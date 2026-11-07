Under Armour Aktie
WKN: A0HL4V / ISIN: US9043111072
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07.11.2026 19:46:38
Under Armour: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its second-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 6, 2026, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced that revenue declined 7% to $1.2 billion while reiterating its full-year operating outlook. Management is reducing operating complexity and cutting low-volume inventory to protect profitability. Three things management said stand out.
Management is trimming its product assortment to eliminate low-performing inventory. Reducing stock-keeping units (SKUs, or individual product codes) allows the business to lower costs and sell more goods without discounting.
Under Armour is moving its youth clothing line to a licensing partner, Centric Brands, to trim inventory exposure. This asset-light approach helps preserve cash while internal teams focus on core performance apparel.
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Nachrichten zu Under Armour Inc.
Analysen zu Under Armour Inc.
|28.10.26
|Under Armour Buy
|UBS AG
|10.08.26
|Under Armour Buy
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|Under Armour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Under Armour Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.26
|Under Armour Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.10.26
|Under Armour Buy
|UBS AG
|10.08.26
|Under Armour Buy
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|Under Armour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Under Armour Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.26
|Under Armour Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.10.26
|Under Armour Buy
|UBS AG
|10.08.26
|Under Armour Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Under Armour Buy
|UBS AG
|27.10.25
|Under Armour Buy
|UBS AG
|08.08.25
|Under Armour Buy
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|Under Armour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.26
|Under Armour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|Under Armour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.25
|Under Armour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.25
|Under Armour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.26
|Under Armour Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Under Armour Inc.
|4,79
|-3,43%
|Under Armour Inc When Issued
|4,63
|-3,67%
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