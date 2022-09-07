|
07.09.2022 13:00:00
UNFI Offers New Meal Solutions to Help Retailers Meet Consumer Demand for At Home Food Options
United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) ("UNFI”) today announced it has added two new meal solutions to its offering to better allow retailers to meet the growing demand for quick, restaurant quality meals, while reducing in-store labor and the time required to create similar products on their own. The meal solutions are available nationwide to the more than 30,000 customer locations UNFI services.
The new on-trend meal solutions, a fresh meal kit from Cook•Able and flash-frozen meals from Cadence Kitchen, allow UNFI to quickly deliver additional high quality product choices which help customers differentiate their offerings at a time when consumers increasingly rely on their local retailer for meal options.
"With consumers continuing to favor eating at home versus away, retailers are looking to offer delicious and effortless products to time-challenged consumers that replicate the restaurant experience at budget friendly pricing,” said Jody Barrick, Vice President of Bakery/Deli at UNFI. "These chef-inspired offerings from Cook•Able and Cadence Kitchen give retailers a fast, delicious and reasonably priced turnkey experience, affording their teams additional time to focus on serving their customers.”
Fresh Meal Solutions
The fresh, simple and flavorful meal kits from Cook•Able feature quick and convenient recipes with pre-portioned ingredients that serve 2-4 individuals and are ready in 20-25 minutes. Shelf stable for 14 days and available at a suggested retail price of $12.99 to $19.99, the meal kits come in familiar flavors, including:
- Chipotle Chicken Tacos
- Creamy Bacon & Parmesan Pasta with Broccoli
- Hot Honey Chicken with Seared Garlic Broccoli and BBQ Roasted Potatoes
- Mediterranean Chicken with Olives, Feta & Rice
- Pan Seared Orange Chicken with Broccoli
- Tuscan Herb Chicken in a Creamy Parmesan Sauce
- Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowls with Broccoli & Peanuts
- Weeknight Chicken Pad Thai with Broccoli and Peanuts
Chef Crafted Restaurant Quality Frozen Meals
With a wide range of international menu items, creative flavor profiles and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Cadence Kitchen meals go from flash-frozen to ready-to-eat in 15 minutes or less. Designed to provide consumers with planning flexibility, the following frozen entrees and sides are available at a suggested retail price of $5.99 to $9.99.
Entrees:
- American Beef Stew
- Chicken and Andouille Sausage Jambalaya
- Chicken Tikka Masala
- Five Cheese Pasta (Fiocchetti) in Bolognese Sauce
- Gluten Free BBQ Mac and Cheese
- Lobster Tortellini
- Prime Rib Stroganoff
- Prime Rib Beef and Broccoli
- Prime Rib with Mushroom Gravy
- Shrimp Scampi
Sides:
- Four Cheese Mac and Cheese
- Mexican Style Street Corn
- Vegan Latin Bowl
About UNFI
UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005562/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Natural Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu United Natural Foods Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Natural Foods Inc.
|42,60
|0,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street zum Handelsende im Plus -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. In Fernost ging es für die meisten Märkte abwärts.