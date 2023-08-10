|
10.08.2023 11:00:00
Understanding OneLake and lakehouses in Microsoft Fabric
Tracking the annual flurry of announcements at Microsoft Build is a good way to understand what the company thinks is important for its developer customers. Build 2023 pushed artificial intelligence and machine learning to the top of that list, with Microsoft unveiling a full-stack approach to building AI applications, starting with your data and building on up.Among the biggest news for that AI stack was the launch of Microsoft Fabric, a software-as-a-service set of tools for working with big data, with a focus on data science and data engineering. After all, building custom AI applications begins with identifying and providing the data needed to design and train machine learning models. But Fabric is also concerned with running those applications, delivering the real-time analytics needed to run a modern business.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|6 465,00
|1,79%
|Microsoft Corp.
|292,25
|-0,73%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen geben nach. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.