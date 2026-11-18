Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has enjoyed a roughly 14-fold share price increase since CEO Satya Nadella took over in 2014. That amounts to an annualized growth rate of 23%, but some investors worry that the company’s heavy spending on AI could disrupt future gains.

Such worries are justified, since experienced investors may remember that the tech stock went through a “lost decade” of long-term negative returns before Nadella took over. No Microsoft shareholder wants a repeat of that, and while those concerns appear overblown, they shouldn’t be ignored.

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