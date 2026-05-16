Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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16.05.2026 21:06:00
Under Greg Abel, Apple Stock Looks Like It's Here to Stay in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) released its first 13-F filing under new CEO Greg Abel late on Friday, and it included two of the most striking equity moves the conglomerate has made in years. Most notably, Abel and his team chose not to trim Berkshire's massive stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- halting a multi-quarter selling trend that former CEO Warren Buffett had presided over for nearly two years. Equally telling, Berkshire more than tripled its position in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), a position the Buffett-era team had only initiated months earlier. These moves signal a vote of confidence in big tech from a CEO previously known for his operating work running Berkshire's collection of utilities. They may also confirm something many longtime Berkshire shareholders had suspected: that the prior selling of Apple was less about a souring view on the iPhone maker and more about right-sizing a position that had grown enormous through years of compounding. I predicted in that Abel would put an end to the trimming -- and so far, that is exactly what is happening.But there is more to this filing than just Apple and Alphabet. The cleanup of several other positions reveals how Abel may run the portfolio going forward.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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