 %
3.41 %
3.14 %
3.15 %
3.21 %
0.47
0.67
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest
3.04 %
5.71 %
8.92 %
10.78 %
11.03 %
(2.67)
(7.99)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning
84.54 %
80.91 %
76.85 %
74.70 %
74.78 %
3.63
9.76
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
93.55 %
89.23 %
84.77 %
82.12 %
82.07 %
4.32
11.48
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total
42.29 %
42.00 %
41.35 %
41.69 %
41.14 %
0.29
1.15
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
96.34 %
96.66 %
96.82 %
96.84 %
96.72 %
(0.32)
(0.38)
Select Credit & Capital Ratios:
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.02
(0.04)
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
0.01
(0.01)
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
1.16 %
1.12 %
1.14 %
1.16 %
1.23 %
0.04
(0.07)
Total risk-based capital ratio (4)
13.2 %
13.5 %
14.0 %
14.3 %
14.9 %
(0.30)
(1.70)
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)
10.7 %
11.0 %
11.4 %
11.6 %
12.0 %
(0.30)
(1.30)
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
(4) Estimated holding company ratios.
Umpqua Holding Corporation
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% Change
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
Year over Year
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 0.63
$ 0.63
— %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio
58.05 %
58.35 %
(0.30)
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)
1.70 %
1.78 %
(0.08)
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.11 %
1.48 %
(0.37)
Return on average common equity
12.94 %
16.47 %
(3.53)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
12.98 %
16.55 %
(3.57)
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
57.03 %
57.88 %
(0.85)
Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)
1.74 %
1.78 %
(0.04)
Operating return on average assets (1)
1.14 %
1.48 %
(0.34)
Operating return on average common equity (1)
13.28 %
16.49 %
(3.21)
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
13.32 %
16.57 %
(3.25)
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
4.06 %
4.01 %
0.05
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.62 %
3.36 %
0.26
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.15 %
0.20 %
(0.05)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.26 %
0.28 %
(0.02)
Cost of total deposits
0.09 %
0.12 %
(0.03)
Cost of total funding (3)
0.15 %
0.17 %
(0.02)
Net interest margin (2)
3.48 %
3.20 %
0.28
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
5.87 %
9.93 %
(4.06)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
80.80 %
76.16 %
4.64
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
89.21 %
84.34 %
4.87
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
41.89 %
40.44 %
1.45
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
96.61 %
96.04 %
0.57
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
$ 3,846,426
$ 3,798,242
$ 3,884,784
$ 3,786,887
$ 3,561,764
1 %
8 %
Owner occupied term, net
2,549,761
2,497,553
2,327,899
2,332,422
2,330,338
2 %
9 %
Multifamily, net
5,090,661
4,768,273
4,323,633
4,051,202
3,813,024
7 %
34 %
Construction & development, net
1,036,931
1,017,297
940,286
890,338
882,778
2 %
17 %
Residential development, net
205,935
194,909
195,308
206,990
177,148
6 %
16 %
Commercial:
Term, net (1)
3,003,424
2,904,861
2,772,206
3,008,473
3,159,466
3 %
(5) %
Lines of credit & other, net
914,507
920,604
871,483
910,733
930,350
(1) %
(2) %
Leases & equipment finance, net
1,669,817
1,576,144
1,484,252
1,467,676
1,457,248
6 %
15 %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
5,470,624
5,168,457
4,748,266
4,517,266
4,330,860
6 %
26 %
Home equity loans & lines, net
1,565,094
1,415,722
1,250,702
1,197,170
1,133,823
11 %
38 %
Consumer & other, net
154,771
170,616
176,942
184,023
193,141
(9) %
(20) %
Total loans and leases, net of
$ 25,507,951
$ 24,432,678
$ 22,975,761
$ 22,553,180
$ 21,969,940
4 %
16 %
(1) The Bank participated in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include the following net PPP loan balances:
Net PPP loan balance
$ 37,949
$ 101,554
$ 172,790
$ 380,440
$ 726,737
(63) %
(95) %
Loan and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
15 %
15 %
17 %
17 %
16 %
Owner occupied term, net
10 %
10 %
10 %
10 %
11 %
Multifamily, net
20 %
20 %
19 %
18 %
17 %
Construction & development, net
