Under the Million Dollar Hood: A Look at the World of Luxury Vehicles
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.On May 5, 2022, there was a secret gathering of gearheads at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. Only those who received a private invite earned the chance to bid on the rare item of the day: the 1955 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé – sleek, powerful, and above all else, impossibly cool. To call it the type of vehicle James Bond would drive would be unfair to the car.With only two in existence, Sotheby's auction house started the bidding at €50 million. It quickly went up – €70 million, €85 million, €100 million. On behalf of an unnamed client, British car collector Simon Kidston purchased the Coupé for €135 million, making it the world's most valuable car ever sold and shattering the previous record held by a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that sold for $48 million in 2018.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
