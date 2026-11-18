Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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18.11.2026 15:57:01
Under CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft Stock Has Soared at a 23% Annualized Rate for 12 Years. Can the Tech Titan Keep Up the Pace?
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has enjoyed a roughly 14-fold share price increase since CEO Satya Nadella took over in 2014. That amounts to an annualized growth rate of 23%, but some investors worry that the company’s heavy spending on AI could disrupt future gains.
Such worries are justified, since experienced investors may remember that the tech stock went through a “lost decade” of long-term negative returns before Nadella took over. No Microsoft shareholder wants a repeat of that, and while those concerns appear overblown, they shouldn’t be ignored.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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09:04
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|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones gibt am Dienstagnachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|07:30
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:18
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:30
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:18
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:30
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:18
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary
|0,11
|0,00%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|29 020,00
|1,75%
|Microsoft Corp.
|468,90
|1,29%