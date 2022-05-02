|
02.05.2022 18:30:00
Unanet Honors Partners Of the Year at Champions User Conference
DULLES, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based ERP ad CRM provider, today announced the winners of the Unanet Partner Awards at its annual Champions Conference, which is happening in Phoenix this week. The annual partner awards recognize companies that have exceeded expectations and excelled at helping Unanet ERP and CRM customers succeed in both the government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries.
These honored companies distinguished themselves by engaging and collaborating with Unanet and a vast list of customers, bringing about business success across the board. Some of the partners have created seamless integrations with Unanet through Unanet Connect, the industry's first and only open integration platform, which currently has more than 100 applications. The 2021 honorees are:
- GovCon Partner of the Year: KGRF Group, Inc.
- A/E Partner of the Year: Outsourced Accounting Services, LLC
- Sales Excellence Partner of the Year: BDO
- Reseller Partner of the Year: CAVU Advisors
- SMB Partner of the Year: WhiteGlove Accounting
- GovCon Technology Partner of the Year: GovTribe
- AEC Technology Partner of the Year: OpenAsset
"Customers measure success based on the outcomes of their projects, and the partners we honor today have been instrumental in ensuring those positive results," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Unanet and its industry-leading partners are giving GovCon and AEC firms the best choice in ERP and CRM, fast implementations, unmatched technological innovation, and ultimately success in their business goals."
In Phoenix, at the first in-person Champion Conference in several years, more than 600 of Unanet's GovCon and AEC customers are engaging with Unanet and its partners to learn about the company's product roadmap, best practices, integrations, and commitment to being the most customer-service oriented solution in the industry.
To learn more about Unanet ERP and CRM, please visit www.unanet.com.
About Unanet
Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unanet-honors-partners-of-the-year-at-champions-user-conference-301537352.html
SOURCE Unanet
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErster Handel im Mai belastet: US-Börsen beenden Montagshandel dennoch höher -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Nikkei letztlich knapp im Minus - Chinas Märkte ruhen feiertagsbedingt
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten zum Wochenauftakt mit klaren Abschlägen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. In Japan ging es leicht aufwärts. Der Handel an den chinesischen Börsen ruhte unterdessen.