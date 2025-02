Unaudited financial results of AB Pieno žvaigždes for 2024

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždes in 2024 was EUR 210.4 million or 4.6% more than a year earlier (sales revenue in 2023 was EUR 201.1 million).

EBITDA in 2024 was EUR 18.1 million compared to EBITDA of EUR 23.0 million a year ago.

In 2024 the company had a net profit of EUR 10.1 million ( In 2023, the company had a net profit of EUR 13.3 million).





Laimonas Vaškevicius

CFO

+370 52461419

Attachment