Under Armour, Inc. Statement

BALTIMORE, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Because the health and safety of our teammates, athletes and customers is our top priority, Under Armour will close all stores in North America from March 16 through March 28, 2020. All our teammates will receive pay during this time. We continue to offer work from home and flexible attendance options and have implemented enhanced cleanliness and sanitation steps in both our corporate offices and distribution centers to further protect our teammates.

We are monitoring the situation globally, and closure decisions are being made on a country-by-country basis as necessary to protect our teammates and customers.

We welcome customers to continue to visit UnderArmour.com.

