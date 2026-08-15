People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
|
15.08.2026 16:45:00
Under 35? Here's the Average Retirement Savings for People Your Age
It's no surprise that most older workers have managed to tuck away a fair amount of money for retirement. They've had more time to save it, after all. Conversely, it's no surprise that younger people who haven't been in the workplace nearly as long have smaller retirement account balances.But exactly how much has the average under-35-year-old actually saved up? Keep reading to find out.Take all these numbers with a grain of salt. They reflect the retirement savings of a wide range of young people, from those who have only recently entered the workforce and have had little time to save, to several thirty-somethings who have achieved rapid career success and commensurate incomes. The numerical inputs are all over the map.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!