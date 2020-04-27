Unexpected COVID Consequences: Leptospirosis Disease in Dogs

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With people safe-at-home, dogs may be using pee pads or small outdoor spaces. Dog and mammal urine can expose you and your pet to Leptospirosis. Prevention is easy, according to Walter M. Woolf, veterinarian founder of Air Animal Pet Movers.

"While Leptospirosis is relatively rare, pet parents should tell their veterinarians about their COVID-19 living conditions. Ask if your dog should be vaccinated," said Woolf.

Vaccination prevents Leptospirosis and protects dogs for 12 months. The disease is treated with antibiotics. Leptospirosis in dogs can lead to kidney damage, liver failure and even death.

Leptospira organisms can occur anywhere. It is more common in wooded areas and anywhere with a warm climate and high annual rainfall. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the risk of leptospirosis infection in people can be greatly reduced.



Avoid swimming or wading in water that might be contaminated with animal urine.

Wear protective footwear when around possibly contaminated water or soil.

The AVMA offers more information in English and Spanish.

