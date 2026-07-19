Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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19.07.2026 10:31:00
Under Greg Abel, Apple and Alphabet Now Make Up Nearly 30% of Berkshire Hathaway's $348 Billion Stock Portfolio. Here's Why.
Warren Buffett's successor is putting his own stamp on Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB), and it looks a lot more like an artificial intelligence bet than the value portfolio that investors are used to. Nearly 30% of Berkshire's roughly $348 billion stock portfolio is now tied to just two semi-AI-linked names: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Here is why CEO Greg Abel has leaned in.Apple remains the conglomerate's single largest equity holding, accounting for about 20.6% of the stock portfolio. Alphabet has surged into the top five, with its Class A shares making up roughly 7% of the portfolio and its Class C shares another 1.8%. That combined weight is striking for a company that has long been known for spreading its bets heavily across banks, insurers, and consumer staples. Abel has also narrowed the portfolio overall, closing 16 positions and trimming the number of companies Berkshire owns stakes in to 29. The Apple stake is a Buffett-era inheritance, but the Alphabet position is very much Abel's doing. Berkshire first disclosed a stake in Alphabet in the third quarter of 2025 and has since tripled it. Abel bought 36.4 million Alphabet shares in the first quarter, then signed off on a $10 billion private placement purchase in June. That deal involved buying $5 billion of Class A shares at $351.81 each and another $5 billion of Class C shares at $348.20 each. The deal was structured to help Alphabet fund an $80 billion push to build out AI infrastructure. Berkshire's Alphabet holding has swelled to roughly $41 billion, pushing it past the iconic Coca-Cola stake to be the portfolio's fourth-largest position. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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