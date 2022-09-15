|
15.09.2022 08:00:29
Unaudited NAV for August 2022
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Unaudited NAV for August 2022
LONDON, 15 September 2022: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company for the date ended 31 August 2022 as follows:
[ENDS]
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|188161
|EQS News ID:
|1442547
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
