|
08.07.2022 15:34:00
UN Women, Teck Resources provide Indigeous training in Chile through Originarias Program
UN Women and Teck Resources Limited (TSX:TECK.A and TECK.B) (NYSE:TECK) have announced a C$5 million ($3.8m) investment from Teck to empower more Indigenous women in northern Chile through the UN Women Originarias Program. This investment will provide a greater number of Indigenous women in northern Chile with access to tools and training to develop skills, build networks and improve their economic well-being through initiatives implemented by the Originarias Program. The initiative will also expand training and learning opportunities for Indigenous youth, including skill-building in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) to support the long-term sustainability of local communities. Funding will also support new partnerships and develop new sources of income for the Originarias Training Centre, Teck said. Teck began supporting the program in 2016 with an initial $1 million investment, followed by a second $1 million investment in 2018. To date, more than 1,000 Indigenous women from communities throughout the country have received training through the program.“Supporting and empowering women and Indigenous Peoples in the areas where we operate is central to Teck’s commitment to responsible resource development,” CEO Don Lindsay said in a media statement. “We are especially proud that this investment supports women and families in Northern Chile where Teck is building our QB2 project and is part of our work to support strong communities throughout the Tarapacá Region.”“UN Women promotes fairer and more resilient economies where women are protagonists of economic recovery and transformative processes,” said Maria Noel Vaeza, UN Women Regional Director for the Americas and the Caribbean. “The Originarias Center is fundamental to ensuring that no one is left behind, and Teck’s pledged support contributes to advancing women’s economic participation.”
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teck Resources Ltd. (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teck Resources Ltd. (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Teck Resources Ltd. (A)
|28,60
|8,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: Wall Street volatil -- ATX verabschiedet sich fester von der Handelswoche -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselt häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.