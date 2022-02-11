|
11.02.2022 13:00:10
Under Armour Inc. Reveals Decline In Q4 Income
(RTTNews) - Under Armour Inc. (UAA) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $109.66 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $184.45 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Under Armour Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $67.48 million or $0.14 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $1.53 billion from $1.40 billion last year.
Under Armour Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $109.66 Mln. vs. $184.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.02 to $0.03
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!