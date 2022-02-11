Under Armour Boosts Revenue Growth Outlook For Transition Quarter - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Under Armour, Inc. (UA, UAA) provided earnings guidance for the transition quarter ending March 31, 2022, while boosting the quarterly revenue growth guidance.

As announced in February 2021, Under Armour is changing its fiscal year from December 31 to March 31. Following a three-month transition period (January 1 - March 31, 2022), Under Armour's fiscal year 2023 will run from April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023. Consequently, there will be no fiscal year 2022.

For transition quarter ending March 31, 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.02 to $0.03 per share on revenue expected to increase at a mid-single-digit rate compared to the previous expectation of a low single-digit rate increase.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.