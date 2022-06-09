|
09.06.2022 08:00:17
Unaudited NAV for May 2022
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Unaudited NAV for May 2022
LONDON, 9 June 2022: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited NAV of the Company for date ended 31 May 2022 as follows:
[ENDS]
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|NAV
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|167035
|EQS News ID:
|1371457
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.06.22
|Unaudited NAV for May 2022 (EQS Group)
|
07.06.22
|Result of Annual General Meeting 2022 (EQS Group)
|
07.06.22
|Arix Bioscience PLC : Result of Annual General Meeting 2022 (Investegate)
|
12.05.22
|Arix Bioscience Plc : Communications with Shareholders (Investegate)
|
12.05.22
|Arix Bioscience Plc : Publication of Annual Report & Notice of AGM (Investegate)
|
11.05.22
|Unaudited NAV for April (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|Clinical Development Update from Portfolio Company LogicBio (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|Arix Bioscience PLC : Clinical Development Update from Portfolio Company LogicBio (Investegate)