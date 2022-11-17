Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware, accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.

BILBAO, Spain, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unai Extremo, CEO and founder of the European Virtual Reality company Virtualware, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Unai was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Unai into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Unai has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Unai will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Unai Extremo will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"As the CEO and founder of Virtualware, I am thrilled to join the Forbes Technology Council. Virtual Reality is changing the tech landscape incredibly fast, and our being members of the council will be key to our mission being well-known and received within the tech community", Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware, said.

