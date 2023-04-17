Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)

Arix Bioscience plc Unaudited NAV for March 2023 LONDON, 17 April 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company for the date ended 31 March 2023 as follows: Date NAV Breakdown Total NAV NAV per share Listed Portfolio Unlisted Portfolio Cash Other Interests 31 March 2023 (unaudited) £42.9m £66.6m £108.7m £3.1m £221.3m £1.71 [ENDS] Enquiries For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc +44 (0)20 7290 1050 ir@arixbioscience.com Powerscourt Group Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson +44 (0)20 7250 1446 arix@powerscourt-group.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

