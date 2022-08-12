Unaudited NAV for July 2022

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.08.2022 08:00:27

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
12-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Arix Bioscience plc

 

LONDON, 12 August 2022: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company for the date ended 31 July 2022 as follows:

 

Date

NAV Breakdown

Total NAV

 

NAV per share

Listed Portfolio

Unlisted Portfolio

Cash

Other Interests

31 July 22

(unaudited)

£38.5m

£55.7m

£130.8m

£2.0m

£227.0m

£1.76

 

 

[ENDS]

 

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

 

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

 

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

 

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

 

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

 

 
ISIN: GB00BD045071
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: ARIX
LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 180898
EQS News ID: 1419021

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

