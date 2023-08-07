|
07.08.2023 08:00:19
Unaudited NAV for July 2023
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Unaudited NAV for July 2023
LONDON, 7 August 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company for the date ended 31 July 2023 as follows:
[ENDS]
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|262620
|EQS News ID:
|1696767
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.23
|Unaudited NAV for July 2023 (EQS Group)
|
17.07.23
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
13.07.23
|Arix Announces Strategic Review (EQS Group)
|
13.07.23
|Unaudited NAV for June 2023 (EQS Group)
|
23.06.23
|Portfolio company Disc Medicine raises $157.8 million in public offering (EQS Group)
|
09.06.23
|Portfolio company Disc Medicine presents positive initial data from Phase 2 BEACON trial at EHA (EQS Group)
|
09.06.23
|Unaudited NAV for May 2023 (EQS Group)
|
24.05.23
|Correction: Result of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shs
|1,25
|0,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen ohne gemeinsame Tendenz
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenbeginn uneins.