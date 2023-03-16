|
16.03.2023 08:00:32
Unaudited NAV for February 2023
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Unaudited NAV for February 2023
LONDON, 16 March 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company for the date ended 28 February 2023 as follows:
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shs
|1,22
|0,83%
