Under Armour Inc. Reveals Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Under Armour Inc. (UAA) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $109.66 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $184.45 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Under Armour Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $67.48 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $1.53 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

Under Armour Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $109.66 Mln. vs. $184.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.02 to $0.03