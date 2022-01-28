UNFI Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) ("UNFI"), announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. UNFI joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"UNFI aims to be an inclusive place for all. National surveys indicate that nearly half of LGBTQ+ people are not out in the workplace, and one in 10 have faced discrimination at work. We understand the impact this could have on an associate’s psychological safety and ability to connect with their colleagues. We are proud to receive this recognition and are committed to continue learning and adapting to better serve our associates and customers,” said Guillaume Bagal, vice president of diversity and inclusion at UNFI.

UNFI is working to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace by fostering a culture of inclusion and empathy through open dialogue, effective associate training, and by honoring holidays and special events that speak to the company’s associates’ identities. In the past year, UNFI took a variety of steps to progress on this mission including:

Launched the UNFI Diversity Council;

Rolled out belonging and innovation groups (BIGs); voluntary and social-led groups focused on common interest, backgrounds, and demographics with the core purpose of fostering a sense of belonging;

Introduced Real Talk, a series of virtual discussions focusing on the intersection of diversity and inclusion with career, wellness and leadership development;

Created UNFI Inclusion 101 which educates associates on the LGBTQ+ community, including gender identity and expression;

Developed UCount, a way for associates to share more about themselves, including transgender and non-binary identities; and

Designed new policies to include workplace gender transition and equal access to facilities

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to UNFI for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005523/en/