Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)

Unaudited NAV for May 2023



09-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST



Arix Bioscience plc Unaudited NAV for May 2023 LONDON, 9 June 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company for the date ended 31 May 2023 as follows: Date NAV Breakdown Total NAV NAV per share Listed Portfolio Unlisted Portfolio Cash Other Interests 31 May 2023 (unaudited) £60.4m £66.2m £104m £2.9m £233.5m £1.80 [ENDS] Enquiries For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc +44 (0)20 7290 1050 ir@arixbioscience.com Powerscourt Group Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson +44 (0)20 7250 1446 arix@powerscourt-group.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

