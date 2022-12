Un-Retiring? Here's How It Could Impact Your Social Security Benefits

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation has made 2022 a very hard year for many people. Higher living costs have forced many consumers to rack up credit card debt and raid their savings at an uncomfortable pace just to stay afloat. And while the pace of inflation has thankfully slowed since peaking earlier this year, we could still be in for many more months of soaring living expenses.If you're retired, and you've been forced to aggressively withdraw from your nest egg to cope with higher living expenses, you may be thinking that it's time to go back to work. Getting back into the labor force could make it possible to leave your savings alone for a while, and even boost your cash reserves so you're better positioned to cope with higher costs.But if you're going to un-retire and return to a job at a time when you're already collecting Social Security, you might face one unpleasant surprise. And it could throw your financial plans for a loop.