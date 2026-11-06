Under Armour Aktie
WKN: A0HL4V / ISIN: US9043111072
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06.11.2026 13:27:41
Under Armour Maintains FY27 Outlook As Q2 Net Loss Narrows; Stock Tumbles 12%
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Under Armour, Inc. (UA) maintained its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance range for the full-year 2026, to reflect additional external cost pressures and planned inventory actions.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects between a loss of $0.02 per share and earnings of $0.02 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.08 to $0.12 per share on a revenue decline at a mid-single-digit percentage rate.
Previously, the company expected loss in a range of $0.01 to $0.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.08 to $0.12 per share on a revenue decline at a mid-single-digit percentage rate.
For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $0.43 million or $0.00 per share, narrower than $18.81 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Net revenues for the quarter declined 6.9 percent to $1.24 billion from $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues declined 7.3 percent on a constant currency basis.
In Friday's pre-market trading, UAA is trading on the NYSE at $4.88, down $0.67 or 12.09 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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Analysen zu Under Armour Inc.
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|Barclays Capital
|28.10.26
|Under Armour Buy
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|27.10.25
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|08.08.25
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|07.08.26
|Under Armour Underweight
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|06.02.26
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|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|08.08.25
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|Under Armour Equal Weight
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Under Armour Inc.
|4,79
|-3,43%
|Under Armour Inc When Issued
|4,63
|-3,67%
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