Unanet Demonstrates Continued Momentum in First Quarter, Winning ERP and CRM Market Share With Innovation and Customer Service

New features released provide next-level support for project-based businesses

DULLES, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first quarter of 2022 further demonstrated Unanet's rapid growth in the ERP and CRM markets for government contractors (GovCons) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms, the company announced today. Unanet continued to win over marquee customers in both segments, many of which switched from entrenched software providers in order to benefit from Unanet's purpose-built, modern solutions coupled with industry-leading customer service.

In the first quarter, Unanet won many new customers in the AEC and GovCon industries including:

o Fortune-Johnson o Laine Federal

o J Brown Professional Group o Precis Commissioning

o L. Alan Grinham Architect Inc. o Training Technologies & Support (TTS)

"More than one-third of Unanet's customers come from a competitor because we offer a better option that's purpose-built for their particular businesses," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Our customer-first approach ensures that our software is designed and enhanced with their input and needs in mind, and that we back everything up with the industry's best customer service. All of this is validated by our business growth and independent analysis such as G2 Research. I'm proud of this team that continues to generate this level of success, and we look forward to serving more customers throughout 2022."

In the first quarter, Unanet received numerous third-party accolades that underscore how the company is becoming the market leader. CUSTOMER Magazine named Unanet CRM by Cosential a 2022 Product of the Year, based on the success AEC firms have had with its business development features. Additionally, Unanet was named among the best in the latest rankings from G2 Research. Among all project-based ERP products, Unanet ERP GovCon surpassed entrenched market competitors and was named:

The best in the "High-Performer" category

The best for "ease of use"

The best for "ease of doing business with"

The best for "quality of support."

Unanet ERP AE, outperformed numerous competitors and ranked:

The best for "ease of admin"

The best for "ease of doing business with"

The best for "ease of setup."

Another critical metric in the G2 report is that 91% of users would recommend Unanet to others, far surpassing the industry standard.

Unanet's customers rank the company so high in part for its modern, purpose-built functionality including industry-leading analytics and dashboards and due to the simplicity of implementation and start-up. In Q1, Unanet rolled out new features that were thoughtfully designed with customers' success in mind, with features that help small, mid-size and enterprise businesses scale seamlessly so they can keep their fast-paced cultures while still having the structure, tools, and insights needed to thrive. Mobile enhancements, invoicing, Gantt charts, workflow features and more advanced analytics were all part of Unanet's Q1 release.

Unanet has already started to build momentum in Q2, with its annual conference, Champions 2022, taking place in PhoenixMay 1-3. The event has drawn significant interest among its thriving user community who are eager to connect, share best practices, and engage with the company and their peers.

"Customers are tired of being told how to run their businesses by their technology vendors," continued Halliday. "Our success is due to our ability to listen to customers, understand what they want to make their business thrive, and build technology for them."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unanet-demonstrates-continued-momentum-in-first-quarter-winning-erp-and-crm-market-share-with-innovation-and-customer-service-301535564.html

SOURCE Unanet