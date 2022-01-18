Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
18.01.2022 20:32:33
UN: Afghan quake death toll reaches 26, including children
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations on Tuesday raised the death toll from twin earthquakes in western Afghanistan the day before to 26, saying three villages of around 800 houses were flattened by the temblors.At least four people were injured and the dead included women and children, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Villagers in the area were still searching on Tuesday for their family members and removing items stuck under the mud.According to the U.N. statement, hundreds of mud-brick houses that were destroyed were already vulnerable due to heavy heavy rains in the country. Many survivors spent the night sheltering at their relatives’ houses while others stayed among the ruins of their homes. The U.S. Geological Survey on Monday registered a magnitude 5.3 quake at 2 p.m. and a second, magnitude 4.9 at 4 p.m. local time. They struck 41 kilometers (25 miles) east and 50 kilometers (31 miles) southeast of Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital in Badghis. The province lies along the border with Turkmenistan and is one of Afghanistan’s most underdeveloped and impoverished regions. The quakes were felt across three western provinces — Badghis, Ghor, and Herat, the U.N. statement said.“People whose homes have been damaged or destroyed are being hosted by their relatives and other members of their communities,” the U.N. said. “Preliminary reports indicate that food, shelter, and non-food items, and heating materials are most urgently needed.” The Taliban, who overran the country in mid-August, called on international aid organizations to provide immediate help, including tents and other basic necessities, for the victims. The Taliban put the death toll at 22; the disparity in the figures could not immediately be reconciled. 這篇文章 UN: Afghan quake death toll reaches 26, including children 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Toll Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Toll Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte derweil aufwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag Gewinne beobachtet. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.