Under Armour Maintains FY27 Outlook As Q2 Net Loss Narrows; Stock Tumbles 12%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Under Armour, Inc. (UA) maintained its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance range for the full-year 2026, to reflect additional external cost pressures and planned inventory actions.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects between a loss of $0.02 per share and earnings of $0.02 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.08 to $0.12 per share on a revenue decline at a mid-single-digit percentage rate.

Previously, the company expected loss in a range of $0.01 to $0.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.08 to $0.12 per share on a revenue decline at a mid-single-digit percentage rate.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $0.43 million or $0.00 per share, narrower than $18.81 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter declined 6.9 percent to $1.24 billion from $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues declined 7.3 percent on a constant currency basis.

In Friday's pre-market trading, UAA is trading on the NYSE at $4.88, down $0.67 or 12.09 percent.

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