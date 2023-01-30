|
30.01.2023 08:00:03
Unaudited NAV for December 2022
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Unaudited NAV for December 2022
LONDON, 30 January 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company for the date ended 31 December 2022 as follows:
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
