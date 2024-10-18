|
18.10.2024 20:10:00
Unaudited Financial Report for the twelve months ended 30 June 2024 and Notice of Meeting
OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC
Unaudited Financial Report for the twelve months ended 30 June 2024 and Notice of Meeting
Further to the announcement of the results for the period ended 30 June 2024, Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Financial Report has been made available to shareholders. A copy of the Financial Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at https://octopusinvestments.com
The Financial Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 10 December 2024.
The Financial Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