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
Residential development, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Commercial:
Term, net
12 %
12 %
12 %
13 %
14 %
Lines of credit & other, net
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
6 %
6 %
6 %
7 %
7 %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
21 %
21 %
21 %
20 %
20 %
Home equity loans & lines, net
6 %
6 %
5 %
5 %
5 %
Consumer & other, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 11,246,358
$ 11,129,209
$ 11,058,251
$ 11,023,724
$ 11,121,127
1 %
1 %
Demand, interest bearing
3,903,746
3,723,650
3,955,329
3,774,937
3,758,019
5 %
4 %
Money market
7,601,506
7,284,641
7,572,581
7,611,718
7,780,442
4 %
(2) %
Savings
2,455,917
2,446,876
2,429,073
2,375,723
2,325,929
0 %
6 %
Time
1,609,580
1,548,047
1,684,353
1,808,583
1,922,880
4 %
(16) %
Total
$ 26,817,107
$ 26,132,423
$ 26,699,587
$ 26,594,685
$ 26,908,397
3 %
0 %
Total core deposits (1)
$ 26,292,548
$ 25,619,500
$ 26,140,993
$ 25,964,358
$ 26,029,814
3 %
1 %
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
42 %
43 %
42 %
41 %
41 %
Demand, interest bearing
15 %
14 %
15 %
14 %
14 %
Money market
28 %
28 %
28 %
29 %
29 %
Savings
9 %
9 %
9 %
9 %
9 %
Time
6 %
6 %
6 %
7 %
7 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Number of open accounts:
Demand, non-interest bearing
434,347
434,436
428,915
428,181
425,337
Demand, interest bearing
56,698
57,145
63,800
66,010
70,749
Money market
55,712
56,430
56,783
57,222
57,794
Savings
159,008
159,709
160,267
160,449
161,698
Time
32,202
32,103
34,127
35,665
37,172
Total
737,967
739,823
743,892
747,527
752,750
Average balance per account:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 25.9
$ 25.6
$ 25.8
$ 25.7
$ 26.1
Demand, interest bearing
68.9
65.2
62.0
57.2
53.1
Money market
136.4
129.1
133.4
133.0
134.6
Savings
15.4
15.3
15.2
14.8
14.4
Time
50.0
48.2
49.4
50.7
51.7
Total
$ 36.3
$ 35.3
$ 35.9
$ 35.6
$ 35.7
(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Year
Non-performing assets:
Loans and leases on non-accrual status:
Commercial real estate, net
$ 5,403
$ 5,514
$ 5,950
$ 5,767
$ 5,952
(2) %
(9) %
Commercial, net
18,652
12,645
12,415
13,098
18,200
48 %
2 %
Residential, net
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Consumer & other, net
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Total loans and leases on non-accrual
24,055
18,159
18,365
18,865
24,152
32 %
0 %
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and
Commercial real estate, net
1
23
1
1
1
(96) %
0 %
Commercial, net
5,143
3,311
8
4,160
2,454
55 %
110 %
Residential, net (1)
21,411
22,340
23,162
27,981
24,919
(4) %
(14) %
Consumer & other, net
152
196
111
194
116
(22) %
31 %
Total loans and leases past due 90+
26,707
25,870
23,282
32,336
27,490
3 %
(3) %
Total non-performing loans and leases
50,762
44,029
41,647
51,201
51,642
15 %
(2) %
Other real estate owned
—
1,868
1,868
1,868
1,868
(100) %
(100) %
Total non-performing assets
$ 50,762
$ 45,897
$ 43,515
$ 53,069
$ 53,510
11 %
(5) %
Performing restructured loans and leases
$ 7,076
$ 7,631
$ 8,405
$ 6,694
$ 9,849
(7) %
(28) %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$ 53,538
$ 34,659
$ 42,409
$ 31,680
$ 41,326
54 %
30 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to
0.21 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
0.14 %
0.19 %
0.07
0.02
Non-performing loans and leases to total
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.02
(0.04)
Non-performing assets to total assets (1)
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
0.01
(0.01)
nm = not meaningful
(1) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $1.0 million and $356,000 at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Year over
Allowance for credit losses on loans and
Balance, beginning of period
$ 261,111
$ 248,564
$ 248,412
$ 257,560
$ 279,887
5 %
(7) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on
28,542
18,787
5,696
(1,751)
(16,132)
52 %
(277) %
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
—
(8)
—
(58)
(916)
(100) %
(100) %
Commercial, net
(9,459)
(9,035)
(7,858)
(10,197)
(8,521)
5 %
11 %
Residential, net
(4)
—
(167)
—
—
nm
nm
Consumer & other, net
(929)
(836)
(885)
(675)
(936)
11 %
(1) %
Total charge-offs
(10,392)
(9,879)
(8,910)
(10,930)
(10,373)
5 %
0 %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
123
73
25
56
120
68 %
2 %
Commercial, net
2,842
2,934
2,545
2,585
3,346
(3) %
(15) %
Residential, net
249
216
173
326
281
15 %
(11) %
Consumer & other, net
590
416
623
566
431
42 %
37 %
Total recoveries
3,804
3,639
3,366
3,533
4,178
5 %
(9) %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
123
65
25
(2)
(796)
89 %
(115) %
Commercial, net
(6,617)
(6,101)
(5,313)
(7,612)
(5,175)
8 %
28 %
Residential, net
245
216
6
326
281
13 %
(13) %
Consumer & other, net
(339)
(420)
(262)
(109)
(505)
(19) %
(33) %
Total net charge-offs
(6,588)
(6,240)
(5,544)
(7,397)
(6,195)
6 %
6 %
Balance, end of period
$ 283,065
$ 261,111
$ 248,564
$ 248,412
$ 257,560
8 %
10 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 12,823
$ 12,918
$ 12,767
$ 11,752
$ 14,539
(1) %
(12) %
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on
(970)
(95)
151
1,015
(2,787)
921 %
(65) %
Balance, end of period
11,853
12,823
12,918
12,767
11,752
(8) %
1 %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 294,918
$ 273,934
$ 261,482
$ 261,179
$ 269,312
8 %
10 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.10 %
0.13 %
0.11 %
—
—
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
36.61 %
36.84 %
37.78 %
32.32 %
40.28 %
(0.23)
(3.67)
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.11 %
1.07 %
1.08 %
1.10 %
1.17 %
0.04
(0.06)
ACL to loans and leases
1.16 %
1.12 %
1.14 %
1.16 %
1.23 %
0.04
(0.07)
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
Year over Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 248,412
$ 328,401
(24) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases
53,025
(33,381)
(259) %
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
(8)
(1,086)
(99) %
Commercial, net
(26,352)
(44,228)
(40) %
Residential, net
(171)
(70)
144 %
Consumer & other, net
(2,650)
(2,983)
(11) %
Total charge-offs
(29,181)
(48,367)
(40) %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
221
589
(62) %
Commercial, net
8,321
8,118
3 %
Residential, net
638
598
7 %
Consumer & other, net
1,629
1,602
2 %
Total recoveries
10,809
10,907
(1) %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
213
(497)
(143) %
Commercial, net
(18,031)
(36,110)
(50) %
Residential, net
467
528
(12) %
Consumer & other, net
(1,021)
(1,381)
(26) %
Total net charge-offs
(18,372)
(37,460)
(51) %
Balance, end of period
$ 283,065
$ 257,560
10 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 12,767
$ 20,286
(37) %
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(914)
(8,534)
(89) %
Balance, end of period
11,853
11,752
1 %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 294,918
$ 269,312
10 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.10 %
0.23 %
(0.13)
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
37.04 %
22.55 %
14.49
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING
Loans held for sale
$ 173,397
$ 2,205
5.09 %
$ 264,320
$ 2,742
4.15 %
$ 465,805
$ 3,672
3.15 %
Loans and leases (1)
24,886,203
276,625
4.41 %
23,550,796
231,932
3.94 %
21,864,387
220,731
4.02 %
Taxable securities
3,271,185
18,261
2.23 %
3,410,091
17,340
2.03 %
3,436,895
16,315
1.90 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
212,847
1,651
3.10 %
220,327
1,721
3.13 %
245,904
1,848
3.01 %
Temporary investments
893,471
5,115
2.27 %
1,663,454
2,919
0.70 %
3,224,846
1,237
0.15 %
Total interest-earning
29,437,103
$ 303,857
4.10 %
29,108,988
$ 256,654
3.53 %
29,237,837
$ 243,803
3.32 %
Other assets
1,231,074
1,247,915
1,376,537
Total assets
$ 30,668,177
$ 30,356,903
$ 30,614,374
INTEREST-BEARING
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,829,688
$ 1,705
0.18 %
$ 3,896,553
$ 610
0.06 %
$ 3,564,040
$ 468
0.05 %
Money market deposits
7,550,791
5,817
0.31 %
7,366,987
1,717
0.09 %
7,800,144
1,492
0.08 %
Savings deposits
2,468,187
250
0.04 %
2,426,124
199
0.03 %
2,284,077
206
0.04 %
Time deposits
1,501,724
1,318
0.35 %
1,618,394
1,489
0.37 %
2,031,494
2,934
0.57 %
Total interest-bearing
15,350,390
9,090
0.23 %
15,308,058
4,015
0.11 %
15,679,755
5,100
0.13 %
Repurchase agreements
509,559
545
0.42 %
512,641
66
0.05 %
496,822
88
0.07 %
Borrowings
90,475
798
3.50 %
6,273
50
3.21 %
31,500
149
1.88 %
Junior subordinated
409,151
5,491
5.33 %
393,964
4,001
4.07 %
375,726
3,014
3.18 %
Total interest-bearing
16,359,575
$ 15,924
0.39 %
16,220,936
$ 8,132
0.20 %
16,583,803
$ 8,351
0.20 %
Non-interest-bearing
11,250,764
11,086,376
10,960,686
Other liabilities
490,572
464,755
360,244
Total liabilities
28,100,911
27,772,067
27,904,733
Common equity
2,567,266
2,584,836
2,709,641
Total liabilities and
$ 30,668,177
$ 30,356,903
$ 30,614,374
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 287,933
$ 248,522
$ 235,452
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.71 %
3.33 %
3.12 %
NET INTEREST INCOME
3.88 %
3.41 %
3.21 %
(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $329,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $352,000 for June 30, 2022 and $377,000 for September 30, 2021.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 240,928
$ 7,209
3.99 %
$ 545,237
$ 12,242
2.99 %
Loans and leases (1)
23,676,201
720,699
4.06 %
21,866,569
656,772
4.01 %
Taxable securities
3,445,386
54,412
2.11 %
3,199,653
45,049
1.88 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
222,375
5,098
3.06 %
248,617
5,627
3.02 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
1,718,832
9,387
0.73 %
2,850,639
2,635
0.12 %
Total interest-earning assets
29,303,722
$ 796,805
3.62 %
28,710,715
$ 722,325
3.36 %
Other assets
1,237,305
1,348,054
Total assets
$ 30,541,027
$ 30,058,769
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,846,202
$ 2,813
0.10 %
$ 3,359,865
$ 1,341
0.05 %
Money market deposits
7,519,200
8,942
0.16 %
7,593,320
4,516
0.08 %
Savings deposits
2,433,651
654
0.04 %
2,152,667
523
0.03 %
Time deposits
1,623,742
4,612
0.38 %
2,336,261
16,414
0.94 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,422,795
17,021
0.15 %
15,442,113
22,794
0.20 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds
502,998
674
0.18 %
444,919
232
0.07 %
Borrowings
34,662
897
3.46 %
259,890
2,787
1.43 %
Junior subordinated debentures
394,803
12,641
4.28 %
363,122
9,108
3.35 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,355,258
$ 31,233
0.26 %
16,510,044
$ 34,921
0.28 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
11,115,618
10,484,104
Other liabilities
448,426
369,653
Total liabilities
27,919,302
27,363,801
Common equity
2,621,725
2,694,968
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 30,541,027
$ 30,058,769
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 765,572
$ 687,404
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.36 %
3.08 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS
3.48 %
3.20 %
(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2021.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Seq.
Year
Net interest income
$ 286,532
$ 247,009
$ 227,087
$ 231,250
$ 232,348
16 %
23 %
Provision (recapture) for credit
27,572
18,692
4,804
(736)
(18,919)
48 %
(246) %
Non-interest income
Gain on sale of debt securities,
—
—
2
4
—
nm
nm
Loss on equity securities, net
(2,647)
(2,075)
(2,661)
(466)
(343)
28 %
672 %
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives,
4,194
7,337
7,047
(303)
1,429
(43) %
193 %
Change in fair value of certain
(26,397)
(15,210)
(21,049)
(2,672)
3,432
74 %
(869) %
Non-interest income (excluding
36,769
34,461
35,650
42,812
34,849
7 %
6 %
Total non-interest income
11,919
24,513
18,989
39,375
39,367
(51) %
(70) %
Non-interest expense
Merger related expenses
769
2,672
2,278
15,183
—
(71) %
nm
Exit and disposal costs
1,364
442
3,033
3,022
3,813
209 %
(64) %
Non-interest expense (excluding
154,320
148,946
148,423
150,587
146,931
4 %
5 %
Allocated expenses, net (1)
(39)
3,702
3,735
4,314
3,680
(101) %
(101) %
Total non-interest expense
156,414
155,762
157,469
173,106
154,424
0 %
1 %
Income before income taxes
114,465
97,068
83,803
98,255
136,210
18 %
(16) %
Provision for income taxes
28,212
24,530
20,917
24,067
33,945
15 %
(17) %
Net income
$ 86,253
$ 72,538
$ 62,886
$ 74,188
$ 102,265
19 %
(16) %
Effective Tax Rate
25 %
25 %
25 %
24 %
25 %
Efficiency Ratio
52 %
57 %
64 %
64 %
57 %
Total assets
$ 31,100,700
$ 29,721,590
$ 30,153,079
$ 30,155,058
$ 30,419,108
5 %
2 %
Total loans and leases
$ 25,507,951
$ 24,432,678
$ 22,975,761
$ 22,553,180
$ 21,969,940
4 %
16 %
Total deposits
$ 26,588,217
$ 25,925,294
$ 26,479,078
$ 26,370,568
$ 26,510,938
3 %
0 %
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
3.83 %
2.98 %
2.32 %
1.52 %
1.52 %
0.85
2.31
FHLMC 30 year fixed
6.70 %
5.70 %
4.67 %
3.11 %
3.01 %
1.00
3.69
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charges for centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments - Continued
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Seq.
Year
Net interest income
$ 1,072
$ 1,161
$ 1,676
$ 2,129
$ 2,726
(8) %
(61) %
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking
Origination and sale
10,515
15,101
16,844
23,624
30,293
(30) %
(65) %
Servicing
9,529
9,505
9,140
9,457
9,172
0 %
4 %
Change in fair value of MSR
Changes due to
(4,978)
(4,961)
(5,347)
(5,311)
(4,681)
0 %
6 %
Changes due to valuation inputs
16,403
10,899
40,149
15,415
(634)
51 %
(2,687) %
MSR hedge loss
(14,128)
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Non-interest income (excluding
185
178
194
178
188
4 %
(2) %
Total non-interest income
17,526
30,722
60,980
43,363
34,338
(43) %
(49) %
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense
21,511
27,514
28,696
30,919
33,009
(22) %
(35) %
Allocated expenses, net(1)
39
(3,702)
(3,735)
(4,314)
(3,680)
(101) %
(101) %
Total non-interest expense
21,550
23,812
24,961
26,605
29,329
(9) %
(27) %
Income before income taxes
(2,952)
8,071
37,695
18,887
7,735
(137) %
(138) %
Provision for income taxes
(739)
2,018
9,424
4,721
1,934
(137) %
(138) %
Net income
$ (2,213)
$ 6,053
$ 28,271
$ 14,166
$ 5,801
(137) %
(138) %
Effective Tax Rate
25 %
25 %
25 %
25 %
25 %
Efficiency Ratio
116 %
75 %
40 %
58 %
79 %
Total assets
$ 371,260
$ 414,104
$ 484,047
$ 485,878
$ 472,371
(10) %
(21) %
Loans held for sale
$ 148,275
$ 228,889
$ 309,946
$ 353,105
$ 352,466
(35) %
(58) %
Total deposits
$ 228,890
$ 207,129
$ 220,509
$ 224,117
$ 397,459
11 %
(42) %
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 396,979
$ 576,532
$ 649,122
$ 871,268
$ 987,281
(31) %
(60) %
Gain on sale margin
2.65 %
2.62 %
2.59 %
2.71 %
3.07 %
Direct LHFS expense
$ 10,465
$ 13,197
$ 14,296
$ 18,150
$ 19,958
(21) %
(48) %
Direct LHFS expenses as % of
2.64 %
2.29 %
2.20 %
2.08 %
2.02 %
MSR Statistics:
Residential mortgage loans serviced
$ 12,997,911
$ 12,932,747
$ 12,810,574
$ 12,755,671
$ 12,853,291
1 %
1 %
MSR, net
$ 196,177
$ 179,558
$ 165,807
$ 123,615
$ 105,834
9 %
85 %
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
1.51 %
1.39 %
1.29 %
0.97 %
0.82 %
0.12
0.69
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
3.83 %
2.98 %
2.32 %
1.52 %
1.52 %
0.85
2.31
FHLMC 30 year fixed
6.70 %
5.70 %
4.67 %
3.11 %
3.01 %
1.00
3.69
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charges for centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Core Banking
Mortgage Banking
Nine Months Ended
% Change
Nine Months Ended
% Change
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
Year over
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
Year over
Net interest income
$ 760,628
$ 676,837
12 %
$ 3,909
$ 9,431
(59) %
Provision (recapture) for credit
51,068
(41,915)
(222) %
—
—
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking
Origination and sale
—
—
nm
42,460
134,165
(68) %
Servicing
—
—
nm
28,174
27,379
3 %
Change in fair value of MSR
nm
Changes due to
—
—
nm
(15,286)
(13,592)
12 %
Changes due to valuation inputs
—
—
nm
67,451
(4,326)
(1659) %
MSR hedge loss
—
—
nm
(14,128)
—
nm
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
2
4
(50) %
—
—
nm
Loss on equity securities, net
(7,383)
(1,045)
607 %
—
—
nm
Gain on swap derivatives, net
18,578
8,698
114 %
—
—
nm
Change in fair value of certain
(62,656)
5,704
(1198) %
—
—
nm
Non-interest income (excluding
106,880
115,913
(8) %
557
680
(18) %
Total non-interest income
55,421
129,274
(57) %
109,228
144,306
(24) %
Non-interest expense
Merger related expenses
5,719
—
nm
—
—
nm
Exit and disposal costs
4,839
9,741
(50) %
—
—
nm
Non-interest expense (excluding
451,689
438,969
3 %
77,721
112,035
(31) %
Allocated expenses, net (1)
7,398
3,860
92 %
(7,398)
(3,860)
92 %
Total non-interest expense
469,645
452,570
4 %
70,323
108,175
(35) %
