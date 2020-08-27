Unanet A/E Signs Major ERP Agreement with Mesa Associates

DULLES, Va., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet A/E powered by Clearview, the flexible project-based ERP software purpose-built for the architecture and engineering (A/E) industries, today announced a new agreement with Mesa Associates, one of the country's largest engineering firms serving power, defense, aerospace, industrial, commercial and municipal entities.

By implementing Unanet A/E's ERP solution across its company of almost 900 employees, Mesa will be able to more efficiently and effectively manage its business, and deliver even better service to its customers. Specifically, Mesa will have access to robust reporting and analytics with real-time, interactive insights across the organization. Mesa will also leverage Unanet A/E's mobile features including time, expense and approvals to gain efficiencies throughout their teams. All of these features of Unanet A/E will help Mesa deliver on its commitment to its customers to perform on schedule, within budget, and with the family-oriented care and support that has become the hallmark of Mesa's success.

"The Unanet team took the time to listen and understand our business, and then developed solutions that met our requirements, rather than trying to force a one-size-fits-all solution on us," said Reggie Headrick, Senior Vice President, Mesa Associates. "The features Unanet A/E offers, coupled with their outstanding service and support teams, will give us an ERP system that we can rely on to be a single source of truth, accurate and up-to-date, which just makes us a better partner to our customers."

Mesa had been using disparate systems to manage its business, which led to complications among project teams and business functions. It also had issues with reporting, where pulling detailed reports would take hours and slow the entire system. Mesa begins the implementation of Unanet A/E in Q3 and will have the entire company using the platform in 2021.

"Mesa is a leader in its field and has delivered some of the best projects in the entire region, primarily due to its strong relationships and care it provides its customers," said Matt Pantana, SVP of Product for Unanet A/E. "Unanet A/E's mission to serve customers aligns with Mesa, and both of us are trusted advisors in our respected fields. We're thrilled to have the honor of working with Mesa."

In 2020, Unanet A/E has rolled-out extensive new features including payroll integration, streamlined invoice delivery with payment facilitation, and mobile capabilities. These features, coupled with the robust support from Unanet corporate, have helped Unanet become a leader in the A/E space. Unanet expects to continue to release feature enhancements that draw A/E customers away from disparate or less reliable systems, and to the purpose-built simplicity and ease-of-use of the ERP platform.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, A/E, and Professional Services.

