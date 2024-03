Uncovering Hidden Gems: 1 AI-Powered Healthcare Stock Set to Dominate the Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) and innovative pharmaceutical treatments in the weight-loss market have brought newfound interest to the technology and healthcare sectors.One company operating across both AI and weight loss is Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). The Danish pharmaceutical giant is the brains behind popular diabetes and obesity care medications Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy.Let's dig into how the company is making waves in both AI technology and drug development.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel