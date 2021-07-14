Understood Partners with Games for Change in an Effort to Shift Games to Include the Neurodiverse

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood , a social impact, non-profit organization and lifelong guide for those who learn and think differently, today announced a new partnership with Games for Change , a non-profit which drives real-world impact through games and immersive media. The collaboration will focus on bringing awareness to the gaming industry about the 1 in 5 people with learning and thinking differences , such as ADHD and dyslexia , and representing their needs within game development.

"While there is increased awareness of accessibility issues in the gaming industry, efforts have largely focused on physical disabilities such as movement, vision, hearing," said Jenny Wu, Chief Product Officer at Understood and Advisory Board member of Raising Good Gamers. "We know that games have both positive and negative implications for those with neurodiversities . Through this partnership, we will increase attention within the gaming community around learning and thinking differences in an effort to encourage building more inclusive games which, in the long run benefit everyone."

To kick off the partnership, Wu will speak at the 2021 Games for Change Festival today about the importance of creating movement in the gaming industry around more accessible and usable games for the 1:5. She has also taken a seat on the Raising Good Gamers advisory board, which is focused on helping to develop and support gaming communities that cultivate empathetic, compassionate, and civically engaged kids. Raising Good Gamers is a partnership between Games for Change and the Connected Learning Lab at UC Irvine.

"Our mission is to empower game developers and the industry to create games that impact social change," said Susanna Pollack, President of Games for Change. "Understood brings valuable knowledge about a very large population of gamers that often are underrepresented or unaddressed in development and design of games, so we're thrilled to be working with them and bring awareness to the needs of those with learning disabilities."

As part of this partnership, Understood will also participate in the Games for Change Student Challenge this fall. More details around the Student Challenge and Understood's role will be announced soon.

About Understood



1 in 5 Americans have learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD and dyslexia. They are often misunderstood, undiagnosed, and dismissed, and these differences are viewed as a weakness. This leaves many on a journey that is stacked against them and costs society more than $500 billion. Understood is a lifelong guide for those who learn and think differently. Today, we help more than 20 million people each year discover their potential, how to take control, find community, and stay on a positive path along each stage of life's journey. When others join this journey, and people are broadly embraced, everyone thrives.

Understood is a 501(c)(3) private operating foundation based in New York. For more information, or to become a partner, visit u.org/media and follow us on Twitter @UnderstoodOrg

About Games for Change



About Games For Change Since 2004, Games For Change (G4C) has been empowering game creators and innovators to drive real-world change, using games and immersive media that help people to learn, improve their communities, and contribute to make the world a better place. G4C partners with technology and gaming companies as well as nonprofits, foundations and government agencies, to run world class events, public arcades, design challenges and youth programs. G4C supports a global community of game developers working to use games to tackle realworld challenges, from humanitarian conflicts to climate change and education.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/understood-partners-with-games-for-change-in-an-effort-to-shift-games-to-include-the-neurodiverse-301333963.html

SOURCE Understood