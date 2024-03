Understanding DbContext in Entity Framework Core

Entity Framework Core is an object-relational mapper, or ORM, that isolates your application’s object model from the data model. That allows you to write code that performs CRUD operations without worrying about how the data is stored. In other words, you work with the data using familiar .NET objects.In Entity Framework Core, the DbContext connects the domain classes to the database by acting as a bridge between them. You can take advantage of the DbContext to query data in your entities or save your entities to the underlying database.I’ve discussed the basics of DbContext in a previous article. In this article we’ll dive into DbContext in a little more detail, discuss the DbContext lifetime, and offer some best practices for using DbContext in Entity Framework Core. EF Core allows you to instantiate a DbContext in several ways. We’ll examine some of the options.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel