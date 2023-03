Unaudited financial results of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB group business activity during 2022

By preliminary unaudited data, consolidated turnover of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB group of 2022 amounted to EUR 263,4 million that, if to be compared with the year 2021, the consolidated turnover has increased by 30,88 %.

Meanwhile, net profit of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB group during the year 2022, was 1,5 % of the turnover.

