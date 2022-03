Understanding Russian Oligarchs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Best-selling author Ben Mezrich has captured the attention of millions of readers with his true-life books about Facebook (The Accidental Billionaires) and Las Vegas (Bringing Down The House). In this conversation with The Motley Fool's Dylan Lewis, he revisits his 2015 book, Once Upon a Time in Russia, to talk about the rise of the oligarchs and his experiences with Russia's billionaire class. They discuss:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading