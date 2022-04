Unearth a Great Value Stock With StoneMor

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On the surface, StoneMor (NYSE: STON) appears to be a sleepy cemetery business with little investment merit. But when you look under the hood, there's plenty for investors to get excited about.For one thing, StoneMor's balance sheet is full of valuable assets hidden in plain sight. For another, the company's majority shareholder doesn't want those assets to remain hidden. Axar Capital Management, which owns roughly 75% of StoneMor's stock, sent a letter to StonMor's board late in 2021 inviting discussions regarding "strategic alternatives." That could mean a sale of the company.StoneMor appears to be dramatically undervalued. Investors should take note before the rest of the market digs in.Continue reading