Income before income taxes
295,336
395,456
(25) %
42,814
45,562
(6) %
Provision for income taxes
73,659
97,681
(25) %
10,703
11,391
(6) %
Net income
$ 221,677
$ 297,775
(26) %
$ 32,111
$ 34,171
(6) %
Effective Tax Rate
25 %
25 %
—
25 %
25 %
—
Efficiency Ratio
57 %
56 %
1.00
62 %
70 %
(8.00)
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 1,622,633
$ 3,875,836
(58) %
Gain on sale margin
2.62 %
3.46 %
(0.84)
Direct LHFS expense
$ 37,958
$ 76,568
(50) %
Direct LHFS expenses as % of
2.34 %
1.98 %
0.36
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Year
Total shareholders' equity
a
$2,417,514
$2,518,276
$2,607,598
$2,749,270
$2,722,379
(4) %
(11) %
Less: Other intangible assets, net
5,764
6,789
7,815
8,840
9,970
(15) %
(42) %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
b
$2,411,750
$2,511,487
$2,599,783
$2,740,430
$2,712,409
(4) %
(11) %
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive
$ (449,560)
(308,147)
(183,756)
1,759
20,209
46 %
nm
Tangible common shareholders' equity,
c
$2,861,310
$2,819,634
$2,783,539
$2,738,671
$2,692,200
1 %
6 %
Total assets
d
$31,471,960
$30,135,694
$30,637,126
$30,640,936
$30,891,479
4 %
2 %
Less: Other intangible assets, net
5,764
6,789
7,815
8,840
9,970
(15) %
(42) %
Tangible assets
e
$31,466,196
$30,128,905
$30,629,311
$30,632,096
$30,881,509
4 %
2 %
Common shares outstanding at period
f
217,053
217,049
216,967
216,626
216,622
0 %
— %
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
a / d
7.68 %
8.36 %
8.51 %
8.97 %
8.81 %
(0.68)
(1.13)
Tangible common equity ratio
b / e
7.66 %
8.34 %
8.49 %
8.95 %
8.78 %
(0.68)
(1.12)
Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI
c / e
9.09 %
9.36 %
9.09 %
8.94 %
8.72 %
(0.27)
0.37
Book value per common share
a / f
$ 11.14
$ 11.60
$ 12.02
$ 12.69
$ 12.57
(4) %
(11) %
Tangible book value per common share
b / f
$ 11.11
$ 11.57
$ 11.98
$ 12.65
$ 12.52
(4) %
(11) %
Tangible book value per common share, ex
c / f
$ 13.18
$ 12.99
$ 12.83
$ 12.64
$ 12.43
1 %
6 %
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ —
$ —
$ 2
$ 4
$ —
nm
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(2,647)
(2,075)
(2,661)
(466)
(343)
28 %
672 %
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives
4,194
7,337
7,047
(303)
1,429
(43) %
193 %
Change in fair value of certain loans held
(26,397)
(15,210)
(21,049)
(2,672)
3,432
74 %
nm
Change in fair value of MSR due to
16,403
10,899
40,149
15,415
(634)
51 %
nm
MSR hedge loss
(14,128)
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (22,575)
$ 951
$ 23,488
$ 11,978
$ 3,884
nm
nm
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 769
$ 2,672
$ 2,278
$ 15,183
$ —
(71) %
nm
Exit and disposal costs
1,364
442
3,033
3,022
3,813
209 %
(64) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 2,133
$ 3,114
$ 5,311
$ 18,205
$ 3,813
(32) %
(44) %
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 287,933
$ 248,522
$ 229,117
$ 233,754
$ 235,452
16 %
22 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 29,445
$ 55,235
$ 79,969
$ 82,738
$ 73,705
(47) %
(60) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
22,575
(951)
(23,488)
(11,978)
(3,884)
nm
nm
Operating non-interest income (non-
e
$ 52,020
$ 54,284
$ 56,481
$ 70,760
$ 69,821
(4) %
(25) %
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 317,378
$ 303,757
$ 309,086
$ 316,492
$ 309,157
4 %
3 %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 339,953
$ 302,806
$ 285,598
$ 304,514
$ 305,273
12 %
11 %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 177,964
$ 179,574
$ 182,430
$ 199,711
$ 183,753
(1) %
(3) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(2,133)
(3,114)
(5,311)
(18,205)
(3,813)
(32) %
(44) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-
i
$ 175,831
$ 176,460
$ 177,119
$ 181,506
$ 179,940
— %
(2) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 84,040
$ 78,591
$ 91,157
$ 88,354
$ 108,066
7 %
(22) %
Provision for income taxes
27,473
26,548
30,341
28,788
35,879
3 %
(23) %
Income before provision for income taxes
111,513
105,139
121,498
117,142
143,945
6 %
(23) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
27,572
18,692
4,804
(736)
(18,919)
48 %
(246) %
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-
k
139,085
123,831
126,302
116,406
125,026
12 %
11 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
22,575
(951)
(23,488)
(11,978)
(3,884)
nm
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
2,133
3,114
5,311
18,205
3,813
(32) %
(44) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 163,793
$ 125,994
$ 108,125
$ 122,633
$ 124,955
30 %
31 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 84,040
$ 78,591
$ 91,157
$ 88,354
$ 108,066
7 %
(22) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
22,575
(951)
(23,488)
(11,978)
(3,884)
nm
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
2,133
3,114
5,311
18,205
3,813
(32) %
(44) %
Tax effect of adjustments
(6,116)
(480)
4,576
1,190
18
nm
nm
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 102,632
$ 80,274
$ 77,556
$ 95,771
$ 108,013
28 %
(5) %
nm = not meaningful
(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Year
Average assets
n
$30,668,177
$30,356,903
$30,597,413
$30,886,378
$30,614,374
1 %
— %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible
6,343
7,379
8,407
9,491
10,609
(14) %
(40) %
Average tangible assets
o
$30,661,834
$30,349,524
$30,589,006
$30,876,887
$30,603,765
1 %
— %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$2,567,266
$2,584,836
$2,715,059
$2,717,753
$2,709,641
(1) %
(5) %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible
6,343
7,379
8,407
9,491
10,609
(14) %
(40) %
Average tangible common equity
q
$2,560,923
$2,577,457
$2,706,652
$2,708,262
$2,699,032
(1) %
(5) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
r
217,051
217,030
216,782
216,624
218,416
0 %
(1) %
Weighted average diluted shares
s
217,386
217,279
217,392
217,356
218,978
0 %
(1) %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings-per-share - basic
j / r
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
8 %
(20) %
Earnings-per-share - diluted
j / s
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
8 %
(20) %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
56.07 %
59.12 %
59.02 %
63.10 %
59.44 %
(3.05)
(3.37)
PPNR return on average assets
k / n
1.80 %
1.64 %
1.67 %
1.50 %
1.62 %
0.16
0.18
Return on average assets
j / n
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.21 %
1.13 %
1.40 %
0.05
(0.31)
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.21 %
1.14 %
1.40 %
0.05
(0.31)
Return on average common equity
j / p
12.99 %
12.20 %
13.62 %
12.90 %
15.82 %
0.79
(2.83)
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
13.02 %
12.23 %
13.66 %
12.94 %
15.88 %
0.79
(2.86)
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings-per-share - basic
m / r
$ 0.47
$ 0.37
$ 0.36
$ 0.44
$ 0.49
27 %
(4) %
Operating earnings-per-share - diluted
m / s
$ 0.47
$ 0.37
$ 0.36
$ 0.44
$ 0.49
27 %
(4) %
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
51.72 %
58.27 %
62.02 %
59.61 %
58.94 %
(6.55)
(7.22)
Operating PPNR return on average assets
l / n
2.12 %
1.66 %
1.43 %
1.58 %
1.62 %
0.46
0.50
Operating return on average assets
m / n
1.33 %
1.06 %
1.03 %
1.23 %
1.40 %
0.27
(0.07)
Operating return on average tangible assets
m / o
1.33 %
1.06 %
1.03 %
1.23 %
1.40 %
0.27
(0.07)
Operating return on average common equity
m / p
15.86 %
12.46 %
11.58 %
13.98 %
15.82 %
3.40
0.04
Operating return on average tangible common
m / q
15.90 %
12.49 %
11.62 %
14.03 %
15.88 %
3.41
0.02
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ —
$ —
$ 2
$ 4
$ —
nm
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(2,647)
(2,075)
(2,661)
(466)
(343)
28 %
672 %
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives
4,194
7,337
7,047
(303)
1,429
(43) %
193 %
Change in fair value of certain loans held for
(26,397)
(15,210)
(21,049)
(2,672)
3,432
74 %
(869) %
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (24,850)
$ (9,948)
$ (16,661)
$ (3,437)
$ 4,518
150 %
(650) %
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 769
$ 2,672
$ 2,278
$ 15,183
$ —
(71) %
nm
Exit and disposal costs
1,364
442
3,033
3,022
3,813
209 %
(64) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 2,133
$ 3,114
$ 5,311
$ 18,205
$ 3,813
(32) %
(44) %
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 286,861
$ 247,361
$ 227,441
$ 231,625
$ 232,726
16 %
23 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 11,919
$ 24,513
$ 18,989
$ 39,375
$ 39,367
(51) %
(70) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
24,850
9,948
16,661
3,437
(4,518)
150 %
(650) %
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 36,769
$ 34,461
$ 35,650
$ 42,812
$ 34,849
7 %
6 %
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 298,780
$ 271,874
$ 246,430
$ 271,000
$ 272,093
10 %
10 %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 323,630
$ 281,822
$ 263,091
$ 274,437
$ 267,575
15 %
21 %
Non-interest expense (GAAP) (2)
h
$ 156,414
$ 155,762
$ 157,469
$ 173,106
$ 154,424
— %
1 %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(2,133)
(3,114)
(5,311)
(18,205)
(3,813)
(32) %
(44) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 154,281
$ 152,648
$ 152,158
$ 154,901
$ 150,611
1 %
2 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 86,253
$ 72,538
$ 62,886
$ 74,188
$ 102,265
19 %
(16) %
Provision for income taxes
28,212
24,530
20,917
24,067
33,945
15 %
(17) %
Income before provision for income taxes
114,465
97,068
83,803
98,255
136,210
18 %
(16) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
27,572
18,692
4,804
(736)
(18,919)
48 %
(246) %
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
142,037
115,760
88,607
97,519
117,291
23 %
21 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
24,850
9,948
16,661
3,437
(4,518)
150 %
(650) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
2,133
3,114
5,311
18,205
3,813
(32) %
(44) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 169,020
$ 128,822
$ 110,579
$ 119,161
$ 116,586
31 %
45 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 86,253
$ 72,538
$ 62,886
$ 74,188
$ 102,265
19 %
(16) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
24,850
9,948
16,661
3,437
(4,518)
150 %
(650) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
2,133
3,114
5,311
18,205
3,813
(32) %
(44) %
Tax effect of adjustments
(6,685)
(3,205)
(5,461)
(2,664)
177
109 %
(3,877) %
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 106,551
$ 82,395
$ 79,397
$ 93,166
$ 101,737
29 %
5 %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
52.35 %
57.29 %
63.90 %
63.88 %
56.75 %
(4.94)
(4.40)
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
47.67 %
54.16 %
57.83 %
56.44 %
56.29 %
(6.49)
(8.62)
Core Banking net income / Consolidated net
102.63 %
92.30 %
68.99 %
83.97 %
94.63 %
10.33
8.00
Core Banking operating net income /
103.82 %
102.64 %
102.37 %
97.28 %
94.19 %
1.18
9.63
nm = not meaningful
(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2) Includes adjustments related to allocated expenses between the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Year over
Non-Interest Income Adjustments