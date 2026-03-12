Tractor Supply Aktie
WKN: 889826 / ISIN: US8923561067
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12.03.2026 21:12:00
Under $50, Is Tractor Supply Stock a Buy?
Major indexes have been battling volatility recently as investors digest a mix of geopolitical uncertainty and signs of macroeconomic weakness. When the market gets turbulent, it often pays to look for companies with resilient business models that can weather a storm.One stock that stands out in this environment is Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO). Following a recent pullback that brought shares under $50 as of this writing, the rural lifestyle retailer looks like a good option for investors looking to beef up their portfolios with shares of a proven, durable company.But Tractor Supply's growth story isn't perfect. Investors may have to endure some soft sales before the company returns to the steady growth it's known for.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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