Unfinished Debuts New Online Show Unfinished Live Exploring "What's Possible Now?" in Four-Part Series

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unfinished, a new impact-driven network and media platform, is launching a new online show, Unfinished Live. The four-part series will explore questions submitted by the public centered on the theme, "What's Possible Now?" through a variety of formats, including interviews, multimedia art, videos, stories and performance.

Unfinished sources questions from the public via the Unfinished website, Unfinished.com , and social media platforms. The submission process is open to everyone and is intended to increase understanding of the most pressing issues at the forefront of public discourse. Selected questions are then brought to life over the course of the series as public art displays, candid interviews and unscripted conversations.



The series positions established thought leaders equally alongside community voices to create a space for surprising dialogue and unexpected ideas. The Unfinished Live premiere, "Economy + Justice," hosted by best-selling author and comedian Baratunde Thurston, will stream live on the Unfinished website on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. ET and include perspectives from:

Julián Castro, Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Brandon Dennison , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Coalfield

Abigail Disney , Filmmaker, Fork Films

Aaron Huey, Photographer, National Geographic; Founder and Creative Director, Amplifier

David Leonhardt , Columnist, The New York Times

Dan Schulman, President and Chief Executive Officer, PayPal

The Unfinished Live series will continue through the end of 2020 with the following schedule:

Oct. 27, 2020 : Economy + Justice

: Economy + Justice Nov. 10, 2020 : Democracy + Voice

: Democracy + Voice Nov. 24, 2020 : Technology + Humanity

: Technology + Humanity Dec. 8, 2020 : Culture + Change

The Unfinished Live digital series is the first public exhibition of Unfinished, a "network of networks" that expands the path of civic progress by creating new spaces for asking questions, listening to stakeholders and starting inclusive conversations. The Unfinished Network includes Ashoka, Aspen Institute, Ford Foundation, For Freedoms, Georgetown University, Imperative 21, the Max Steinbeck Charitable Trust, McCourt, Mil M2, PolicyLink, and The Shed. Partners are focused on a variety of issues ranging from promoting civic engagement, to creating policy for a more just society, to practical solutions to the climate crisis.

"Unfinished is devoted to the idea that if we open our minds and create new space for possibility, we can advance more powerful solutions to critical challenges we face," said Paula Recart, Unfinished chief of impact. "This is work that will never be fully finished, yet is essential to undertake. Putting questions first — and, importantly, changing the way we ask and explore them — is an essential first step in creating this new space."



For more information or to RSVP, visit www.unfinished.com .

Join the conversation on social media with #UnfinishedLive or by tagging Unfinished on Instagram or Twitter .



About Unfinished

Unfinished is an impact network and media platform devoted to the simple idea that with open minds and a space for possibilities, individuals and organizations can advance powerful solutions to the most critical challenges of today. By tapping into the power of communities, creative media and new technology, Unfinished connects thought leaders, culture shapers, policy makers and innovators to provoke ideas, elevate unheard voices and pursue collaborations for greater impact. Unfinished is headquartered in New York City and its network partners span the world. Visit unfinished.com to learn more.

