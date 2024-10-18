18.10.2024 20:10:00

Unaudited Financial Report for the twelve months ended 30 June 2024 and Notice of Meeting

OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

Unaudited Financial Report for the twelve months ended 30 June 2024 and Notice of Meeting

Further to the announcement of the results for the period ended 30 June 2024, Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Financial Report has been made available to shareholders. A copy of the Financial Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at https://octopusinvestments.com

The Financial Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 10 December 2024.

The Financial Report, together with the Form of Proxy,  has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at  https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Octopus Future Generations VCT PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Octopus Future Generations VCT PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Octopus Future Generations VCT PLC Registered Shs 0,83 0,00% Octopus Future Generations VCT PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow-Jones weiter in Rekordlaune -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneins. Die Märkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen