Under Armour: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its second-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 6, 2026, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced that revenue declined 7% to $1.2 billion while reiterating its full-year operating outlook. Management is reducing operating complexity and cutting low-volume inventory to protect profitability. Three things management said stand out.

Management is trimming its product assortment to eliminate low-performing inventory. Reducing stock-keeping units (SKUs, or individual product codes) allows the business to lower costs and sell more goods without discounting.

Under Armour is moving its youth clothing line to a licensing partner, Centric Brands, to trim inventory exposure. This asset-light approach helps preserve cash while internal teams focus on core performance apparel.

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